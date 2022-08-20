This browser does not support the video element.

The history of polio and the vaccines that nearly eradicated it

By Ruby Mellen | Aug 20, 2022

Nikki Rachelson remembers waking up in the middle of the night one summer and knowing something was wrong. It was Aug. 6, 1955, in Boston, and her head was pounding. Her body ached.

“I bet I have polio,” she told her husband. A vaccine had just come out for the virus. But Rachelson, 25, was too old to be eligible.

Nikki Rachelson in the early 1950s before contracting polio.

A painful spinal tap at a nearby hospital confirmed Rachelson’s fears.

She spent six months in the hospital often thinking she might die. She never regained full control of her legs. That hardly slowed her down. And she reveled in being able to drive.

“We just tried to live our life as normally as we could,” she said.

Rachelson with her daughters in Greeley, Pa., in the early 1970s.

Long considered a virus of the past in most countries, polio is charting an ominous return, cropping up in sewage from Britain to Jerusalem and even paralyzing one man in Rockland County, N.Y., this summer.

The virus, transmitted by mouth or through feces, reproduces in the blood and then invades the nervous system. At its worst, it attacks the anterior horn cells, which tell the muscles what to do.

Killing those cells is like “cutting the wire to a lamp,” said Walter A. Orenstein, an associate director at the Emory Vaccine Center focused on polio eradication. “The electricity is out and the muscle becomes flaccid. You can’t use it.”

Before the vaccine came, polio infection was a dreaded specter. In the United States, 20,000 people were paralyzed each year, including a president.

“It was just a terrible disease,” Orenstein said. During outbreaks “people would panic. Pools closed. Activities decreased.”

President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941. He became paralyzed after contracting polio in 1921.

West German singer and actress Heidi Brühl stands next to children ailing from spinal polio at an air base in Munich on Oct. 19, 1958.

A 27-year-old woman suffering from polio is placed in an iron lung in Syracuse, N.Y., on Nov. 30, 1954. She was later transferred to a smaller respirator to give birth to her daughter.

In April 1955, a teary President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced a polio vaccine made by American virologist Jonas Salk had been developed.

People lined up for the injections in droves. The shot was quickly administered in much of the Western hemisphere and Europe, amid a mass vaccination campaign, with celebrities and public officials urging the public to get the jab.

First- and second-graders at St. Vibiana's school were among the first to get vaccinated against polio with the Salk vaccine in Los Angeles on April 18, 1955.

Elvis Presley receives a Salk polio vaccine shot in New York City on Oct. 28, 1956.

The line of people waiting for polio shots at Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Ind., in 1959.

Shortly after Salk’s announcement, another scientist, Albert Sabin, rolled out his vaccine, which was given orally. Since so many people in the United States were already inoculated, Sabin traveled to the Soviet Union — at the height of the Cold War — to vaccinate tens of millions of children, said David M. Oshinsky, a professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the author of “Polio: An American Story.”

Albert Sabin, who discovered a polio vaccine, asks 5-year-old Luiz Inacio Gama to open wide at an anti-polio hospital.

While the Salk injection is most common in the United States and Europe, the Sabin vaccine, also known as the oral polio vaccine, became the inoculation of choice in places without robust health care access. It’s easy to administer. You don’t need needles, and you don’t have to train people or keep it at a certain temperature. “All you do is put a little droplet on a kid’s tongue,” said Oshinsky.

A girl swallows a lump of sugar coated with a dose of the Sabin polio vaccine, served in a paper cup in Atlanta in 1962.

Salk and Sabin’s vaccines helped eradicate live polio in much of the world. Billions of doses have been administered.

A child cries as she receives the polio vaccine during a polio eradication campaign in Mumbai in 2005.

India, one of the world’s most populous countries, reported its last polio case in 2011. The virus was declared no longer endemic in Nigeria, which has a population of more than 200 million people, in 2015.

But the virus is still endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where many don’t trust the vaccine and health-care workers face danger, even death, when trying to inoculate certain populations.

The Washington Post

A Pakistani policeman stands guard as health workers look on during a door-to-door polio immunization campaign on the outskirts of Islamabad on April 26, 2019.

A health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2022.

Experts now fear dips in vaccination rates and an uptick in detection mean polio won’t be contained to those communities for long.

“Vaccines have become a victim of their own success,” said Orenstein. If the vaccine works, people think the virus is gone, meaning there’s no need to get vaccinated for it.

Only a tiny fraction of polio infections lead to paralysis, making scientists particularly concerned about the case in New York; it could mean many more cases have gone undetected.

Scientists are also concerned that shifting attitudes around inoculation could make a polio outbreak harder to stamp out.

“What I am worried about today is that the pushback against the covid vaccine may well have an impact on other childhood vaccines in the United States,” Oshinsky said. “It’s very possible this could impact the polio vaccine.”

Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, holds a rack of test tubes in his lab in Pittsburgh.

