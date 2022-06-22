World

In photos and videos: the aftermath of the deadly Afghanistan earthquake

By Ruby Mellen | Jun 22, 2022

An earthquake struck Afghanistan Wednesday morning, killing more than 1,000 people in a country already facing dire humanitarian crises.

In the eastern province of Paktika, which was hardest-hit by the 5.9 magnitude quake, many awoke to lives forever changed, their homes destroyed, their vehicles buried in rubble, their loved ones dead.

Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, on June 22.

Bakhtar News Agency/AP

Gayan district, Paktika province on June 22.

AFP

An Afghan villager collects his belongings from under the rubble of his home that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera district of the southwestern part of Khost Province on June 22.

AP

Khost Province, Afghanistan on June 22.

AP

At least 1,600 people were injured officials said. People were transported to clinics where they received treatment for head wounds and broken bones. Others could not be saved.

Officials warned the number of casualties will rise.

“We don’t yet know the full extent of the devastation, but we believe hundreds of people have been killed, including many women and children," said Mohamed Ayoya, the representative of UNICEF in Afghanistan in a statement. “Many more have been injured and many homes damaged or destroyed.”

This browser does not support the video element.

Afghans evacuate wounded in an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan on June 22.

Bakhtar News Agency/AP

Afghan Red Crescent medics and volunteers transport earthquake victims to hospitals in Spera district, Khost province on June 22.

Afghan Red Crescent Society/Reuters

An Afghan child is treated inside a hospital in the city of Sharan after getting injured in an earthquake in Gayan district, Paktika province on June 22.

Ahmad Sahel Arman/ AFP

An injured Afghan receives treatment at a hospital in Paktika, Afghanistan.

STRINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Paktika province on June 22.

AFP

Credits

Editing by Olivier Laurent and Reem Akkad