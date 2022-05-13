Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Ukraine is now the top recipient of U.S. military aid. Here’s how it surpassed even Israel and Egypt.

Even without a proposed $20 billion military aid package the Senate is considering, the United States is already the largest donor of military aid to Ukraine as it defends itself against a Russian invasion.

On Monday, President Biden called on Congress to approve the proposal, saying money for shipments to Ukraine was set to run out in 10 days.

The latest package, part of a nearly $40 billion aid bill, goes beyond sending weapons and represents a long-term commitment to U.S. involvement in the war. The money would also go toward ramping up production of U.S. weapon stocks to replenish the significant amount of weaponry already sent to Ukraine.

Aid approved by the House of Representatives total $19.75B 4.4 European Command Operations 6 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative Includes weapons and training 8.7 Replenishment of U.S. stocks 0.6 Defense Production Act 0.05 Munitions and Exportability funds Source: foreignassistance.gov Aid approved by the House of Representatives total $19.75B 6 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative Includes weapons and training 8.7 Replenishment of U.S. stocks 4.4 European Command Operations 0.6 Defense Production Act 0.05 Munitions and Exportability funds Source: foreignassistance.gov Aid approved by the House of Representatives total $19.75B 6 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative Includes weapons and training 8.7 Replenishment of U.S. stocks 4.4 European Command Operations 0.6 Defense Production Act 0.05 Munitions and Exportability funds Source: foreignassistance.gov Aid approved by the House of Representatives total $19.75B 6 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative Includes weapons and training 8.7 Replenishment of U.S. stocks 4.4 European Command Operations 0.6 Defense Production Act 0.05 Munitions and Exportability funds Source: foreignassistance.gov

[West sees race against time in Ukraine as Russia advances]

The ramp up in military spending, as well as a recent move to send more advanced equipment, indicates a recognition that the war may drag on, experts said.

“Previously we’d been providing aid packages every week or two to stave off defeat,” said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “But then the realization came that this thing could go on for quite a while.”

Cancian noted that the budget approved by the House goes through the end of the fiscal year, suggesting the expectation the war could last for at least four more months.

The numbers in perspective

Every year, the United States spends billions of dollars to fund the militaries of partner nations, including Israel and Jordan. But in less than three months, commitments to Ukraine have surpassed those figures. If the Senate passes the package, the commitment would eclipse annual U.S. military assistance to its closest partners.

U.S. military aid to other countries Israel received the most help from the United States in fiscal 2020, the last data available. 0 1 2 3 4 Israel $3.31B Egypt 1.3 Jordan 0.51 Ukraine From Feb. 24 to May 6 3.8 Source: foreignassistance.gov U.S. military aid to other countries Israel received the most help from the United States in fiscal 2020, the last data available. 0 1 2 3 4 Israel $3.3B Egypt 1.3 Jordan 0.51 Ukraine From Feb. 24 to May 6 3.8 Source: foreignassistance.gov U.S. military aid to other countries Israel received the most help from the United States in fiscal 2020, the last data available. 0 1 2 3 4 Israel $3.3B Egypt 1.3 Jordan 0.51 Ukraine From Feb. 24 to May 6 3.8 Source: foreignassistance.gov

Analysts see military aid from the West as vital to the success of Ukraine against a much larger adversary.

“If the United States and other countries had not sent lethal aid from the very beginning, Ukraine would have been overwhelmed early on, and Ukraine’s government would now be a Russian puppet,” Cancian said. “Because militaries in combat need a continuous supply of munitions and equipment to replace losses, the United States and other countries needed to continue the flow of supplies.”

The aid is equal to more than half of the Ukrainian military budget last year. By some estimates, the nearly $20 billion boost would bring the U.S. contribution to nearly a third of the annual Russian military budget, though some analysts estimate Moscow spends up to $200 billion on its military, far more than official figures.

Military expenditure in 2021 Ukraine $5.5B Russia $63.5B U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine Approved by the House $20B $3.8B U.S. Military aid since the start of the war Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military expenditure in 2021 Ukraine $5.5B Russia $63.5B U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine Approved by the House $20B $3.8B U.S. Military aid since the start of the war Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military expenditure in 2021 U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine U.S. Military aid since the start of the war Approved by the House $20B Ukraine $5.5B Russia $63.5B $3.8B Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Military expenditure in 2021 U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine U.S. Military aid since the start of the war Approved by the House $20B Ukraine $5.5B Russia $63.5B $3.8B Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

The evolution of the war

As the war has changed, so have the weapons provided by the United States. In the early stages, when a convoy of Russian vehicles pressed toward Kyiv, U.S. assistance included antitank weapons, most notably Javelin missiles. Those weapons lock onto a target’s thermal profile and can strike a tank head on or from top down.

