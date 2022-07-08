Assassinations that stunned the world

World
The violent deaths of heads of state and government often reverberate globally. With Friday’s fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, we look back at other assassinations around the world during the past six decades.
John F. Kennedy, president of the United States
Ahead of a likely run for reelection, the president and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, traveled to Texas on Nov. 22, 1963, for a two-day visit to help bring a feuding Democratic Party together.
As they rode in the back seat of a convertible through downtown Dallas, gunshots erupted — with two bullets hitting the president in the throat and head. Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine, was charged in the assassination, only to be murdered two days later by Jack Ruby, a local nightclub operator.
Despite a months-long investigation led by the chief justice of the United States that concluded Oswald killed Kennedy on his own, debate raged for years over whether a second shooter was involved and if the assassination was part of a larger conspiracy theory.
Park Chung-hee, president of South Korea
As Park’s popularity waned through his tenure, he became the target of several assassination attempts. On Oct. 26, 1979, the country’s third president was killed by the chief of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency at a restaurant near the presidential residence.
The assailant, Kim Jae Kyu, was a lifelong friend of Park and opened fire during a heated argument at dinner, killing the president’s bodyguard, driver and four others.
To this day, the motive of the assassination remains unclear. According to some speculation, Kim hoped the president’s death would help restore democratic freedoms that Park had gradually suppressed during his 18 years in office.
Anwar Sadat, president of Egypt
Sadat was attending a military parade on Oct. 6, 1981 — to celebrate the anniversary of Egypt’s successful crossing of the Suez Canal — when a truck skidded to a halt and four men jumped out and began firing, throwing grenades toward a crowd of Egyptian government officials. The president was hit repeatedly and died two hours later. Ten other people also died; Vice President Hosni Mubarak survived.
The group responsible opposed Sadat’s decision to make peace with Israel two years earlier.
Indira Gandhi, prime minister of India
Following the footsteps of her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister, Gandhi tried to unify the many cultural differences that divided India under British rule. Eventually, though, she began suspending civil liberties and clamped down on political opponents.
She launched Operation Blue Star, an Army initiative to flush out Sikh extremists from a prominent temple in Punjab. On Oct. 31, 1984, Gandhi was assassinated in her office by two Sikh bodyguards she had thought she could trust.
Olof Palme, prime minister of Sweden
On the evening of Feb. 28, 1986, Palme and his wife, Lisbeth, were walking home from a movie theater in central Stockholm when they were attacked by a lone gunman who fatally shot the prime minister in the back and wounded his wife.
Only recently did prosecutors confirm that the assailant was a man named Stig Engstrom, who had weapons training and was critical of Palme’s policies.
Engstrom killed himself in 2000 while still under investigation.
Yitzhak Rabin, prime minister of Israel
A right-wing Israeli extremist shot and killed Rabin on Nov. 4, 1995, as he left a Tel Aviv rally attended by tens of thousands of people in support of the Oslo accords between his country and the Palestine Liberation Organization.
Rabin, a former Israeli general, was a key engineer of the peace pact. The gunman, a student named Yigal Amir, was angry about the talks with Palestinians. Amir was among the founders of an illegal Jewish settlement, The Washington Post reported at the time.
Rafiq Hariri, former prime minister of Lebanon
Hariri was killed when a truck bomb ripped through his car on Feb. 14, 2005, on a seaside avenue in Beirut. Nearly two dozen other people also died in the attack, which triggered years of political upheaval.
A U.N.-backed special tribunal ultimately convicted three members of the militant group and political party Hezbollah.
Benazir Bhutto, former prime minister of Pakistan
Bhutto, the country’s first female prime minister, was killed when a bomb exploded as she left a rally in the city of Rawalpindi on Dec. 27, 2007. More than 20 other people also were killed.
Pakistani authorities blamed the attack on the Pakistani Taliban chief.
In 2010, a U.N. investigation raised suspicions about the role of the Pakistani government and military in Bhutto’s death. It accused officials of “inexcusable” failures to provide her with sufficient security and documented what it described as attempts by intelligence services to impede probes into the assassination.
Jovenel Moïse, president of Haiti
Men with assault weapons stormed the president’s home late on July 7, 2021. They riddled his body with bullets and wounded his wife.
The brazen attack followed months of political instability and gang violence in the Caribbean nation and took on international dimensions. U.S. prosecutors alleged that the crime was partly planned in the United States.
Dozens of people were detained or named as suspects. But Haiti’s investigation has since stalled, and the motive remains unclear.
