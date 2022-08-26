AFTER THE FALL How Afghan women took on the Taliban, as told through their text messages 9/9/21, 9:10 AM Definitely we should gather at the Water Fountain. 9/9/21, 9:17 AM We should not be afraid 9/9/21, 9:18 AM Sisters, today is not the day to be silent. Ramzia Abdekhil, an Afghan activist for women rights, sits in a cafe in Kabul on June 27, 2022. (Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Share this story

KABUL — When Ramzia Abdekhil and her friends decided to protest the Taliban takeover last year, they knew instantly what to name their group chat: “Powerful Women.”

That was exactly how they felt in those early days in September. Abdekhil still remembers the flurry of WhatsApp messages from friends and strangers. “Thank you my sisters!” “God bless you!” “We can do this and we won’t stop!” the women wrote, sprinkled with emoji of clapping hands, hearts and the Afghan national flag.

Full of adrenaline and hope, they planned their first demonstration for Sept. 3.

The demonstration was broken up by Taliban fighters, but they regrouped quickly. “Afterwards we were just telling each other, look at how brave we are,” said Abdekhil.

That protest and those that followed grabbed global attention. A year on, Afghan women continue to take to the streets, but in ever-smaller numbers. Faced with an increasingly brutal Taliban crackdown, the movement has withered. Women have been forced into hiding; others have fled the country. Many groups have disbanded.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

The women who led the protests shared their WhatsApp conversations over the course of the past year with The Washington Post, providing a direct account of their lives and activism, their hopes and fears. Some shared their messages on the condition of anonymity, while others asked to be identified by only one name.

“We thought if the international community could hear our voices, they would be forced to act,” Abdekhil said. Looking back, she doesn’t believe her and her friends were naive. She says they were betrayed.

‘Today is not the day to be silent’

The vast majority of the Afghan women who led demonstrations were young and new to activism. Most had never attended a protest before, let alone organized one. They feared Taliban rule would mean an end to the freedoms they had enjoyed over the previous two decades.

Most of the women in Kabul lost their jobs in the days after the Taliban took control. Internationally funded organizations that employed women shut down; enforced gender segregation excluded others from government offices.

Groups of friends and colleagues planned individual protests using WhatsApp and Facebook. Not knowing whom they could trust, there were few early attempts to unify, despite their common goals.

But the women adapted as they pressed on. A second group Abdekhil joined — “Consensus of the women protesters” — began organizing joint demonstrations, encouraging different groups to converge around a single landmark in central Kabul.

9/9/21, 9:10 AM خوب براید دگه بسم الله گفته 9/9/21, 9:10 AM البته د فراری اب میگم 9/9/21, 9:17 AM نترسیم باید 9/9/21, 9:18 AM دخترا امروز روزی اس که باید خاموش نمانیم 9/9/21, 9:18 AM جای ترس است چون طالبا وحشتناک است 9/9/21, 9:27 AM پس باید خانه بمانید و حقوق تان را زیر پا کند اری؟ حق گرفتن آسان نیست باید جان ها قربانی شود تا حق گرفته شود 9/9/21, 9:10 AM So come out, but be cautious. 9/9/21, 9:10 AM Definitely we should gather at the Water Fountain. 9/9/21, 9:17 AM We should not be afraid 9/9/21, 9:18 AM Sisters, today is not the day to be silent. 9/9/21, 9:18 AM We should be afraid because the Taliban are beasts. 9/9/21, 9:27 AM So stay at home and and let them crush your rights. Re-claiming the rights is not easy. We have to sacrifice ourselves to get them back.

With each protest, the Taliban response grew harsher. Checkpoints choked main roads leading in and out of the city center, and more fighters were deployed to guard popular gathering places. Protesters were teargassed, beaten in the streets and detained.

Before each demonstration, protesters shared advice on how to conceal their identities, and how to escape once Taliban soldiers arrived.

9/9/21, 4:59 PM شما خیلی با قدرت به پیش آمدید. معلوم است که جانب مقابل را ورخطا ساخته. حالا خونسردانه چند کار را مطمین باشید که انجام دادید:

۱. ماسک باید داشته باشید. حتمی است

۲.عینک اگر دارید حتما بپوشید

۳.بینی تانرا با چادر هایتان بپیچید

۴.یک چادر در دستکول و یا در زیر چادر تان و یک چادر در بالا بپوشید تا بسادگی رنگ چادر را تغییر داده بتوانید

۵. طوریکه یکی از دوستان گفتند location تانرا خاموش سازید (کسانیکه میدانند با انانیکه متوجه نشدند همکاری کنند) 9/9/21, 4:59 PM You all now hold a powerful position. It is clear that the enemy is anxious. But be certain that now, they will act out.

1. Wearing a mark during protests is mandatory.

2. If you have glasses, you must wear them.

3. Cover your noses with a scarf.

4. Keep one scarf in your bag or wear one scarf under the other. This way, you can easily switch them and change to a different color.

5. As one of our friends says, turn off your location on your phone (and show the other who do not know how how to do it)

The threat of detention, and the social stigma attached, is particularly intimidating for Afghan women and proved effective at quickly shutting down protests in more conservative areas such as Herat and Mazar-e Sharif.

“We live in a society where people will spread rumors that the Taliban have done something to you” Abdekhil said, alluding to a common assumption in Afghanistan that women are sexually assaulted when detained or imprisoned.

While the protests continued in Kabul, their numbers began to dip. By December, “There were more and more messages begging women to attend the demonstrations, saying things like, ‘Don’t break your promise or give lame excuses,’” Abdekhil remembered.

Despite risking their lives to be heard, protesters felt increasingly ignored by the international community.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Western officials and advocacy groups called for greater respect for women’s rights, but the Taliban refused to moderate. Foreign aid cuts meant to punish the group sent the country deeper into economic crisis.

In late December, the Biden administration named Rina Amiri special envoy for Afghan women and girls. Her appointment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted, “will advance our vital work toward a more peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan for all.”

‘My life went dark’

The next month, the Taliban began arresting female activists in their homes.

When gunmen abducted two high-profile activists in Kabul — Tamana Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhil — the news spread immediately through the movement

1/19/22, 10:35 PM لطفا به جای های امن بروید 1/19/22, 10:35 PM و به خانه های خودتان نمانید 1/19/22, 10:36 PM چون طالب ها به خانه چند نفر زنان رفتن 1/19/22, 10:40 PM در کابل هیچ جای امن نیست 1/19/22, 10:35 PM Please go to safe places 1/19/22, 10:35 PM And don’t stay in your own houses. 1/19/22, 10:36 PM Because Taliban went to the houses of a few women. 1/19/22, 10:40 PM No place is safe in Kabul.

But the arrests continued. In February, another two women disappeared: Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar. Later that month, more than 20 female activists and their families were taken in a single day.

After the mass arrest, protesters began wiping their phones, deleting photos, videos and contacts, and leaving WhatsApp groups. Abdekhil disbanded her protest group, changed her phone number and went into hiding for a month.

“It was like my life went dark. I couldn’t speak to my friends or see my family. I didn’t have anything,” she said.

Activists who continued to follow the movement watched it shrink.

“I remember looking at my phone, and there was almost nothing. I used to get so many messages every day, but after the arrests women started leaving the groups,” remembers Shahlla Arifi, 44, an activist who began protesting with her colleagues from the previous government’s Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

1/7/22, 11:41 AM سلام به همه امید که خوب باشید 1/7/22, 11:42 AM چرا هیچ کس مسیج نمیکنه 1/7/22, 11:42 AM ؟؟ 1/7/22, 11:42 AM ع سلام 1/7/22, 11:44 AM اینجا هیچ کس نبست 1/7/22, 11:41 AM Hello everyone, hope you are well. 1/7/22, 11:42 AM Why is no one messaging? 1/7/22, 11:42 AM ?? 1/7/22, 11:42 AM hello? 1/7/22, 11:44 AM No one is here +93 [REDACTED] left +93 [REDACTED] left +93 [REDACTED] left +93 [REDACTED] left

Arifi is a mother of five and has a master’s degree in gender studies from Kabul University. She spent years trying to join the government, hoping she could improve the lives of women. When the ministry was dissolved by the Taliban, she felt lost. The career she had built — and the future she had worked for — felt like it had vanished.

