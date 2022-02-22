Asia

Photos show the covid-19 emergency in Hong Kong

By Shibani Mahtani and Olivier Laurent | Feb 22, 2022

Hong Kong had kept the coronavirus largely at bay since the start of the pandemic.

But the omicron wave has now spread through the city, hitting the unvaccinated and elderly in particular. New covid-19 infections have broken records daily, reaching more than 7,000 on Monday.

Patients with covid-19 symptoms wait in beds outside a medical center on Feb. 15.

Residents wait at a makeshift coronavirus testing station on Feb. 17.

Hong Kong has been under pressure from mainland China to control its outbreak. Carrie Lam, the territory’s chief executive, announced that it will mandate coronavirus testing for its entire population of 7.5 million.

Every resident of Hong Kong will have to be tested three times, with samples sent to the mainland, Lam said, if there is no testing capacity locally.

The city is also imposing strict social distancing restrictions.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference Feb. 22.

Residents wait in line at a makeshift coronavirus testing station on Feb. 18.

A waiter wearing a face mask waits for customers at an empty restaurant in Hong Kong on Feb. 21. (Vincent Yu/AP)

An empty metro station in Hong Kong on Feb. 21.

Teams from mainland China have arrived in the city, helping build mass-isolation centers reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan.

A construction site for a mass-isolation facility at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Feb. 22.

Restrictions will continue until the end of April.

An empty highway in Hong Kong's Wanchai district on Feb. 21.