[What to know about the Javelin antitank missiles in Ukraine]

Russian-held areas before and after the push back from Kyiv March 31 April 3 BEL. BEL. RUS. RUS. Kyiv Kyiv UKRAINE UKRAINE Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Feb. 24 April 2 Invasion starts Russia pushed back from Kyiv $1B $800M $800M 0.5 0 Apr. Mar. May. On March 16 package, the U.S. sent Ukraine 2,000 Javelin antitank missiles. On April 13 package, the U.S. sent Ukraine 18 Howitzers, a long range weapon. Russian-held areas before and after the push back from Kyiv March 31 April 3 BEL. BEL. RUS. RUS. POL. POL. Kyiv Kyiv UKRAINE UKRAINE ROM. ROM. 200 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Feb. 24 April 2 Invasion starts Russia pushed back from Kyiv $1B $800M $800M 0.5 0 Apr. Mar. May. On March 16 package, the U.S. sent Ukraine 2,000 Javelin antitank missiles. On April 13 package, the U.S. sent Ukraine 18 Howitzers, a long range weapon. Russian-held areas before and after the push back from Kyiv March 31 April 3 BELARUS BELARUS RUSSIA RUSSIA Chernihiv Chernihiv POL. POL. Kyiv Kyiv Kharkiv Kharkiv Lviv Lviv UKRAINE UKRAINE Mariupol Mariupol ROMANIA ROMANIA Odessa Odessa CRIMEA CRIMEA 200 MILES 200 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting What the United States sent to Ukraine Feb. 24 April 2 Invasion starts Russia pushed back from Kyiv $1,000M $800M $800M 500 0 Feb. Apr. Mar. May. On March 16 package, the U.S. sent Ukraine 2,000 Javelin antitank missiles. On April 13 package, the U.S. sent Ukraine 18 Howitzers, a long range weapon.

After logistical and military failures dashed Moscow’s plans to seize the Ukrainian capital, Russia shifted its focus eastward, and the United States began to send long-range artillery suited for open-terrain battles. The Howitzers supplied by the United States are heavy cannons that fire artillery rounds as far as 24 miles.

[Western artillery surging into Ukraine will reshape war with Russia]

More could have been done faster, said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “The main evolution I’ve seen is kind of an excessive hesitancy and belatedness to assistance before the invasion to really an agility and creativity afterwards.”

Cancian noted that while early shipments of weapons included Javelins, which require at most two people to operate, newer shipments included dozens of Howitzers, which demand at least five people. Howitzer training for Ukrainian troops began last month.

“There was a recognition, I think, that time was available,” he said.

Before and now: how main weapons the U.S. is sending are operated The shoulder-mounted Javelin antitank missile system can be operated by a crew of two or even a single soldier and is capable to disable an amored vehicle from up to 2½ miles. The M777 and M198 missile systems the U.S. is sending weigh 7,500 lb and 15,772 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles and 14 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 Howitzers since April 13. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org Before and now: how main weapons the U.S. is sending are operated The shoulder-mounted Javelin antitank missile system can be operated by a crew of two or even a single soldier and is capable to disable an amored vehicle from up to 2½ miles. The M777 and M198 missile systems the U.S. is sending weigh 7,500 lb and 15,772 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles and 14 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 Howitzers since April 13. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org Before and now: how main weapons the U.S. is sending are operated The shoulder-mounted Javelin antitank missile system can be operated by a crew of two or even a single soldier and is capable to disable an amored vehicle from up to 2½ miles. The M777 and M198 missile systems the U.S. is sending weigh 7,500 lb and 15,772 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles and 14 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 Howitzers since April 13. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org Before and now: how main weapons the U.S. is sending are operated The M777 and M198 missile systems the U.S. is sending weigh 7,500 lb and 15,772 lb and need five to nine soldiers to be operated. They can reach as far as 24.9 miles and 14 miles. The United States has sent almost 200 Howitzers since April 13. The shoulder-mounted Javelin antitank missile system can be operated by a crew of two or even a single soldier and is capable to disable an amored vehicle from up to 2½ miles. Sources: Federation of American Scientists; U.S. Department of Defense; GlobalSecurity.org

As Western arms continue to flow into Ukraine, Russian ally Belarus is also ramping up its involvement in the war. The Belarusian chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Viktor Gulevich, said Tuesday the military would send special forces to its border with Ukraine because “the United States and its allies continue to increase their military presence at the state borders.”

Alex Horton and William Neff contributed to this report.