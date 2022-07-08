Quiz: Boris Johnson did WHAT?

Question 2 of 7 What did Boris do to avoid an interview with Piers Morgan in 2019?

All of the above

He pretended he could not hear the questions and stormed off.

He hid in a limo for five hours.

Not quite.

On the final day of election campaigning in December 2019, Johnson was on a visit to the farming business “Modern Milkman” when he was approached by British TV show “Good Morning Britain,” hosted by Piers Morgan.

“I’ll be with you in a second,” Johnson promised. Then he turned and walked directly into an oversized refrigerator, sparking #fridgegate to trend on Twitter.

