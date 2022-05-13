At Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral, scenes of grief as Israeli police beat mourners

Middle East
It was, for so many, a day of solemn mourning. Huge crowds filled East Jerusalem on Friday to join the procession carrying slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s casket to her final resting place.
Abu Akleh, who was shot dead Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank, was known throughout the region as a veteran newscaster for Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language news channel.
But Israeli police moved in as confusion broke out over whether she’d be transported from the hospital to a church in a hearse or on shoulders. They set off stun grenades and beat and arrested mourners in the procession.
Eventually, the battered casket was taken by a procession to the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Jerusalem’s Old City, where followers packed the ancient streets and weeping admirers took photos and looked on.
Rima Baqleh, a sociologist from Jerusalem, attended the same church as Abu Akleh.
“This is the least I can do — participate in the funeral of this iconic woman who has changed the history of Palestine,” she told The Washington Post.
Steve Hendrix and Sufian Taha contributed to this report.
