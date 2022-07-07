Scenes from Italy’s worst drought in 70 years

Europe
Italy is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years, affecting rice production, hydroelectric power and drinking-water supplies. River levels in the Po Basin, where a third of the country’s population lives, hit a record low after months of little rainfall.
Gabriele Pileri/Reuters
Extreme summer heat waves are exacerbating conditions and forcing authorities in some communities to restrict water use. Abnormally high temperatures destabilized a glacier on Marmolada Mountain in the Italian Alps, setting off an avalanche that killed at least seven people on Sunday.
Gabriele Pileri/Reuters
Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
Pierpaolo Ferreri/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Filippo Venezia/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Estimates project that the drought will wipe out more than 30 percent of the rice crops — a devastating loss for a country responsible for more than 50 percent of the European Union’s rice production. The Italian government declared a state of emergency in several of the affected regions, which will receive relief funds.
Filippo Venezia/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Andrea Pattaro/AFP/Getty Images
Andrea Fasani/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images
Drought and extreme-heat events in the Mediterranean have intensified in recent decades as global temperatures have risen. The region’s surface temperature is about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels.
Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images
A recent study found that drought days in the Mediterranean could make up more than 50 percent of the dry season by 2065 if greenhouse gas emissions are not significantly curbed.
Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images
Bloomberg News
Cesare Abbate/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
