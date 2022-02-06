This browser does not support the video element.

Africa

Senegal defeats Egypt in its first Africa Cup of Nations victory in history

By Siobhán O'Grady and Danielle Paquette | Feb 6, 2022

Senegal’s Lions of Teranga have just won their first Africa Cup of Nations in the tournament’s 65-year history, besting Egypt. The nail-biting match went to penalty kicks and Dakar erupted with celebrations.

Dakar, Senegal I Feb. 6

People celebrate Senegal's win over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nation final.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Dakar, Senegal I Feb. 6

Fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory.

Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP

Dakar, Senegal I Feb. 6

People celebrate in Dakar after Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse holds a Senegalese flag as he celebrates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Senegal's players reacts to a goal in a penalty shoot-out at the end of the game.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

The seaside capital was alive with soccer hope. Traffic was snarled hours ahead of the game. People rode atop cars waving the red, green and yellow flags. Constant cheering: Allez les lions! (Go lions!)

Dakar, Senegal I Feb. 6

Supporters gather in Dakar.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Dakar, Senegal I Feb. 6

Senegal supporters gather in Dakar to watch the game.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

After the last penalty shot confirmed Egypt’s loss, many cafe dwellers quickly and quietly dispersed into the streets. Others wallowed in their seats as workers stacked up chairs and began to clean up from the exuberance earlier that night.

Cairo, Egypt I Feb. 6

Egyptian soccer fans react as they watch the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Egypt and Senegal at a coffee shop in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Amr Nabil/AP

Cairo, Egypt I Feb. 6

Fans gather for the final.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

The game was watched around the globe with a face-off between two of the world’s most famous soccer players — who are usually teammates when playing for Premier Club team Liverpool. Each represented their home countries — Mo Salah for Egypt and Sadio Mané for Senegal.

Mané scored the winning penalty and won the championship for his country.

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Egypt's Mohamed Abdel-Moneim, left, duels for the ball with Senegal's Sadio Mane.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

A Senegal supporter cheers.

Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Senegal's Abdou Diallo in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Yaounde, Cameroon I Feb. 6

Egypt fans inside the stadium before the match.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

The latest from The Washington Post

