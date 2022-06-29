25 years of China’s slow takeover of Hong Kong in pictures

Asia
In 1997, Britain handed Hong Kong back to the People’s Republic of China, ending more than 150 years of colonial rule.
In an address at the handover ceremony, Chris Patten, Hong Kong’s last governor, said “our own nation’s contribution here was to provide the scaffolding that enabled the people of Hong Kong to ascend: the rule of law; clean and light-handed government; the values of a free society.”
In 1984, the Sino-British Joint Declaration set the conditions for the handover in which both parties agreed that “Hong Kong people will rule Hong Kong.” The city was set to operate under the experimental model called “one country, two systems,” devised by Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.
At the handover ceremony, President Jiang Zemin said the Chinese government will “strive to maintain Hong Kong’s original society, economic systems and way of life unchanged.” Under “one country, two systems,” Hong Kong would retain its capitalist economic system, judicial system, civil liberties and way of life for 50 years, separate from mainland China.
In 2003, at the sixth anniversary of the handover, half a million people marched in the streets to protest Article 23 of the Basic Law, which prohibited acts of treason, secession and sedition against Beijing. Many worried that it could erode the city’s civil liberties, and the government later shelved the bill amid the protests.
Since the handover, residents in Hong Kong have called for universal suffrage, which had been promised as the ultimate goal. Beijing intervened, however, and ensured that it could veto any reforms to election laws, sparking protests in 2007 where people demanded the right to pick the city’s leader and legislature in the 2012 election.
In 2011, the government proposed introducing a new “moral and national education” course for the school curriculum. Joshua Wong, who went on to become a prominent activist, founded the student activist group Scholarism at age 14. Over the next year, tens of thousands, including parents, joined its demonstrations against the course, and protesters occupied the government headquarters. Some went on hunger strikes. Taken aback by the magnitude of the response, officials shelved the proposal in September.
Vincent Yu/AP
On Aug. 31, 2014, China set conditions for who could run in the chief executive election in 2017, limiting candidates to those picked by a Beijing-appointed committee. Activists slammed it as “handpicked politics” and began a civil disobedience campaign for “genuine universal suffrage” that came to be known as the Umbrella Movement. Protesters occupied part of the financial district with colorful tents and brought books to study for 79 days, until police cleared the sites. While seen as a failure, it was a moment of political awakening for many Hong Kongers.
In 2015, five booksellers disappeared, later to reemerge in the hands of Chinese law enforcement on charges of selling threatening material. The case sparked shock and fear across Hong Kong, as it mirrored the extrajudicial detentions common in the mainland. Nearly eight months after his disappearance, Lam Wing-kee, founder of the bookstore, was filmed confessing to wrongdoing. When he returned to Hong Kong, he told reporters that his confession was scripted.
After the Umbrella Movement, the city saw the rise of new groups seeking to protect Hong Kong’s interests from the mainland, and civil unrest broke out in February 2016 after a government crackdown on unlicensed street hawkers in what became known as the Fishball Revolution. Violent clashes broke out, with police firing warning shots in a city that rarely saw the use of guns. The incident marked support for more radical means of protest when peaceful resistance failed.
In an oath-taking ceremony, two newly elected pro-independence lawmakers, Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching, pledged allegiance to the “Hong Kong nation” instead of the special administrative region of China and used a racial slur. Beijing intervened and prevented the lawmakers from taking their seats, displaying its concern over any rhetoric promoting Hong Kong’s self-determination.
The Hong Kong government set off a storm in early 2019 when it proposed an extradition bill that would send local fugitives to mainland courts — a sign of Beijing’s growing encroachment on the city. For months, activists took to the streets to protest for the withdrawal of the bill, only to be met with brutal tactics from police. The bill was seen as a further surrender of Hong Kong’s once independent courts to mainland China and its very different justice system.
Even when the proposal was scrapped, the demonstrations persisted. Protesters now called for genuine universal suffrage — what was originally promised to them in 1997. They also wanted amnesty for arrested protesters, an independent inquiry into the use of excessive force by the police and the retraction of the word riot to describe the rallies.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Violent clashes between police and protesters continued. When protesters threw bricks and gasoline bombs, police responded with tear gas, sponge grenades and rubber bullets on the streets and on university campuses, later arresting 20,000 people. In November, the pro-democracy camp won local elections by a landslide, reflecting the public’s intense distrust toward the government. The protests, however, dwindled under the force of the government crackdown and then the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
On June 30, 2020, Beijing passed a national security law for Hong Kong that threatened life in prison for acts vaguely categorized as secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces. Most of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists were arrested for participating in a legislative primary ahead of elections. Almost a year later, Apple Daily, a newspaper that had advocated for greater democracy in Hong Kong shut down after three of the paper’s top editors and senior executives were arrested. In subsequent months, several other local independent and investigative media outlets were also closed down.
The Pillar of Shame, a 26-foot statue honoring those who were killed during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, was removed from Hong Kong University’s campus in December 2021. “Its creation in 1997 was a touchstone for freedom in Hong Kong; its destruction in 2021 would be a tombstone for freedom in Hong Kong,” said Samuel Chu, president of the Campaign for Hong Kong.
In early May this year, John Lee, Hong Kong’s former security chief was elected, unopposed, as chief executive. Lee is the first chief executive for the city to have a background in security and is expected to adopt a hard-line approach when it comes to maintaining stability. He has promised to reintroduce Article 23, a bill that clamps down on “state-level spying” and treason.
