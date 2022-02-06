Africa

In Egypt and Senegal, excitement builds as the countries face of in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations

By Siobhán O'Grady and Danielle Paquette | Feb 6, 2022

Egypt is looking to break records again, by winning an eighth time. Senegal has been in the finals twice and lost. The two nations are facing off in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Senegal fans in the stadium.

Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP/Getty Images

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Egypt supporters show their support for the team.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Senegal is fighting to win its first AFCON title in the tournament’s 65 year history. The seaside capital, Dakar, is alive with soccer hope. Traffic was snarled hours ahead of the game. People rode atop cars waving the red, green and yellow flags. Constant cheering: Allez les lions! (Go lions!)

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Washington Post

The Washington Post

Dakar, Senegal I Feb. 6

Supporters gather in Dakar.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Although many cafes in Cairo that would normally stream matches are closed over fears crowds could cause mayhem, the sidewalk outside a popular neighborhood is packed. Shortly after the game started, crucial reinforcements of chairs arrived to accommodate the masses gathered around the TV.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

The Washington Post

Cairo, Egypt I Feb. 6

Egyptian soccer fans react as they watch the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Egypt and Senegal at a coffee shop in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Amr Nabil/AP

Around a billion people are expected to tune into the game, which includes a face-off between two of the world’s most famous soccer players — who are usually teammates when playing for Premier Club team Liverpool. Now, they’re each representing their home countries — Mo Salah for Egypt and Sadio Mané for Senegal.

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Egypt's Mohamed Abdel-Moneim, left, duels for the ball with Senegal's Sadio Mane.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

A Senegal supporter cheers.

Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Senegal's Abdou Diallo in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

An Egyptian fan cheers in the stands.

Sunday Alamba/AP

