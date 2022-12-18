Fans watch one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time, in photos

World
The World Cup final was always going to be an emotional affair. After four weeks of games, in which 30 nations were eliminated, the match in Qatar brought together soccer giants France and Argentina.
Victor R. Caivano/AP
Fans were ready — or so they thought. Perhaps no one was truly prepared for how turbulent the game would be.
Victor R. Caivano/AP
Victor R. Caivano/AP
You could see it on the faces of Argentina’s fans. At minute 23, excitement. Argentina’s star captain, Lionel Messi, had scored. Then, when his team controlled the first half, netting another goal: comfort. And maybe even a little celebration.
Victor R. Caivano/AP
Messi had confirmed earlier in the week that this would be his last-ever World Cup game — and a victory Sunday would give him his first-ever World Cup title. All of that only compounded the emotions.
Victor R. Caivano/AP
Rodrigo Abd/AP
Pilar Olivares/Reuters
But in the second half, unstoppable striker Kylian Mbappé came up with France’s first goal. Then, less than two minutes later, he scored another.
Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Mbappé and Messi are global stars, Paris Saint-Germain teammates, and a joy to watch on the pitch.
Pilar Olivares/Reuters
For Argentina’s fans? Torment.
Pilar Olivares/Reuters
The whistle is blown. Game on. It moves to extra time — two 15-minute halves.
Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Thibault Camus/AP
When Messi nets Argentina’s third goal, one that was kicked back out of the net by an opposing player but had clearly crossed the goal line, there’s elation. But it quickly gives way to panic.
Thibault Camus/AP
At minute 118 in extra time, Mbappé scores another equalizer and marks a hat trick: three goals in a single game.
Thibault Camus/AP
Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images
Denis Balibouse/Reuters
Lewis Joly/AP
So, the match moved to a penalty shootout. Some fans held their breath, shut their eyes or turned their backs in unease. The crowd goes silent.
Lewis Joly/AP
Argentina’s players step up and score — then kept scoring. France’s team, on the other hand, falters.
Lewis Joly/AP
Romain Perrocheau/AFP/Getty Images
With France scoring only two penalties, Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel makes his nation’s fourth and final penalty goal: Relief. Argentina wins.
Romain Perrocheau/AFP/Getty Images
Rodrigo Abd/AP
Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
Some are calling it the greatest World Cup final ever.
Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images
Argentina’s fans cried, embraced, and danced. So did the players. Together, they celebrated alongside one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images
“Argentina endures,” one tearful fan said as she celebrated in Buenos Aires.
Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman