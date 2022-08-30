Mikhail Gorbachev, from Reagan summit to Soviet collapse, in photos

World
On a November day in 1985, the new Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev tried to sum up his first summit with then-President Ronald Reagan in Geneva.
Both men had been cautious during the talks to tamp down expectations of a Cold War breakthrough on arms control or greater political openings.
BORIS YURCHENKO/AP
TWP
AFP/Getty Images
Then Gorbachev gave a slight smile. “We have laid a few bricks,” he said.
“A new phase has begun,” he added.
AFP/Getty Images
BORIS YURCHENKO/AP
Dominique Mollard/AP
Six years later, the Soviet Union was getting ready to lower its flag for the last time over the Kremlin. The giant nation — born from revolution after World War I and spanning from the Baltics to the Pacific — was splintering apart in late 1991 with Gorbachev as its last leader.
Dominique Mollard/AP
But to blame Gorbachev is to ignore the pressures of his era.
Dominique Mollard/AP
Liu Heung Shing/AP
The Soviet Union was struggling under economic mismanagement and the drains from a decade-long war in Afghanistan and trying to keep pace with the U.S. military.
Liu Heung Shing/AP
The former Soviet satellite states in Europe were peeling away one by one.
Liu Heung Shing/AP
LUBOMIR KOTEK/AFP/Getty Images
The Berlin Wall, the symbolic heart of the Iron Curtain, came down in 1989.
LUBOMIR KOTEK/AFP/Getty Images
TWP
Gorbachev, winner of the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize, recognized that the Soviet Union needed a safety valve.
TWP
Alexander Zemlianichencko/AP
Years earlier, he began political and social reforms that the gave the world new Russian terms: “glasnost,” or openness, and “perestroika,” restructuring.
Alexander Zemlianichencko/AP
CATHERINE HENRIETTE/AFP/Getty Images
It wasn’t enough to hold together the forces that were pulling the Soviet Union apart. Hard-liners were battling reformers. Independence-minded Soviet republics were turning their backs on the Kremlin.
CATHERINE HENRIETTE/AFP/Getty Images
DIMA TANIN/AFP/Getty Images
“I wanted to avoid civil war and we were well on the way to having one,” Gorbachev told the BBC in 2016 in a rare interview with Western media. “Can you imagine a split and power struggle in a country like ours, overflowing with weapons including nuclear ones?”
“Stepping down,” he said, “was my victory.”
DIMA TANIN/AFP/Getty Images
VITALY ARMAND/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Text by Brian Murphy. Photo editing by Chloe Coleman. Video editing by Jason Aldag. Design by Courtney Kan.