At Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral, scenes of grief as Israeli police beat mourners

Eventually, the battered casket was taken by a procession to the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Jerusalem’s Old City, where followers packed the ancient streets and weeping admirers took photos and looked on.

Rima Baqleh, a sociologist from Jerusalem, attended the same church as Abu Akleh.

“This is the least I can do — participate in the funeral of this iconic woman who has changed the history of Palestine,” she told The Washington Post.