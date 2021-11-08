Photos show Senegal neighborhood disappearing as sea levels rise

World
The coastal city of Saint-Louis in northern Senegal is on the front lines of climate change: The creeping ocean collides with home after home on the shore — sometimes pouring through windows as people sleep.
The highest point in the city of roughly 250,000 stands just 13 feet above sea level.
Leo Correa/AP
As the planet warms and ice melts, global sea levels are projected to rise, threatening coastal communities worldwide.
Saint-Louis, which sits on the mouth of the Senegal River, endures surges of both salt water and fresh water. Encroaching waves have destroyed schools, mosques and homes.
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Approximately 200 million people around the globe could be uprooted by 2050 as a result of shoreline erosion and flooding, the United Nations has forecast. The problem is expected to be especially dire in West Africa, where 80 percent of the population lives on the Atlantic coast. In Saint-Louis, local officials warn that some 15,000 people will have to move in the coming years. More than 1,500 already live at an inland displacement camp.
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Fishing is one of the main industries in Saint-Louis, and many fishermen have been forced to relocate far from the seaside. Families have traded beachfront homes passed down through generations for cramped shacks with blue roofs.
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Unique history is also on the verge of vanishing. Founded in the 17th century, Saint-Louis, the former colonial capital of French West Africa, is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site. Tourists come for the colorful architecture and annual jazz festival — another economic pillar for workers here.
Leo Correa/AP
The city is scrambling to build a sea wall. But year after year, the threat grows. Sea levels on West Africa’s coast are expected to rise by up to 4 millimeters annually, slightly above the global average.
Leo Correa/AP
Leo Correa/AP
Editing by Reem Akkad and Olivier Laurent