The few women still messaging were increasingly asking for advice on how to flee the country.

“I didn’t think we would be able to stand on our own two feet again. I did worry then that the movement was finished forever,” Arifi said.

Shahlla Arifi, 44, seen in Kabul on Aug. 21, is a political activist still involved in organizing protests. (Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post)

The detained female activists were eventually released, but they were forced by the Taliban to record false confessions, saying their demonstrations were part of a foreign plot. And they were barred from future protests.

Arifi, who is still protesting, said their presence is missed to this day: “Even now I feel like there is always an empty chair beside me.”

‘We regained our courage’

The remaining protesters might have given up, but their country was slipping further into economic ruin, and a slew of Taliban rulings further subjugating women and girls re-energized the movement.

In March, millions of girls were banned from attending school. In May, women were ordered to cover head to toe in public and told they could travel outside the home only with a male guardian.

“We felt that they were trying to completely remove us from society,” Arifi said. “So we regained our courage.”

Munia Mubariz, a 31-year-old activist, worked at the Finance Ministry before the Taliban takeover. She had advised organizations on strengthening civil society and promoting women’s rights but had never taken to the streets herself.

When she planned a protest in March on International Women’s Day, she kept it small, adding only those she knew she could trust.

Kamila 3/8/22, 9:11 AM کامله رسان: مه اماده هستم Kamila 3/8/22, 9:11 AM کامله رسان: برامدین مسکال بتین Maryam 3/8/22, 9:47 AM مریم مشوره: مه د راه هستم ذکیه جان Munisa Mubariz 3/8/22, 9:48 AM با چند نفر هستین Maryam 3/8/22, 9:11 AM مریم مشوره: با ای ترافیک که میبینم شاید ۱۵ دقیقه بعد بخیر برسم Maryam 3/8/22, 9:11 AM مریم مشوره: خودم و خواهرم Kamila 3/8/22, 9:11 AM I’m ready Kamila 3/8/22, 9:11 AM Give me a miss call when you leave. Maryam 3/8/22, 9:47 AM I am on my way, Zakia, dear Munisa Mubariz 3/8/22, 9:48 AM How many people are you with? Maryam 3/8/22, 9:11 AM Looking at the traffic I think we will arrive in 15 minutes. Maryam 3/8/22, 9:11 AM It is just me and my sister.

Taliban fighters arrived within minutes to break up the crowd.

“The protests got shorter and shorter. We were just hoping to get a photo, so the international community knew we were still here,” Mubariz said. But fewer and fewer women were showing up.

When Mubariz organized a demonstration in May against the mandatory head-to-toe covering, she worried there wouldn’t be a large enough group.

Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:56 PM اما میترسم که فردا همکاران اشتراک نکنند Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:56 PM شرمنده نشوم Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:56 PM ههههه Maryam 5/9/22, 10:57 PM مریم مشوره: ولا ایره هم راست میگی Maryam 5/9/22, 10:57 PM مریم مشوره: ای دوست‌های ما هم از مه بدتر عزم راسخ و مستحکم ندارند Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:58 PM اففففف دل ادم اتش میگیرد وقتی بی تفاوتی را Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:20 AM هله دخترها ساعت نه و بیست دقیقه است Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:20 AM لطفا بگوید کی در کجا رسیده؟؟؟ Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:20 AM از حرکت کردن تان معلومات دهید Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:21 AM اهاااااایییییی دخترها 5/10/22, 8:46 AM مرغلری فقیرزی: ما میایم Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:56 PM But I’m afraid some friends won’t show up. Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:56 PM Might get embarrassing Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:56 PM hahaha Maryam 5/9/22, 10:57 PM Well, you are right about that. Maryam 5/9/22, 10:57 PM Just like me, these friends of ours don’t have a strong and firm determination. Munisa Mubariz 5/9/22, 10:58 PM Uffffff, my heart burns when I see such carelessness Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:20 AM Girls, its 9:20 am Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:20 AM Please tell me where everybody is? Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:20 AM Keep me posted about your movements Munisa Mubariz 5/10/22, 8:21 AM Heyyyyyy Girls!!! 5/10/22, 8:46 AM We are coming

Other women began holding protests indoors. They still made signs, took pictures and posted them on social media.

