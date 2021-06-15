Putin’s rocky relationship with American presidents

In March during an interview with ABC News, Biden agreed when asked if he believed Putin was a “killer,” a comment that sparked a negative reaction from the Kremlin, which called the relationship between the United States and Russia “very bad.”

Three months later, he’s planning to present Putin with a list of demands, including preventing cyberattacks from Russian soil and de-escalating tensions in places such as eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists have battled the Western-allied government in Kyiv since 2014. Whether Putin will agree to meet those calls remains to be seen.