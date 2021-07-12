Americas

Cuba’s largest protests in decades: Scenes of angry confrontations

By Ruby Mellen | Jul 12, 2021

Thousands of people filled the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest increasing poverty in the country, as well as limited access to doses of coronavirus vaccines.

It was the biggest show of resistance since the 1990s in a country known for repressing dissent. Demonstrations spread from the capital, Havana, hundreds of miles east, to Santiago de Cuba. Videos showed people in the streets shouting “freedom” and “yes we can.”

People take part in a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana on July 11.

Police cars are overturned on a Havana street on July 11.

One protester said food shortages and restrictions on liberties were driving his decision to take to the streets.

Police detain an anti-government demonstrator in Havana on July 11.

Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester in Havana on July 11.

Police detain an anti-government protester in Havana on July 11.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confronted demonstrators, fielding complaints about food and electricity shortages, as well as limited vaccines.

He largely blamed the problems on disinformation and policies from foreign entities, especially the United States.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel walks with supporters in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, on July 11.

People take part in a demonstration to support the Cuban government in Havana on July 11.

Cuba is facing an economic crisis due in part to a drop in tourism because of the pandemic and U.S. sanctions still in place from the Trump administration. The country is also facing an unrelenting wave of coronavirus cases.

On Sunday the country announced a daily record of almost 7,000 new confirmed cases and 47 deaths. On Friday, Cuba approved the emergency use of its first vaccine, the homegrown Abdala jab.

Credits

Production by Reem Akkad. Photo editing by Olivier Laurent. Video editing by Jason Aldag.