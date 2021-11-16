They survived ISIS and war. Now a growing number of Syrian kids are forced to work to get by.

At a plastics recycling plant, Fatima Ali Hamees’s voice was almost lost amid the din of the shredding machines that break down bottles to be reused. It had been a year since Hamees, 14, dropped out of school to work at the facility. She starts at 6 in the morning and finishes at 3 in the afternoon. But she misses the classroom. Her favorite subject was art. “Sometimes I still paint in my free time,” she said. “I paint what’s in front of my eyes.”