Cuba’s largest protests in decades: Scenes of angry confrontations

Thousands of people filled the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest increasing poverty in the country, as well as limited access to doses of coronavirus vaccines.
It was the biggest show of resistance since the 1990s in a country known for repressing dissent. Demonstrations spread from the capital, Havana, hundreds of miles east, to Santiago de Cuba. Videos showed people in the streets shouting “freedom” and “yes we can.”
Alejandro Zaldivar via Storyful
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Stringer/Reuters
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
One protester said food shortages and restrictions on liberties were driving his decision to take to the streets.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
Reuters
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confronted demonstrators, fielding complaints about food and electricity shortages, as well as limited vaccines.
He largely blamed the problems on disinformation and policies from foreign entities, especially the United States.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Yander Zamora/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Associated Press
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Cuba is facing an economic crisis due in part to a drop in tourism because of the pandemic and U.S. sanctions still in place from the Trump administration. The country is also facing an unrelenting wave of coronavirus cases.
On Sunday the country announced a daily record of almost 7,000 new confirmed cases and 47 deaths. On Friday, Cuba approved the emergency use of its first vaccine, the homegrown Abdala jab.
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Production by Reem Akkad. Photo editing by Olivier Laurent. Video editing by Jason Aldag.