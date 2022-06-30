Think U.S. gas prices are high? Here’s how far $40 goes around the world.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

It’s summer. You’re taking that long-awaited road trip, perhaps for the first time since the pandemic. Your first stop, a gas station. Cue the sticker shock.

In the United States and many other countries, prices have soared as pandemic restrictions eased and fuel demands increased. Labor shortages, shuttered refineries and the war in Ukraine have limited supplies, pushing prices even higher.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Even as prices have ticked down ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Americans are still paying between $4 to $7 per gallon. Filling half a tank of a Toyota Camry — one of the world’s most popular sedans — costs about $40. If you’re driving a 2010 Camry — a model year we’re using based on the average age of cars on U.S. roads — you’ll go about 32 miles per gallon.

And that means $40 will get you around 250 miles down the highway.

[Analysis | The truth about gas prices and oil production]

But how far would $40 take you in the rest of the world? While U.S. costs at the pump hit records in June, they were lower than those in other countries with the largest economies, including France, Canada, China and Britain, but higher than those in other top oil producing nations such as Russia and Saudi Arabia.

How far $40 of gas will get you in the countries with the largest economies High income 0 100 200 300 miles Japan U.S. 247 miles Australia S. Korea Canada Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Upper middle income 0 100 200 300 Russia Mexico Brazil China Lower middle income 0 100 200 300 India Distances shown are for a 2010 Toyota Camry, which goes 32 miles per gallon. How far $40 of gas will get you in the countries with the largest economies High income 0 100 200 300 miles Japan U.S. 247 miles Australia S. Korea Canada Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Upper middle income 0 100 200 300 Russia Mexico Brazil China Lower middle income 0 100 200 300 India Distances shown are for a 2010 Toyota Camry, which goes 32 miles per gallon. How far $40 of gas will get you in the countries with the largest economies High income 0 100 200 300 miles Japan U.S. 247 miles Australia South Korea Canada Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Upper middle income 0 100 200 300 Russia Mexico Brazil China Lower middle income 0 100 200 300 India Distances shown are for a 2010 Toyota Camry, which goes 32 miles per gallon. How far $40 of gas will get you in the countries with the largest economies High income 0 100 200 300 miles Japan U.S. 247 miles Australia South Korea Canada Germany France Italy Spain United Kingdom Upper middle income 0 100 200 300 Russia Mexico Brazil China Lower middle income 0 100 200 300 India Distances shown are for a 2010 Toyota Camry, which goes 32 miles per gallon.

How much gas your money buys depends on many variables, including taxes, government aid, refining costs, distribution and marketing.

“Oil is a globally traded commodity, and there are not easy substitutes for it,” said Jeff Barron, a petroleum industry economist at the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been “very disruptive” to the global market, he added.

Reporters for The Washington Post spoke to people around the world to see how high fuel costs are affecting their lives and what governments are doing — if anything — to cushion the impact.

Select a country

France

0 100 200 miles 247 U.S. France 158

Cost of gas: $8.11/gallon How much gas cost last summer: $7.01/gallon Average annual income: $33,724 Government action: Since April 1, France has been offering motorists a rebate on fuel and reimbursing gas stations for the lost revenue. Estimates suggest that’s costing the government over $2 billion.

South Africa

0 100 200 miles U.S. 247 South Africa 228

Cost of gasoline today: $5.61/gallon How much gas cost last summer: $4.55/gallon Average annual income: $4,862 Government action: As prices in South Africa rose in June, the government temporarily reduced gas taxes. Many drivers say they feel more help is needed.

Colombia

0 200 400 miles Colombia 589 U.S. 247

Cost of gas: $2.17/gallon How much gas cost last summer: $2.31/gallon Average annual income: $5,246 Government action: Gas prices in Colombia are among the lowest in Latin America because of the government subsidy. But with the fuel fund now $3 billion in debt, the government has warned it will soon start increasing prices.

South Korea

0 100 200 miles U.S. 247 South Korea 202

Cost of gasoline today: $6.33/gallon How much gas cost last summer: $5.29/gallon Average annual income: $25,752 Government action: Prices are the highest they have been in a decade and continue to climb, despite the South Korean government reducing its fuel tax twice.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

United Arab Emirates

0 300 miles 150 UAE 308 U.S. 247

Cost of gasoline today: $4.15/gallon How much gas cost last summer: $2.34/gallon Average annual income: $39,306 Government action: The government hasn’t taken any steps to ease skyrocketing prices. In the last few months, the cost of gas has doubled — the first sharp increase since the UAE deregulated fuel in 2015.

Germany

0 100 200 miles U.S. 247 Germany 172

Cost of gas: $7.46/gallon How much gas cost last summer: $6.81/gallon Average annual income: $39,093 Government action: The government cut taxes on gas, lowering prices which had been among the highest in Europe. Even with these measures, people are still paying more than $7 per gallon. To help consumers, the cost of public transport also was cut. For around $10, people can travel anywhere in the country on regional trains or buses.

India

0 100 200 miles India 257 U.S. 247

Cost of gasoline today: $4.99/gallon How much gas cost last summer: $5.08/gallon Average annual income: $1,822 Government action: Surging prices this spring pushed the government to slash gas taxes and negotiate importing discounted oil from Russia, which stabilized costs. India has come under criticism for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin through these moves, but officials contend they must put their own country first.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement