In photos and videos: the aftermath of the deadly Afghanistan earthquake

An earthquake struck Afghanistan Wednesday morning, killing more than 1,000 people in a country already facing dire humanitarian crises.
In the eastern province of Paktika, which was hardest-hit by the 5.9 magnitude quake, many awoke to lives forever changed, their homes destroyed, their vehicles buried in rubble, their loved ones dead.
Bakhtar News Agency/AP
AFP
AP
AP
AP
At least 1,600 people were injured officials said. People were transported to clinics where they received treatment for head wounds and broken bones. Others could not be saved.
AP
Officials warned the number of casualties will rise.
“We don’t yet know the full extent of the devastation, but we believe hundreds of people have been killed, including many women and children," said Mohamed Ayoya, the representative of UNICEF in Afghanistan in a statement. “Many more have been injured and many homes damaged or destroyed.”
AP
Reuters
Bakhtar News Agency/AP
Afghan Red Crescent Society/Reuters
Ahmad Sahel Arman/ AFP
STRINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP
Credits
Editing by Olivier Laurent and Reem Akkad