Senegal defeats Egypt in its first Africa Cup of Nations victory in history

Senegal’s Lions of Teranga have just won their first Africa Cup of Nations in the tournament’s 65-year history, besting Egypt. The nail-biting match went to penalty kicks and Dakar erupted with celebrations.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
The seaside capital was alive with soccer hope. Traffic was snarled hours ahead of the game. People rode atop cars waving the red, green and yellow flags. Constant cheering: Allez les lions! (Go lions!)
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
After the last penalty shot confirmed Egypt’s loss, many cafe dwellers quickly and quietly dispersed into the streets. Others wallowed in their seats as workers stacked up chairs and began to clean up from the exuberance earlier that night.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
Amr Nabil/AP
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters
The game was watched around the globe with a face-off between two of the world’s most famous soccer players — who are usually teammates when playing for Premier Club team Liverpool. Each represented their home countries — Mo Salah for Egypt and Sadio Mané for Senegal.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters
Mané scored the winning penalty and won the championship for his country.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters
Sunday Alamba/AP
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
Credits
By Siobhan O'Grady and Danielle Paquette, edited by Reem Akkad, photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman