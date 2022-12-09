Enduring images of 2022

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

It was a year when time seemed to hurtle back toward the past, as a brutal land war of medieval cruelty gutted Ukrainian villages and cities and sent millions on a stumbling path into the unknown.

It was a year when the world glimpsed too much of its apparent future, when fire turned Californian hills a lurid red, drought sucked a lake dry in Nevada, and floods transformed roads into rivers in Florida and Pakistan. The weather behaved like an angry, exhausted 2-year-old, lashing out in every which way, trying to send a message that was not always deciphered.

And 2022 was a year in which the present stood up and said “Hold on, we’re not collapsing into a hopeless future. Not quite yet.” In the midterm elections, Americans made clear they were exhausted by years of cries of doom. They sought stability and a bit of quiet.

After three years of too much disease and death, the virus that brought the world to a halt didn’t go away. But science, weary resignation and ever-resurgent hope helped people get on with life, and many found at least some semblance of the normalcy they craved.

The images of 2022 are grim and serious — in Ukraine, a funeral for a 13-year-old girl; dead people stuffed into garbage bags, sprawled on pavements, strewn around in mass graves. But there are scenes, too, of joy and achievement — girls’ mouths agape over victory on a lacrosse field in Virginia, a man on horseback triumphantly dunking a basketball into a hoop in a small town in Oklahoma.

Read more In all, though, the journey through this year, like too many of late, was a push across too much treacherous terrain. Many of the fault lines were man-made: In South Korea, a Halloween celebration collapsed into a deadly crush of people. In Uvalde, Tex., one man with a gun turned a hall of learning and growth into a place where children were executed, an utterly impossible horror now become all too common. In Buffalo, another man with a gun made a supermarket called Tops into a bottomless well of grief, killing people he hated because of how they looked. In San Antonio, 51 migrants packed into a truck like sides of meat, though transported with far less care, ended up dead, suffocated on the way from Mexico into Texas. Even the less violent images often speak of disputes that never seem to ease: On the streets, there were tears and cheers, relief and anxiety, after six of the Supreme Court’s nine justices changed the rules over who decides whether a conception shall become a person. There were moments that spoke of possibility, too often dashed: At opposite ends of an absurdly long table, Russia’s bellicose leader, Vladimir Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron, divided by a continent of conflict, stared off into any place but each other’s souls. There was unexpected drama: At the Oscars in Hollywood, before a worldwide audience, a star actor slapped a star comedian over a joke. And then there was the rolling carnival of the permanent American political campaign: People wearing their passions on their shoes, their neckties, their hats and, of course, their sleeves. People who mostly can’t stand each other nonetheless headed out to show their colors and make their pitches and, even now, put at least some of their trust in a fistful of ballots. It’s no accident that these images close with a rocket ship escaping gravity, a fireball of hope, a powerful reach for a future that is somehow better, bigger, bolder. Blast off! – Marc Fisher

To heighten your experience, we’ve created a musical score to accompany these images.

Listen

War in Ukraine In Ukraine, Russia's assault was repeatedly beaten back, but the damage done day after day was relentless and devastating: Husbands and wives, parents and children tore themselves from each other — women and little ones fleeing by train, bus and foot; men sent off to confront an enemy whose troops seemed at once uninspired and cruel. Ukrainians crowded into underground shelters, hid in bombed-out apartments, watched week after week as their homes went up in smoke. Death came from every direction, from tanks and drones and bombs. On military maps, arrows pointed to progress against the invaders. On the ground, it was a far more searing story, told in caskets and body bags and dead human beings, splayed across the streets. Members of the Ukrainian Karlson unit fire a Grad multiple rocket launcher toward a Russian position in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine in October. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Members of the Ukrainian Karlson unit fire a Grad multiple rocket launcher toward a Russian position in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine in October. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) George Keburia says goodbye to his wife, Maya, and children in Odessa as they board a train to Lviv in early March, near the start of the war in Ukraine. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) George Keburia says goodbye to his wife, Maya, and children in Odessa as they board a train to Lviv in early March, near the start of the war in Ukraine. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Smoke plumes rise from a fuel depot in Odessa that was hit by Russian forces in April. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) Smoke plumes rise from a fuel depot in Odessa that was hit by Russian forces in April. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) Hundreds of people, including many women and children, take shelter inside a metro station during explosions in downtown Kharkiv in February. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Hundreds of people, including many women and children, take shelter inside a metro station during explosions in downtown Kharkiv in February. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Tamara Kachenko, 65, and her grandson Kerel travel on a bus to Kharkiv with others who evacuated their homes in Kupyansk in September. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Tamara Kachenko, 65, and her grandson Kerel travel on a bus to Kharkiv with others who evacuated their homes in Kupyansk in September. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Ukrainian soldiers take cover under a tank during intense Russian shelling in Lyman. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Ukrainian soldiers take cover under a tank during intense Russian shelling in Lyman. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Ukrainian forces carry an elderly man near a bridge destroyed by Russian missiles in March as thousands flee Irpin. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Ukrainian forces carry an elderly man near a bridge destroyed by Russian missiles in March as thousands flee Irpin. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Rescue workers and firefighters search a residential building in Kyiv that was partly destroyed by self-detonating drones in October. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Rescue workers and firefighters search a residential building in Kyiv that was partly destroyed by self-detonating drones in October. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Firefighters look for victims in a residential building in Slovyansk that was heavily damaged in a Russian attack in September. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Firefighters look for victims in a residential building in Slovyansk that was heavily damaged in a Russian attack in September. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Ukrainian forces fire a projectile near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in October. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) Ukrainian forces fire a projectile near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in October. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) People flee Irpin in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) People flee Irpin in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) A victim in the aftermath of suspected Russian missile strikes in September that killed at least 25 Ukrainians as they waited to deliver aid in Zaporizhzhia. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) A victim in the aftermath of suspected Russian missile strikes in September that killed at least 25 Ukrainians as they waited to deliver aid in Zaporizhzhia. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) Military and police investigators start the exhumation of bodies at a mass grave in Izyum in September. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) Military and police investigators start the exhumation of bodies at a mass grave in Izyum in September. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) Ukrainian authorities investigate civilian deaths in Bucha in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Ukrainian authorities investigate civilian deaths in Bucha in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Mourners in Svitlodarsk attend the funeral of 13-year-old Sophia Raietska, who Ukrainian investigators said was killed in a Russian strike in May. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) Mourners in Svitlodarsk attend the funeral of 13-year-old Sophia Raietska, who Ukrainian investigators said was killed in a Russian strike in May. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post) A residential buildings is badly damaged in a rocket attack in Kyiv in February. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) A residential buildings is badly damaged in a rocket attack in Kyiv in February. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces help evacuate elderly residents fleeing Irpin in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces help evacuate elderly residents fleeing Irpin in March. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Maria Kamianetska, 36, is held by her mother and sister as she kisses her baby, Serhii Podlianov, during his funeral in the Zaporizhzhia region in November. He was killed less than 48 hours after his birth when a Russian missile struck a hospital maternity unit. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Maria Kamianetska, 36, is held by her mother and sister as she kisses her baby, Serhii Podlianov, during his funeral in the Zaporizhzhia region in November. He was killed less than 48 hours after his birth when a Russian missile struck a hospital maternity unit. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) The floor under Ideya Mykolayivna, 89, is stained with the blood of a young soldier who she said was killed in a strike on her apartment block in Slovyansk in May. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) The floor under Ideya Mykolayivna, 89, is stained with the blood of a young soldier who she said was killed in a strike on her apartment block in Slovyansk in May. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post) Relatives of Ukrainian soldier Ivan Lipskiy grieve by his casket in Odessa during a funeral for him and five other soldiers in Mykolaiv in March. A Russian airstrike hit the 36th Ukrainian Naval Infantry Brigade, killing more than 40 soldiers. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) Relatives of Ukrainian soldier Ivan Lipskiy grieve by his casket in Odessa during a funeral for him and five other soldiers in Mykolaiv in March. Overflow covid-19 patients wait in a temporary holding area outside a hospital in Hong Kong in February as cases of the coronavirus overwhelm the city's public health-care system. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images) Health officials check on covid patient Steve Byrd, who expressed regret for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, in an intensive care unit in Lanham, Md., in January. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) People watch as a truck convoy protesting coronavirus-related mandates makes its way along Interstate 495 in McLean, Va., in March. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Veronica Alvarez stands for a portrait during New York's Pride Parade, in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June. “Coming together in solidarity after the news we just got is amazing,” she said. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post) Seraphine Warren walked nearly 2,400 miles from Sweetwater, Ariz., to D.C. to call attention to her missing aunt, Ella Mae Begay, and other missing or slain Indigenous people. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post) Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swim in his pool after storming the presidential compound in July. Rajapaksa stepped down that month. (AFP/Getty Images) Supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, celebrate in Rio de Janeiro after he narrowly won Brazil's presidential runoff election in October. (Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images) In Tbilisi, Georgia, people burn an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March as part of rituals marking the end of winter. (Justyna Mielnikiewicz/MAPS for The Washington Post) French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow on Feb. 7, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images) WNBA player Brittney Griner in Russian court in July. She was sentenced to nine years in prison after customs agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage and was transferred to a penal colony. Griner was released Dec. 8 in a prisoner swap. (For The Washington Post)

Politics Democracy was on the ballot. So were the frustrations and resentments of everyday life, the soaring prices, the feeling of insecurity, the way people didn't seem to get along with one another anymore. Amid all the antagonisms between red and blue, party against party, a people divided even within families, Americans campaigned much as they always had — waving flags, going door to door, showing their colors — demonstrating that despite a historic wave of mistrust, they were sticking with the system. By and large, they voted for stability, for relief from the cacophony and hostility of the past few years. Democracy may have won the day, but any victory remained fragile. The battle for the future lumbers on. Former president Donald Trump is seen on-screen during a televised hearing July 21 by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Former president Donald Trump is seen on-screen during a televised hearing July 21 by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, prepares to testify before the House's Jan. 6 committee on June 28. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, prepares to testify before the House's Jan. 6 committee on June 28. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) President Biden walks to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in October. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) President Biden walks to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in October. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) Supreme Court members pose for a group photo in October. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, standing at right, in June became the first Black woman to serve on the court. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Supreme Court members pose for a group photo in October. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, standing at right, in June became the first Black woman to serve on the court. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits on Sept. 7. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits on Sept. 7. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) A poll worker is equipped with a mask and sanitizer at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park voting place on Nov. 8. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) A poll worker is equipped with a mask and sanitizer at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park voting place on Nov. 8. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post) The Arizona State Fair in Phoenix, seen Oct. 8. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) The Arizona State Fair in Phoenix, seen Oct. 8. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) People, seen through a curtain, listen as Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix on Oct. 11. Finchem lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) People, seen through a curtain, listen as Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix on Oct. 11. Finchem lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) walks out Nov. 9 to give a speech in Washington on the results of the midterm elections. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) walks out Nov. 9 to give a speech in Washington on the results of the midterm elections. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) An attendee at a Democratic campaign event in Phoenix in November. (Eric Thayer for The Washington Post) An attendee at a Democratic campaign event in Phoenix in November. (Eric Thayer for The Washington Post) Supporters cheer for J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio, as his win is announced on Nov. 8. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post) Supporters cheer for J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio, as his win is announced on Nov. 8. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post) Jessica Villarreal shows her shoes off at a prayer breakfast in McAllen, Tex., in October. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post) Jessica Villarreal shows her shoes off at a prayer breakfast in McAllen, Tex., in October. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post) Supporters in Pittsburgh cheer as Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) declares victory in the state’s U.S. Senate race in November. (Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post) Supporters in Pittsburgh cheer as Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) declares victory in the state’s U.S. Senate race in November. (Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post) Women pray in Fayetteville, N.C., during a gathering in support of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley ahead of the midterm elections. Beasley was defeated by Republican Ted Budd. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post) Women pray in Fayetteville, N.C., during a gathering in support of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley ahead of the midterm elections. Beasley was defeated by Republican Ted Budd. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post) A Trump supporter shows off his outfit during a rally in Mesa, Ariz., in October. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) A Trump supporter shows off his outfit during a rally in Mesa, Ariz., in October. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) A volunteer waits to go out canvassing at the Republican headquarters in Saginaw, Mich., in November. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post) A volunteer waits to go out canvassing at the Republican headquarters in Saginaw, Mich., in November. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post) Poll workers help Nevadans cast their votes on Nov. 8 in Las Vegas. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Poll workers help Nevadans cast their votes on Nov. 8 in Las Vegas. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Election workers sort mail-in ballots in Phoenix on Nov. 8. (Eric Thayer for The Washington Post) Election workers sort mail-in ballots in Phoenix on Nov. 8. (Eric Thayer for The Washington Post) Supporters of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wait to get into a Miami midterm election rally for him Nov. 6. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) Supporters of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wait to get into a Miami midterm election rally for him Nov. 6. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) The band Banda Desierto leads men and women on horseback during the Latino Horse Parade in Las Vegas, organized by a Democratic candidate ahead of the midterm elections. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) The band Banda Desierto leads men and women on horseback during the Latino Horse Parade in Las Vegas, organized by a Democratic candidate ahead of the midterm elections. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Supporters rejoice after Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs's victory rally in Phoenix on Nov. 15. The Democrat defeated Republican Kari Lake. (Rebecca Noble for The Washington Post) Supporters rejoice after Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs's victory rally in Phoenix on Nov. 15. The Democrat defeated Republican Kari Lake. (Rebecca Noble for The Washington Post) Kari Lake supporter Bruce Babcock is seen at a campaign event, with other people reflected in a bus window, in Queen Creek, Ariz., in October. The family of Edivaldo Miranda, a banana plantation worker, sells some of his produce on the road to tourists and travelers in the city of Eldorado, known to be one of the poorest regions of the Brazilian state of São Paulo. (Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post) People enjoy ice cream at the state-run ice cream parlor Coppelia in Havana in April. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post) Patients wait in line for medical care in Sangin, Afghanistan, in June. (Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post) More than 30 people are buried during a ceremony in June in the village of Slaysha, Afghanistan, after an earthquake. ( Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post) Women register for aid at a makeshift shelter in a Hasakah, Syria, mosque in February after fleeing fighting. (Nicole Tung for The Washington Post) Somali women at Mogadishu's Lido Beach, which has experienced a revival in recent years. It used to be a frequent target of Islamist militants. (Luis Tato for The Washington Post) Benedict Bird, with son Kurtlen, 3, looks down a stretch of the Outback Way near Atitjere, Australia, in August. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Climate and natural disasters Through flames and dust, with too much water in some places and not enough in others, the elements seemed to speak with rage and desperation in 2022. Tornadoes plucked apart houses as if they were built of matchsticks. Floods tossed boats and lumber and sheds about, creating new waterways where man had built roads of concrete and asphalt. It seemed at times like a wholesale reordering of nature, with a shifting climate turning dry spots wet and wet spots dry. Hot places got hotter. In image after image, people can only stare at what was and wonder what's next. The Sheep Fire burns a hillside near Wrightwood, Calif., in June. (Kyle Grillot For The Washington Post) The Sheep Fire burns a hillside near Wrightwood, Calif., in June. (Kyle Grillot For The Washington Post) Rancher Brad Randel rounds up some of his black Angus cattle to sell at auction in McCook, Neb., in September. Drought conditions made it difficult to feed the whole herd. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post) Rancher Brad Randel rounds up some of his black Angus cattle to sell at auction in McCook, Neb., in September. Drought conditions made it difficult to feed the whole herd. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post) An Arabi, La., home devastated by a tornado in March. (Emily Kask for The Washington Post) An Arabi, La., home devastated by a tornado in March. (Emily Kask for The Washington Post) Two homes flattened by a tornado in Pembroke, Ga., in April. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post) Two homes flattened by a tornado in Pembroke, Ga., in April. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post) Charlie Whitehead, left, helps neighbor Leslie Pickett, 84, down the street of their mobile home community on San Carlos Island, Fla., in October. Pickett's home was flooded by the storm surge from Hurricane Ian. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) Charlie Whitehead, left, helps neighbor Leslie Pickett, 84, down the street of their mobile home community on San Carlos Island, Fla., in October. Pickett's home was flooded by the storm surge from Hurricane Ian. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post) The streets of Fort Myers, Fla., are submerged after Hurricane Ian. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post) The streets of Fort Myers, Fla., are submerged after Hurricane Ian. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post) Hurricane Ian leaves a trail of destruction at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. (Ted Richardson for The Washington Post) Hurricane Ian leaves a trail of destruction at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. (Ted Richardson for The Washington Post) People pass a gas station as they travel by boat after severe flooding in Dadu, Pakistan, in September. (Saiyna Bashir for The Washington Post) People pass a gas station as they travel by boat after severe flooding in Dadu, Pakistan, in September. (Saiyna Bashir for The Washington Post) Faith Lippincott, 45, and daughter Addy, 10, explore a previously submerged boat at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nev., in June. Drought caused the lake's water levels to drop precipitously. (Roger Kisby for The Washington Post) Faith Lippincott, 45, and daughter Addy, 10, explore a previously submerged boat at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nev., in June. Drought caused the lake's water levels to drop precipitously. (Roger Kisby for The Washington Post) Denny “White Rat” Roberts, left, and Brad Stevens yell over a crevasse created by a flood in Panco, Ky., in August. (Jessica Tezak for The Washington Post) Denny “White Rat” Roberts, left, and Brad Stevens yell over a crevasse created by a flood in Panco, Ky., in August. (Jessica Tezak for The Washington Post) Iman Bikbaeva, 7, from Russia, plays in floodwaters in St Mark's Square in Venice on Nov. 8. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post) Iman Bikbaeva, 7, from Russia, plays in floodwaters in St Mark's Square in Venice on Nov. 8. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post) A lemur leaf frog at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in July. Many animals have been added to the zoo during the pandemic. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) A lemur leaf frog at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in July. Many animals have been added to the zoo during the pandemic. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Illegal deforestation has been plaguing the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, such as in this area in Acre state, with few consequences for those responsible. (Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post) Illegal deforestation has been plaguing the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, such as in this area in Acre state, with few consequences for those responsible. (Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post) Emanuel Sanchez works to remove mud from inside his flooded home in Las Tejerías, Venezuela, in October. (Matias Delacroix/AP) Emanuel Sanchez works to remove mud from inside his flooded home in Las Tejerías, Venezuela, in October. (Matias Delacroix/AP) In Kenya, a herder tries to warm up on the base of Mount Kenya in August. (Adrienne Surprenant/MYOP for The Washington Post) In Kenya, a herder tries to warm up on the base of Mount Kenya in August. (Adrienne Surprenant/MYOP for The Washington Post) A team of conservationists and park rangers guides an endangered black rhino into a compound at the Manketti reserve in South Africa in August. Poaching is on the rise, and conservationists are trying to save the rhinos by moving them out of threatened areas and into new habitats. Israeli police confront mourners carrying the casket of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in East Jerusalem in May. (Maya Levin/Associated Press) Former prime minister Shinzo Abe is fatally shot in Nara, Japan, in July while giving a campaign speech. (Sakai Yuto/Kyodo News/AP) Mourners gather in Nahualá, Guatemala, to bury Melvin Guachiac, 13, who was one of 51 migrants found dead inside a tractor-trailer in Texas after crossing from Mexico in June. (Carlos Alonzo/AFP/Getty Images) Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge collapsed in Morbi, India, in October. Dozens of people were killed. ( Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images) An injured woman receives help after a deadly crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in the narrow streets of the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Oct. 29. More than 150 people were killed. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images) Javon Williams, 13, is comforted by the Rev. Jaland Finney as he speaks during a march and rally for Jayland Walker, a Black man shot more than 40 times by Akron, Ohio, police in late June. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter/AP) Friends and family mourn Lawrence Morgan, 17, at a June memorial service in Parma, Ohio. He was fatally shot, part of a spike in U.S. homicides over the past couple of years. (Dustin Franz for The Washington Post) Children run from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., during a shooting on May 24. An 18-year-old killed 19 students and two teachers there before he was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News) Uvalde shooting survivor Caitlyne Gonzales runs through sprayed water near the graves of her friends from Robb Elementary School in July. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post) Jamaar Carrier holds his daughter, Jamya, 9, during a vigil for the victims of a shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Buffalo in May. Payton Gendron pleaded guilty in November to killing 10 Black people in what authorities say was a massacre fueled by racist hatred. (Heather Ainsworth for The Washington Post) Antiabortion activists rejoice at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24. The 1973 Roe ruling had recognized a constitutional right to abortion. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Abortion rights activists gather on the National Mall on May 14, before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post) Former Trump White House senior counselor Stephen K. Bannon is led away in handcuffs in New York after being indicted on charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud in September. (Alex Kent/AFP/Getty Images) Actor Will Smith, right, slaps comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images) Iranian defender Ramin Rezaeian, in white, and U.S. defender Antonee Robinson go head to head in their World Cup match in Qatar on Nov. 29. The United States defeated Iran 1-0. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Spectators cheer during the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 21. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post) Yorktown High School players mob goalie Emmy Cullinan after the team won the Virginia Class 6 girls lacrosse semifinal in June. The team went on to win the state championship. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) Tennis star Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing at the U.S. Open, which she said would be her final major tournament, in September. (John Minchillo/AP) Bodybuilding competitors warm up backstage during the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, in March. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post) Darrius Moore rides his horse Flip as he dunks a basketball in Tullahassee, Okla., in February. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) King Charles III and other members of the British royal family leave Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch was a pillar of British life during her 70 years on the throne. (James Forde for The Washington Post) Blooming cherry blossoms are seen along the Tidal Basin in D.C. on March 21. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) A dog sleeps on the grave of its owner during Night of the Dead celebrations in the Purépecha Indigenous community of Cucuchucho in Mexico's Michoacán state in November. (Enrique Castro/AFP/Getty Images) NASA's Artemis I rocket, with the uncrewed Orion spacecraft aboard, blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 16. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)