Under a rust brown sky: Lethal wildfires menace Turkish resorts

World
A rash of wildfires across a swath of southern Turkey over the past two days has killed at least four people, injured dozens more and forced residents and tourists to evacuate villages, towns and some of the country’s most popular resort areas.
Turkish authorities said they had battled nearly 60 fires across 17 provinces as temperatures soared and strong winds stoked the flames.
By late Thursday, hundreds of rescue workers were still struggling to contain at least 20 fires, using planes, dozens of helicopters and drones.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Kaan Soyturk/Reuters
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
AP
The deadliest blaze occurred in Manavgat, about 40 miles east of the city of Antalya, where the dead included an 82-year old man and a married couple who perished in their home.
When their son arrived, “everywhere had become ashes,” he told a local newspaper. Further west, in the resort town of Bodrum, tourists had to be evacuated by boat as fire raced toward the Titanic Deluxe, a five-star hotel.
AP
Arif Kaplan/IHA/AP
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Kaan Soyturk/Reuters
The fires are the latest environmental calamities to befall Turkey. For months this spring, marine mucilage — or “sea snot” — choked harbors and suffocated marine life along parts of the coast. In central Turkey, thousands of baby flamingoes were found dead earlier this month in a lake bed that had dried up because of drought and the diversion of water for agriculture.
Authorities said the cause of this week’s fires was under investigation.
Kaan Soyturk/Reuters
Suat Metin/IHA/AP
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent