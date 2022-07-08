World

The life of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, in photos

By Morgan Coates, Adela Suliman and Amy Cheng | Jul 8, 2022

Born in 1954, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, came from an elite political family.

His grandfather Nobusuke Kishi led Japan from 1957 to 1960; his father, Shintaro Abe, served as chief cabinet secretary, often seen as the country’s second-most powerful position.

Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Newly elected Abe settles into the presidential seat at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party on Sept. 20, 2006, in Tokyo.

Pool/Getty Images

Pool/Getty Images

Abe won a landslide election in 2006 and served as premier for a short stint until 2007 — before resuming the country’s highest political office again from 2012 to 2020.

His conservative Liberal Democratic Party has dominated Japanese politics since it was founded in 1955.

Pool/Getty Images

Abe raises his fist on Sept. 20, 2006, after his landslide victory in a ruling party vote.

Koji Sasahara

Koji Sasahara

Abe places a rosette on the name of his party's candidate during elections for the upper house on July 21, 2013.

Shizuo Kambayashi/AP

Shizuo Kambayashi/AP

Abe was known for trying to aggressively transform Japan’s standing on the international stage. He met with numerous world leaders including the pope and Queen Elizabeth II and worked hard to forge extremely close ties with ally the United States.

Shizuo Kambayashi/AP

He addressed a joint meeting of Congress flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John A. Boehner at the Capitol during an official visit in 2015, becoming the first Japanese leader to address both chambers.

Shizuo Kambayashi/AP

Queen Elizabeth II visits with Abe and his wife, Akie, at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2016.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Abe speaks to a joint meeting of Congress on April 29, 2015.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Abe with President Barack Obama on Dec. 27, 2016, in Honolulu.

Marco Garcia/AP

Marco Garcia/AP

Abe stands near German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she deliberates with President Donald Trump in June 2018 during the G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada.

He notably cultivated a close friendship with President Donald Trump when the two were in office. He was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after the 2016 election and rolled out the red carpet during the president’s 2019 state visit to Japan.

Trump is joined by Abe as he feeds carp in a pond at Tokyo's Akasaka Palace on Nov. 6, 2017.

Toru Hanoi/AP

Toru Hanoi/AP

While leader, he tried to make Japan more assertive on the world stage — trying unsuccessfully to amend Japan’s pacifist constitution — and in 2015 passed legislation that allowed Japan to take part in overseas combat missions alongside allies.

Toru Hanoi/AP

Wary of an assertive China, Abe sought to develop close ties with India and was a strong proponent of the Quad, an informal network of Japan, India, Australia and the United States viewed as a counterweight to Beijing.

In the years after he left office, Abe became a particularly vocal critic of Beijing’s growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

Toru Hanoi/AP

Trump, Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bump fists on June 28, 2019, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka.

Susan Walsh

Susan Walsh

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Abe on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP/Getty Images

Tokyo’s relations with Moscow have become strained in recent months, as Japan imposed sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As prime minister, Abe worked to improve relations with Russia with hopes of resolving a long-running dispute over islands near Japan that the Soviet Union seized in 1945. Russia withdrew from talks to resolve the issue in March. Abe tried to fix the dispute as prime minister but couldn’t persuade the Kremlin to shift its position.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abe arrive for a group photo in 2007 at the G-8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Relations with some of Tokyo’s closest neighbors were strained during his time in office. He bolstered right-wing nationalists by visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which honors, among others, World War II war criminals.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A Shinto priest leads Abe as he visits the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.

Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images

Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images

At home, Abe attempted to revitalize the Japanese economy with policies he pursued, dubbed “Abenomics,” intended as shock therapy for an economy that had become stagnant after a lengthy postwar boom.

Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images

Abe played a key role in helping Japan win the bid to host the Olympics in 2020. He appeared at Brazil’s Closing Ceremonies in 2016 dressed as the Nintendo game character Super Mario.

The 2020 Tokyo games were delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images

Abe attends a budget committee session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo on Feb. 20, 2013.

Haruyoshi Yamaguchi/Bloomberg News

Haruyoshi Yamaguchi/Bloomberg News

Abe appears as Super Mario during Closing Ceremonies at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Yu Nakajima/AP

Yu Nakajima/AP

A longtime fixture in Japan’s political landscape, Abe resigned because of illness in August 2020.

In a tearful resignation speech he said he’d done his “utmost” for Japan.

For years, he battled ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel condition, which contributed to his decision to step down.

Yu Nakajima/AP

A giant TV in Tokyo shows Abe on Aug. 28, 2020, while he gives his resignation speech.

Carl Court/Getty Images

Carl Court/Getty Images

On Friday, a gunman opened fire on Abe with what police have described as an improvised weapon.

World leaders past and present expressed shock and sadness at the death of the former prime minister. He was 67.

Carl Court/Getty Images

Toru Hanai/Reuters

Credits

Editing by Helier Cheung, Morgan Coates, Reem Akkad.