World

Photos: People across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, ushering in the Year of the Tiger

By Morgan Coates and Adela Suliman | Feb 1, 2022

Lunar New Year, also called Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, is marked by more than 1 billion people in Asia and across the globe. This year, it begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with celebrations including the hanging of decorative lanterns, the giving of cash gifts in red envelopes, and large street parades featuring dancing dragons and lions.

Agung Parameswara/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has limited traveling and socializing, but many still plan to feast and find ways to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Agung Parameswara/Getty Images

You can wish friends and colleagues a happy new year by saying, “Gong Hei Fat Choy,” in Cantonese or “Xin Nian Kuai Le” in Mandarin.

Agung Parameswara/Getty Images

Getty Images

A child sits on a tiger bench at Jiufeng Forest Zoo during the first day of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, China.

Getty Images

Ahn Young-Joon/AP

North Korean refugees bow to show respect for their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion, near the border with North Korea, to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Paju, South Korea.

Ahn Young-Joon/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Lanterns are hung on trees near the Olympic Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images

A man prays at a Chinese temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Denpasar on Indonesia’s Bali island.

Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Worshipers release birds for good luck during celebrations at the Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

A lion dance is performed in Beijing. The traditional dance is often done to celebrate the Lunar New Year, in order to bring good luck and fortune.

Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dragon dancers perform in Quezon City in the Philippines.

Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hussain Hasnoor/Reuters

People watch an underwater lion dance at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Hussain Hasnoor/Reuters

Wu Hong/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People gather in front of a food stand on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing.

Wu Hong/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kin Cheung/AP

Chef Fong Wah-yat prepares Poon Choi — a festive Cantonese dish made of several layers of ingredients — at the RenRen Heping Restaurant in Hong Kong.

Kin Cheung/AP

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

A pedestrian stops to look at a Chinese gift store featuring Year of the Tiger merchandise in the Chinatown area of New York City.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More from the Post

Dragons, dumplings and draft beer: How three cities are celebrating Lunar New Year

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Sara Sorcher and Morgan Coates