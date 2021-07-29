Under a rust brown sky: Lethal wildfires menace Turkish resorts

A rash of wildfires across a swath of southern Turkey over the past two days has killed at least four people, injured dozens more and forced residents and tourists to evacuate villages, towns and some of the country’s most popular resort areas.

Turkish authorities said they had battled nearly 60 fires across 17 provinces as temperatures soared and strong winds stoked the flames.

By late Thursday, hundreds of rescue workers were still struggling to contain at least 20 fires, using planes, dozens of helicopters and drones.