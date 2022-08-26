This browser does not support the video element.

Heavy flooding leaves 900 dead in Pakistan

By Shaiq Hussain, Haq Nawaz Khan and Susannah George | Aug 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Months of heavy rains have killed more than 900 people and affected more than 30 million, according to the Pakistani government.

Newsflare via AP

The country is facing "unprecedented damage and devastation,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement Friday.

Newsflare via AP

Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, on Aug. 26.

Saood Rehman/Shutterstock

Saood Rehman/Shutterstock

Sindh province, Pakistan, on Aug. 26.

Asif HASSAN / AFP via Getty Images

Asif HASSAN / AFP via Getty Images

A man in a makeshift shelter with his livestock in Sindh province, Pakistan on Aug. 25.

Asif Hassan/AFP

Asif Hassan/AFP

Sharif’s government declared a national emergency Thursday night, deploying the country’s military to inundated areas and establishing an emergency response team in Islamabad.

Roads and bridges were swept away by the flooding and families walked through knee-high water to flee their villages and reach dry land.

Asif Hassan/AFP

Pakistan’s northern areas have been among the hardest hit. In the remote mountainous city of Swat, thousands are believed to be trapped. The Pakistani military has begun evacuating people from the area by helicopter.

Asif Hassan/AFP

"Our priority is to rescue the people and provide them with relief,” including temporary housing, food and other basic supplies, said Taimoor Khan, an official from the disaster management authority in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district where Swat is located.

Asif Hassan/AFP

Sungin Khan via Storyful

Sungin Khan via Storyful

Jamshoro, Pakistan, on Aug. 26.

Yasir Rajput/Reuters

Yasir Rajput/Reuters

Before traveling to flood-affected areas Friday, Sharif called on “friendly countries, donors and the international financial institutions for their continued cooperation at this difficult time.”

Yasir Rajput/Reuters

The disaster is expected to increase pressure on the government as it battles an economic crisis and a political power struggle with the country’s former leader, Imran Khan.

The former prime minister, who was recently charged under the country’s anti-terrorism law for threatening current government officials, also visited flooded areas.

Yasir Rajput/Reuters

In a tweet, Khan said he traveled there to discuss how to improve the “speed of the assistance,” including measures to prevent the spread of disease.

Yasir Rajput/Reuters

Baluchistan province, Pakistan, on Aug. 25.

Zahid Hussain/ AP

Zahid Hussain/ AP

Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 24.

Pervez Masih/ AP

Pervez Masih/ AP

A displaced family looks out from under a plastic sheet in Baluchistan province, Aug. 24.

Zahid Hussain/ AP

Zahid Hussain/ AP

The flooding is the worst to hit Pakistan in more than a decade. In 2010, floodwaters killed hundreds of people and left millions of others homeless. Pakistan’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman said the current floods could be even more destructive.

“Pakistan was already facing the disastrous consequences of climate change, and now the most devastating monsoon rains in a decade are causing incessant destruction across the country,” Rehman told a news conference Thursday.

Zahid Hussain/ AP

@PakhtoonYousaf2 via Storyful

Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 25.

Nadeem Khawar/ Shutterstock

Nadeem Khawar/ Shutterstock

Children shelter from the rain near their collapsed mud house in Balochistan province on Aug. 25.

Fida Hussain/ AFP via Getty Images

Fida Hussain/ AFP via Getty Images

Stranded people wade through waters in Punjab province on Aug. 25.

Shahid Saeed Mirza/ AFP via Getty Images

Shahid Saeed Mirza/ AFP via Getty Images

Khan reported from Peshawar, Pakistan and George reported from Kabul.

Shahid Saeed Mirza/ AFP via Getty Images

Editing by Jesse Mesner-Hage, Reem Akkad. Photo editing by Morgan Coates. Video editing by Alexa Julian Ard.