Assassinations that stunned the world

As they rode in the back seat of a convertible through downtown Dallas, gunshots erupted — with two bullets hitting the president in the throat and head. Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine, was charged in the assassination, only to be murdered two days later by Jack Ruby, a local nightclub operator.

Despite a months-long investigation led by the chief justice of the United States that concluded Oswald killed Kennedy on his own, debate raged for years over whether a second shooter was involved and if the assassination was part of a larger conspiracy theory.