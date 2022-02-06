In Egypt and Senegal, excitement builds as the countries face of in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations

Africa
Egypt is looking to break records again, by winning an eighth time. Senegal has been in the finals twice and lost. The two nations are facing off in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP/Getty Images
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Senegal is fighting to win its first AFCON title in the tournament’s 65 year history. The seaside capital, Dakar, is alive with soccer hope. Traffic was snarled hours ahead of the game. People rode atop cars waving the red, green and yellow flags. Constant cheering: Allez les lions! (Go lions!)
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Washington Post
The Washington Post
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
Although many cafes in Cairo that would normally stream matches are closed over fears crowds could cause mayhem, the sidewalk outside a popular neighborhood is packed. Shortly after the game started, crucial reinforcements of chairs arrived to accommodate the masses gathered around the TV.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
The Washington Post
Amr Nabil/AP
Around a billion people are expected to tune into the game, which includes a face-off between two of the world’s most famous soccer players — who are usually teammates when playing for Premier Club team Liverpool. Now, they’re each representing their home countries — Mo Salah for Egypt and Sadio Mané for Senegal.
Amr Nabil/AP
Sunday Alamba/AP
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
Sunday Alamba/AP
More from the Post
Best photos of the Beijing Olympics
The latest from The Washington Post