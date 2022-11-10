The twilight of Africa’s glaciers

Lawrence Gitonga, 67, has been hiking Mount Kenya for more than 35 years as a professional guide, and when he first saw the Lewis Glacier — which is Mount Kenya’s largest and one of the best-studied tropical glaciers in the world — he was terrified of the hulking white mass. He had learned about Mount Kenya’s glaciers in school but said he never expected something so big. Crossing without slipping seemed impossible. Terrified, he froze.