Photos: People across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, ushering in the Year of the Tiger

World
Lunar New Year, also called Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, is marked by more than 1 billion people in Asia and across the globe. This year, it begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with celebrations including the hanging of decorative lanterns, the giving of cash gifts in red envelopes, and large street parades featuring dancing dragons and lions.
Agung Parameswara/Getty Images
The coronavirus pandemic has limited traveling and socializing, but many still plan to feast and find ways to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.
Agung Parameswara/Getty Images
You can wish friends and colleagues a happy new year by saying, “Gong Hei Fat Choy,” in Cantonese or “Xin Nian Kuai Le” in Mandarin.
Agung Parameswara/Getty Images
Getty Images
A child sits on a tiger bench at Jiufeng Forest Zoo during the first day of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images
Ahn Young-Joon/AP
North Korean refugees bow to show respect for their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion, near the border with North Korea, to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Paju, South Korea.
Ahn Young-Joon/AP
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Lanterns are hung on trees near the Olympic Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images
A man prays at a Chinese temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Denpasar on Indonesia’s Bali island.
Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images
Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
Worshipers release birds for good luck during celebrations at the Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images
A lion dance is performed in Beijing. The traditional dance is often done to celebrate the Lunar New Year, in order to bring good luck and fortune.
Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images
Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dragon dancers perform in Quezon City in the Philippines.
Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Hussain Hasnoor/Reuters
People watch an underwater lion dance at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Hussain Hasnoor/Reuters
Wu Hong/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
People gather in front of a food stand on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing.
Wu Hong/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Kin Cheung/AP
Chef Fong Wah-yat prepares Poon Choi — a festive Cantonese dish made of several layers of ingredients — at the RenRen Heping Restaurant in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung/AP
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
A pedestrian stops to look at a Chinese gift store featuring Year of the Tiger merchandise in the Chinatown area of New York City.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