“It’s too dangerous to go outside,” said Somaya Haqjo, 25, who stopped protesting in public when Taliban fighters followed her home after a demonstration, shouting insults as she hid inside.

After Taliban crackdowns on demonstrations, some Afghan women began to stage indoor protests, hiding their identities but sending images of the gatherings to media organizations. (Rukhshana Media)

“They called us prostitutes and the servants of foreigners,” she said. Even more than the threat of beatings, it was the shame of those words that kept her from protesting.

‘We showed the world their brutality’

Mubariz was forced into hiding after the May protest, and groups began using smaller and smaller circles to communicate.

Munisa Mubariz 5/19/22, 12:56 PM شکر که نفس میکشی Wahida 5/19/22, 12:58 PM وحیده امیری: همه دوستان که در افغانستان هستید پیام های را پاک کنید!

لطفا همه تان باید نام مستعار استفاده کرد!

حرکت های بزرگ و خشن طالب را زیاد می کند و درد بزرگ است اما اگر کروه های کوچک و هسته های کوچک ارتباط سازی کنید که انگیزه قوی باشد حرکت نماید خیر آهسته آهسته زیاد می شود! Munisa Mubariz 5/19/22, 12:58 PM وحیده امیری: تشکر عزیز که درک ام کردی! و میکنی! Munisa Mubariz 5/19/22, 12:56 PM Thank God that you are breathing. Wahida 5/19/22, 12:58 PM All friends who are in Afghanistan, delete the messages!

Please, all of you should use nicknames!

Big movements increase the violence of Taliban, and the pain is great, but if you make small spheres and small cores communicate so that the motivation is strong, it will move, it will increase slowly! Munisa Mubariz 5/19/22, 12:58 PM Thank you dear that you understood me! And you do!

As the anniversary of the fall of Kabul approached, activists held a rare in-person gathering to plan what they hoped would be their largest demonstration since last year. Heated debate broke out about whether to tell the media at all.

For most of the women it was their first protest in months.

“Yes, I was scared. It would be wrong to say I wasn’t afraid,” Arifi admitted.

On the morning of Aug. 13, dozens of women began to march together, carrying hand-drawn signs demanding their rights. But as soon as they reached downtown Kabul, the demonstration was halted by Taliban fighters. Within minutes, they were surrounded.

“We couldn’t take a single step, and the moment we moved they began shooting” in the air, Arifi recalled. She said a gun was put to her head. “The Talib said, ‘Leave, or I’ll pull the trigger.’ I had to go.” As she fled into a taxi, another fighter knocked her down with his rifle.

Days later, the Taliban held their own public gathering in Kabul to mark a year in power. Hundreds of fighters were on the streets — “Victory! Freedom!” they chanted, raising their guns skyward.

Abdekhil watched the women’s short-lived demonstration and the Taliban celebrations on social media. She had stopped protesting after the arrests in February.

“I felt like this is so futile,” she said. “The [protesters] are wasting their energy for no reason. Nothing will change.”

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Those who did take to the streets this month searched for examples of how a year of activism has improved the lives of Afghan women.

“This kind of struggle does not give results in the short term,” Mubariz acknowledged.

Arifi blamed the international community for the lack of progress: “They didn’t fulfill their responsibilities.”

But she doesn’t agree the movement accomplished nothing. “Our hands are not empty. The Taliban government still has not been recognized,” she said, arguing the group’s response to the protests has contributed to its international isolation.

“We exposed the Taliban’s faults. We showed the world their brutality.”

A political activist looks at photos on her phone in a cafe in Kabul on June 27, 2022. (Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post)