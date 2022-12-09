Enduring images of 2022
It was a year when time seemed to hurtle back toward the past, as a brutal land war of medieval cruelty gutted Ukrainian villages and cities and sent millions on a stumbling path into the unknown.
It was a year when the world glimpsed too much of its apparent future, when fire turned Californian hills a lurid red, drought sucked a lake dry in Nevada, and floods transformed roads into rivers in Florida and Pakistan. The weather behaved like an angry, exhausted 2-year-old, lashing out in every which way, trying to send a message that was not always deciphered.
And 2022 was a year in which the present stood up and said “Hold on, we’re not collapsing into a hopeless future. Not quite yet.” In the midterm elections, Americans made clear they were exhausted by years of cries of doom. They sought stability and a bit of quiet.
After three years of too much disease and death, the virus that brought the world to a halt didn’t go away. But science, weary resignation and ever-resurgent hope helped people get on with life, and many found at least some semblance of the normalcy they craved.
The images of 2022 are grim and serious — in Ukraine, a funeral for a 13-year-old girl; dead people stuffed into garbage bags, sprawled on pavements, strewn around in mass graves. But there are scenes, too, of joy and achievement — girls’ mouths agape over victory on a lacrosse field in Virginia, a man on horseback triumphantly dunking a basketball into a hoop in a small town in Oklahoma.
In all, though, the journey through this year, like too many of late, was a push across too much treacherous terrain.
Many of the fault lines were man-made: In South Korea, a Halloween celebration collapsed into a deadly crush of people. In Uvalde, Tex., one man with a gun turned a hall of learning and growth into a place where children were executed, an utterly impossible horror now become all too common. In Buffalo, another man with a gun made a supermarket called Tops into a bottomless well of grief, killing people he hated because of how they looked. In San Antonio, 51 migrants packed into a truck like sides of meat, though transported with far less care, ended up dead, suffocated on the way from Mexico into Texas.
Even the less violent images often speak of disputes that never seem to ease: On the streets, there were tears and cheers, relief and anxiety, after six of the Supreme Court’s nine justices changed the rules over who decides whether a conception shall become a person.
There were moments that spoke of possibility, too often dashed: At opposite ends of an absurdly long table, Russia’s bellicose leader, Vladimir Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron, divided by a continent of conflict, stared off into any place but each other’s souls. There was unexpected drama: At the Oscars in Hollywood, before a worldwide audience, a star actor slapped a star comedian over a joke. And then there was the rolling carnival of the permanent American political campaign: People wearing their passions on their shoes, their neckties, their hats and, of course, their sleeves. People who mostly can’t stand each other nonetheless headed out to show their colors and make their pitches and, even now, put at least some of their trust in a fistful of ballots.
It’s no accident that these images close with a rocket ship escaping gravity, a fireball of hope, a powerful reach for a future that is somehow better, bigger, bolder. Blast off!
– Marc Fisher
To heighten your experience, we’ve created a musical score to accompany these images.
War in Ukraine
In Ukraine, Russia’s assault was repeatedly beaten back, but the damage done day after day was relentless and devastating: Husbands and wives, parents and children tore themselves from each other — women and little ones fleeing by train, bus and foot; men sent off to confront an enemy whose troops seemed at once uninspired and cruel. Ukrainians crowded into underground shelters, hid in bombed-out apartments, watched week after week as their homes went up in smoke. Death came from every direction, from tanks and drones and bombs. On military maps, arrows pointed to progress against the invaders. On the ground, it was a far more searing story, told in caskets and body bags and dead human beings, splayed across the streets.
Members of the Ukrainian Karlson unit fire a Grad multiple rocket launcher toward a Russian position in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine in October. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
George Keburia says goodbye to his wife, Maya, and children in Odessa as they board a train to Lviv in early March, near the start of the war in Ukraine. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Smoke plumes rise from a fuel depot in Odessa that was hit by Russian forces in April. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
Hundreds of people, including many women and children, take shelter inside a metro station during explosions in downtown Kharkiv in February. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Tamara Kachenko, 65, and her grandson Kerel travel on a bus to Kharkiv with others who evacuated their homes in Kupyansk in September. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Ukrainian soldiers take cover under a tank during intense Russian shelling in Lyman. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Ukrainian forces carry an elderly man near a bridge destroyed by Russian missiles in March as thousands flee Irpin. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Rescue workers and firefighters search a residential building in Kyiv that was partly destroyed by self-detonating drones in October. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Firefighters look for victims in a residential building in Slovyansk that was heavily damaged in a Russian attack in September. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Ukrainian forces fire a projectile near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in October. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)
People flee Irpin in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
A victim in the aftermath of suspected Russian missile strikes in September that killed at least 25 Ukrainians as they waited to deliver aid in Zaporizhzhia. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)
Military and police investigators start the exhumation of bodies at a mass grave in Izyum in September. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)
Ukrainian authorities investigate civilian deaths in Bucha in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Mourners in Svitlodarsk attend the funeral of 13-year-old Sophia Raietska, who Ukrainian investigators said was killed in a Russian strike in May. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)
A residential buildings is badly damaged in a rocket attack in Kyiv in February. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces help evacuate elderly residents fleeing Irpin in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Maria Kamianetska, 36, is held by her mother and sister as she kisses her baby, Serhii Podlianov, during his funeral in the Zaporizhzhia region in November. He was killed less than 48 hours after his birth when a Russian missile struck a hospital maternity unit. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
The floor under Ideya Mykolayivna, 89, is stained with the blood of a young soldier who she said was killed in a strike on her apartment block in Slovyansk in May. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Relatives of Ukrainian soldier Ivan Lipskiy grieve by his casket in Odessa during a funeral for him and five other soldiers in Mykolaiv in March. A Russian airstrike hit the 36th Ukrainian Naval Infantry Brigade, killing more than 40 soldiers. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Politics
Democracy was on the ballot. So were the frustrations and resentments of everyday life, the soaring prices, the feeling of insecurity, the way people didn’t seem to get along with one another anymore. Amid all the antagonisms between red and blue, party against party, a people divided even within families, Americans campaigned much as they always had — waving flags, going door to door, showing their colors — demonstrating that despite a historic wave of mistrust, they were sticking with the system. By and large, they voted for stability, for relief from the cacophony and hostility of the past few years. Democracy may have won the day, but any victory remained fragile. The battle for the future lumbers on.
