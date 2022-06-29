25 years of China’s slow takeover of Hong Kong in pictures

On Aug. 31, 2014, China set conditions for who could run in the chief executive election in 2017, limiting candidates to those picked by a Beijing-appointed committee. Activists slammed it as “handpicked politics” and began a civil disobedience campaign for “genuine universal suffrage” that came to be known as the Umbrella Movement. Protesters occupied part of the financial district with colorful tents and brought books to study for 79 days, until police cleared the sites. While seen as a failure, it was a moment of political awakening for many Hong Kongers.