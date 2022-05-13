This browser does not support the video element.

At Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral, scenes of grief as Israeli police beat mourners

By Ruby Mellen | May 13, 2022

Mourners carry the casket of Shireen Abu Akleh during a procession before her funeral in the Old City of Jerusalem.

TEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It was, for so many, a day of solemn mourning. Huge crowds filled East Jerusalem on Friday to join the procession carrying slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s casket to her final resting place.

Abu Akleh, who was shot dead Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank, was known throughout the region as a veteran newscaster for Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language news channel.

TEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

But Israeli police moved in as confusion broke out over whether she’d be transported from the hospital to a church in a hearse or on shoulders. They set off stun grenades and beat and arrested mourners in the procession.

Steve Hendrix

Steve Hendrix

Israeli police arrest a man.

Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Israeli police set off stun grenades and beat mourners with batons.

Ammar Awad/Reuters

Eventually, the battered casket was taken by a procession to the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Jerusalem’s Old City, where followers packed the ancient streets and weeping admirers took photos and looked on.

Rima Baqleh, a sociologist from Jerusalem, attended the same church as Abu Akleh.

“This is the least I can do — participate in the funeral of this iconic woman who has changed the history of Palestine,” she told The Washington Post.

Ammar Awad/Reuters

A woman mourns during Abu Akleh’s funeral.

Ammar Awad/Reuters

Steve Hendrix and Sufian Taha contributed to this report.

Credits

Editing by Reem Akkad, Robert Miller and Jason Aldag