Former president Donald Trump is seen on-screen during a televised hearing July 21 by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, prepares to testify before the House's Jan. 6 committee on June 28. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
President Biden walks to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in October. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Supreme Court members pose for a group photo in October. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, standing at right, in June became the first Black woman to serve on the court. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits on Sept. 7. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
A poll worker is equipped with a mask and sanitizer at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park voting place on Nov. 8. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
The Arizona State Fair in Phoenix, seen Oct. 8. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
People, seen through a curtain, listen as Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix on Oct. 11. Finchem lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) walks out Nov. 9 to give a speech in Washington on the results of the midterm elections. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
An attendee at a Democratic campaign event in Phoenix in November. (Eric Thayer for The Washington Post)
Supporters cheer for J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio, as his win is announced on Nov. 8. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
Jessica Villarreal shows her shoes off at a prayer breakfast in McAllen, Tex., in October. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post)
Supporters in Pittsburgh cheer as Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) declares victory in the state’s U.S. Senate race in November. (Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post)
Women pray in Fayetteville, N.C., during a gathering in support of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley ahead of the midterm elections. Beasley was defeated by Republican Ted Budd. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)
A Trump supporter shows off his outfit during a rally in Mesa, Ariz., in October. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
A volunteer waits to go out canvassing at the Republican headquarters in Saginaw, Mich., in November. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post)
Poll workers help Nevadans cast their votes on Nov. 8 in Las Vegas. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Election workers sort mail-in ballots in Phoenix on Nov. 8. (Eric Thayer for The Washington Post)
Supporters of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wait to get into a Miami midterm election rally for him Nov. 6. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
The band Banda Desierto leads men and women on horseback during the Latino Horse Parade in Las Vegas, organized by a Democratic candidate ahead of the midterm elections. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Supporters rejoice after Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs's victory rally in Phoenix on Nov. 15. The Democrat defeated Republican Kari Lake. (Rebecca Noble for The Washington Post)
Kari Lake supporter Bruce Babcock is seen at a campaign event, with other people reflected in a bus window, in Queen Creek, Ariz., in October. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
Climate and natural disasters
Through flames and dust, with too much water in some places and not enough in others, the elements seemed to speak with rage and desperation in 2022. Tornadoes plucked apart houses as if they were built of matchsticks. Floods tossed boats and lumber and sheds about, creating new waterways where man had built roads of concrete and asphalt. It seemed at times like a wholesale reordering of nature, with a shifting climate turning dry spots wet and wet spots dry. Hot places got hotter. In image after image, people can only stare at what was and wonder what’s next.
The Sheep Fire burns a hillside near Wrightwood, Calif., in June. (Kyle Grillot For The Washington Post)
Rancher Brad Randel rounds up some of his black Angus cattle to sell at auction in McCook, Neb., in September. Drought conditions made it difficult to feed the whole herd. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)
An Arabi, La., home devastated by a tornado in March. (Emily Kask for The Washington Post)
Two homes flattened by a tornado in Pembroke, Ga., in April. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)
Charlie Whitehead, left, helps neighbor Leslie Pickett, 84, down the street of their mobile home community on San Carlos Island, Fla., in October. Pickett's home was flooded by the storm surge from Hurricane Ian. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
The streets of Fort Myers, Fla., are submerged after Hurricane Ian. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)
Hurricane Ian leaves a trail of destruction at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. (Ted Richardson for The Washington Post)
People pass a gas station as they travel by boat after severe flooding in Dadu, Pakistan, in September. (Saiyna Bashir for The Washington Post)
Faith Lippincott, 45, and daughter Addy, 10, explore a previously submerged boat at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nev., in June. Drought caused the lake's water levels to drop precipitously. (Roger Kisby for The Washington Post)
Denny “White Rat” Roberts, left, and Brad Stevens yell over a crevasse created by a flood in Panco, Ky., in August. (Jessica Tezak for The Washington Post)
Iman Bikbaeva, 7, from Russia, plays in floodwaters in St Mark's Square in Venice on Nov. 8. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)
A lemur leaf frog at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in July. Many animals have been added to the zoo during the pandemic. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
Illegal deforestation has been plaguing the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, such as in this area in Acre state, with few consequences for those responsible. (Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post)
Emanuel Sanchez works to remove mud from inside his flooded home in Las Tejerías, Venezuela, in October. (Matias Delacroix/AP)
In Kenya, a herder tries to warm up on the base of Mount Kenya in August. (Adrienne Surprenant/MYOP for The Washington Post)
A team of conservationists and park rangers guides an endangered black rhino into a compound at the Manketti reserve in South Africa in August. Poaching is on the rise, and conservationists are trying to save the rhinos by moving them out of threatened areas and into new habitats. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Families displaced during Somalia’s devastating drought and famine travel in June to a camp in search of shelter. (Luis Tato for The Washington Post)