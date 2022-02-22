Photos show the covid-19 emergency in Hong Kong

Asia
Hong Kong had kept the coronavirus largely at bay since the start of the pandemic.
But the omicron wave has now spread through the city, hitting the unvaccinated and elderly in particular. New covid-19 infections have broken records daily, reaching more than 7,000 on Monday.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Hong Kong has been under pressure from mainland China to control its outbreak. Carrie Lam, the territory’s chief executive, announced that it will mandate coronavirus testing for its entire population of 7.5 million.
Every resident of Hong Kong will have to be tested three times, with samples sent to the mainland, Lam said, if there is no testing capacity locally.
The city is also imposing strict social distancing restrictions.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Vincent Yu/AP
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
Teams from mainland China have arrived in the city, helping build mass-isolation centers reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan.
Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
Kin Cheung/AP
Kin Cheung/AP
Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg
Restrictions will continue until the end of April.
Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg
Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Boris Johnson lays out ‘living with covid’ plan, while Queen Elizabeth II remains in isolation
Australia reopens borders to tourists after almost two years
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent