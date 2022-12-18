World

Fans watch one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time, in photos

By Sammy Westfall | Dec 18, 2022

The World Cup final was always going to be an emotional affair. After four weeks of games, in which 30 nations were eliminated, the match in Qatar brought together soccer giants France and Argentina.

Victor R. Caivano/AP

Fans were ready — or so they thought. Perhaps no one was truly prepared for how turbulent the game would be.

Victor R. Caivano/AP

Fans celebrate near the Obelisk in Buenos Aires.

Victor R. Caivano/AP

Victor R. Caivano/AP

You could see it on the faces of Argentina’s fans. At minute 23, excitement. Argentina’s star captain, Lionel Messi, had scored. Then, when his team controlled the first half, netting another goal: comfort. And maybe even a little celebration.

Victor R. Caivano/AP

Messi had confirmed earlier in the week that this would be his last-ever World Cup game — and a victory Sunday would give him his first-ever World Cup title. All of that only compounded the emotions.

Victor R. Caivano/AP

Argentina's soccer fans celebrate their team's second goal in Buenos Aires.

Rodrigo Abd/AP

Rodrigo Abd/AP

Argentine fans react to the game action in Buenos Aires.

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

But in the second half, unstoppable striker Kylian Mbappé came up with France’s first goal. Then, less than two minutes later, he scored another.

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Mbappé and Messi are global stars, Paris Saint-Germain teammates, and a joy to watch on the pitch.

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

For Argentina’s fans? Torment.

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

The whistle is blown. Game on. It moves to extra time — two 15-minute halves.

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Supporters of France react next to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Thibault Camus/AP

Thibault Camus/AP

When Messi nets Argentina’s third goal, one that was kicked back out of the net by an opposing player but had clearly crossed the goal line, there’s elation. But it quickly gives way to panic.

Thibault Camus/AP

At minute 118 in extra time, Mbappé scores another equalizer and marks a hat trick: three goals in a single game.

Thibault Camus/AP

Fans at the former house of late football star Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires.

Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

France fans react on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

France supporters react in a bar in Paris.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

So, the match moved to a penalty shootout. Some fans held their breath, shut their eyes or turned their backs in unease. The crowd goes silent.

Lewis Joly/AP

Argentina’s players step up and score — then kept scoring. France’s team, on the other hand, falters.

Lewis Joly/AP

A general view shows France's football fans who gathered near the Arc de Triomphe.

Romain Perrocheau/AFP/Getty Images

Romain Perrocheau/AFP/Getty Images

With France scoring only two penalties, Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel makes his nation’s fourth and final penalty goal: Relief. Argentina wins.

Romain Perrocheau/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina's soccer fans react as they watch the match on big screens in Buenos Aires.

Rodrigo Abd/AP

Rodrigo Abd/AP

Fans react while watching the live broadcast in Buenos Aires.

Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Some are calling it the greatest World Cup final ever.

Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Fans in Paris watch the game.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

People gather at the former house of late football star Diego Maradona to watch the live broadcast of the match in Buenos Aires.

Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina’s fans cried, embraced, and danced. So did the players. Together, they celebrated alongside one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

“Argentina endures,” one tearful fan said as she celebrated in Buenos Aires.

Tomas Cuesta/AFP/Getty Images

Fans in Paris watch the game.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

People react while watching the live broadcast of the game in Buenos Aires.

Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina forward Lionel Messi holds aloft the World Cup trophy after defeating France.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

More from the Post

Lionel Messi earns World Cup glory as Argentina tops France in a chaotic, captivating final

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman