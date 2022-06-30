World

Think U.S. gas prices are high? Here’s how far $40 goes around the world.

It’s summer. You’re taking that long-awaited road trip, perhaps for the first time since the pandemic. Your first stop, a gas station. Cue the sticker shock.

In the United States and many other countries, prices have soared as pandemic restrictions eased and fuel demands increased. Labor shortages, shuttered refineries and the war in Ukraine have limited supplies, pushing prices even higher.

Even as prices have ticked down ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Americans are still paying between $4 to $7 per gallon. Filling half a tank of a Toyota Camry — one of the world’s most popular sedans — costs about $40. If you’re driving a 2010 Camry — a model year we’re using based on the average age of cars on U.S. roads — you’ll go about 32 miles per gallon.

And that means $40 will get you around 250 miles down the highway.

But how far would $40 take you in the rest of the world? While U.S. costs at the pump hit records in June, they were lower than those in other countries with the largest economies, including France, Canada, China and Britain, but higher than those in other top oil producing nations such as Russia and Saudi Arabia.

How far $40 of gas will get you

in the countries with the

largest economies

High income

0

100

200

300 miles

Japan

U.S.

247 miles

Australia

S. Korea

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Upper middle income

0

100

200

300

Russia

Mexico

Brazil

China

Lower middle income

0

100

200

300

India

Distances shown are for a 2010 Toyota Camry,

which goes 32 miles per gallon.

How much gas your money buys depends on many variables, including taxes, government aid, refining costs, distribution and marketing.

“Oil is a globally traded commodity, and there are not easy substitutes for it,” said Jeff Barron, a petroleum industry economist at the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been “very disruptive” to the global market, he added.

Reporters for The Washington Post spoke to people around the world to see how high fuel costs are affecting their lives and what governments are doing — if anything — to cushion the impact.

Select a country

France

0

100

200 miles

247

U.S.

France

158

Cost of gas: $8.11/gallon

How much gas cost last summer: $7.01/gallon

Average annual income: $33,724

Government action: Since April 1, France has been offering motorists a rebate on fuel and reimbursing gas stations for the lost revenue. Estimates suggest that’s costing the government over $2 billion.

South Africa

0

100

200 miles

U.S.

247

South

Africa

228

Cost of gasoline today: $5.61/gallon

How much gas cost last summer: $4.55/gallon

Average annual income: $4,862

Government action: As prices in South Africa rose in June, the government temporarily reduced gas taxes. Many drivers say they feel more help is needed.

Colombia

0

200

400 miles

Colombia

589

U.S.

247

Cost of gas: $2.17/gallon

How much gas cost last summer: $2.31/gallon

Average annual income: $5,246

Government action: Gas prices in Colombia are among the lowest in Latin America because of the government subsidy. But with the fuel fund now $3 billion in debt, the government has warned it will soon start increasing prices.

South Korea

0

100

200 miles

U.S.

247

South

Korea

202

Cost of gasoline today: $6.33/gallon

How much gas cost last summer: $5.29/gallon

Average annual income: $25,752

Government action: Prices are the highest they have been in a decade and continue to climb, despite the South Korean government reducing its fuel tax twice.

United Arab Emirates

0

300 miles

150

UAE

308

U.S.

247

Cost of gasoline today: $4.15/gallon

How much gas cost last summer: $2.34/gallon

Average annual income: $39,306

Government action: The government hasn’t taken any steps to ease skyrocketing prices. In the last few months, the cost of gas has doubled — the first sharp increase since the UAE deregulated fuel in 2015.

Germany

0

100

200 miles

U.S.

247

Germany

172

Cost of gas: $7.46/gallon

How much gas cost last summer: $6.81/gallon

Average annual income: $39,093

Government action: The government cut taxes on gas, lowering prices which had been among the highest in Europe. Even with these measures, people are still paying more than $7 per gallon. To help consumers, the cost of public transport also was cut. For around $10, people can travel anywhere in the country on regional trains or buses.

India

0

100

200 miles

India

257

U.S.

247

Cost of gasoline today: $4.99/gallon

How much gas cost last summer: $5.08/gallon

Average annual income: $1,822

Government action: Surging prices this spring pushed the government to slash gas taxes and negotiate importing discounted oil from Russia, which stabilized costs. India has come under criticism for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin through these moves, but officials contend they must put their own country first.

About this story

Gas data from GlobalPetrolPrices.com as of June 27.Vehicle data from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy, Efficiency and Renewable Energy. GDP and income data from the World Bank. According to S&P Global Mobility, the average age of cars on U.S. roads is 12.2 years old, which is why we based our calculations on a 2010 Toyota Camry.

Editing by Reem Akkad, Kate Rabinowitz, Joe Moore, and Jayne Orenstein. Design and illustration by Chelsea Conrad. Design and development by Yutao Chen. Graphics by Júlia Ledur. Gerry Shih and Anant Gupta reported from New Dehli. Rick Noack and Ian Trueger reported from Marseille. DeLovie Kwagala reported from Johannesburg. Julie Yoon reported from Seoul. Loveday Morris reported from Berlin. Omnia Al Desoukie reported from Dubai. Samantha Schmidt reported from Bogotá. Chiqui Esteban provided translations. Copy editing by Angela Mecca.