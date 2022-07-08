The life of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, in photos

World
Born in 1954, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, came from an elite political family.
His grandfather Nobusuke Kishi led Japan from 1957 to 1960; his father, Shintaro Abe, served as chief cabinet secretary, often seen as the country’s second-most powerful position.
Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Pool/Getty Images
Abe won a landslide election in 2006 and served as premier for a short stint until 2007 — before resuming the country’s highest political office again from 2012 to 2020.
His conservative Liberal Democratic Party has dominated Japanese politics since it was founded in 1955.
Pool/Getty Images
Koji Sasahara
Shizuo Kambayashi/AP
Abe was known for trying to aggressively transform Japan’s standing on the international stage. He met with numerous world leaders including the pope and Queen Elizabeth II and worked hard to forge extremely close ties with ally the United States.
Shizuo Kambayashi/AP
He addressed a joint meeting of Congress flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John A. Boehner at the Capitol during an official visit in 2015, becoming the first Japanese leader to address both chambers.
Shizuo Kambayashi/AP
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Marco Garcia/AP
He notably cultivated a close friendship with President Donald Trump when the two were in office. He was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after the 2016 election and rolled out the red carpet during the president’s 2019 state visit to Japan.
Toru Hanoi/AP
While leader, he tried to make Japan more assertive on the world stage — trying unsuccessfully to amend Japan’s pacifist constitution — and in 2015 passed legislation that allowed Japan to take part in overseas combat missions alongside allies.
Toru Hanoi/AP
Wary of an assertive China, Abe sought to develop close ties with India and was a strong proponent of the Quad, an informal network of Japan, India, Australia and the United States viewed as a counterweight to Beijing.
In the years after he left office, Abe became a particularly vocal critic of Beijing’s growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.
Toru Hanoi/AP
Susan Walsh
Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP/Getty Images
Tokyo’s relations with Moscow have become strained in recent months, as Japan imposed sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As prime minister, Abe worked to improve relations with Russia with hopes of resolving a long-running dispute over islands near Japan that the Soviet Union seized in 1945. Russia withdrew from talks to resolve the issue in March. Abe tried to fix the dispute as prime minister but couldn’t persuade the Kremlin to shift its position.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP/Getty Images
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Relations with some of Tokyo’s closest neighbors were strained during his time in office. He bolstered right-wing nationalists by visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which honors, among others, World War II war criminals.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images
At home, Abe attempted to revitalize the Japanese economy with policies he pursued, dubbed “Abenomics,” intended as shock therapy for an economy that had become stagnant after a lengthy postwar boom.
Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images
Abe played a key role in helping Japan win the bid to host the Olympics in 2020. He appeared at Brazil’s Closing Ceremonies in 2016 dressed as the Nintendo game character Super Mario.
The 2020 Tokyo games were delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images
Haruyoshi Yamaguchi/Bloomberg News
Yu Nakajima/AP
A longtime fixture in Japan’s political landscape, Abe resigned because of illness in August 2020.
In a tearful resignation speech he said he’d done his “utmost” for Japan.
For years, he battled ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel condition, which contributed to his decision to step down.
Yu Nakajima/AP
Carl Court/Getty Images
On Friday, a gunman opened fire on Abe with what police have described as an improvised weapon.
World leaders past and present expressed shock and sadness at the death of the former prime minister. He was 67.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Toru Hanai/Reuters
Credits
Editing by Helier Cheung, Morgan Coates, Reem Akkad.