World

Inside Russia’s military expo, in photos

By Mary Ilyushina | Aug 26, 2022

Every year, Russia holds a military exhibition to project strength to its citizens and the world. With the war in Ukraine, this year took on a new significance.

Stands displayed “trophies” it claims it took from Ukraine. Interactive installations invited families to patch up a wounded soldier.

Photo for The Washington Post

The lavish exhibition turns military propaganda into mainstream entertainment in a stark contrast to the mounting casualties and setbacks that have haunted Russian forces in Ukraine, with reports that soldiers lack basic provisions and equipment.

President Vladimir Putin kicked off the event by saying that Russian weaponry is “decades ahead” of its competitors and said his country’s producers are willing to share the equipment with allies from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Photo for The Washington Post

Visitors take selfies at the Russian military expo in Moscow on Aug. 20.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

The RT-2PM2 is one of the most recent intercontinental ballistic missiles to be deployed by Russia.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

A woman holds a grenade launcher.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

A man takes a selfie in front of a BMPT-72, also known as the "Terminator 2." The tank is a fire support vehicle.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

An air defense system on display.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

A child on an MIG-29 fighter jet.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

A first-aid demonstration at the stand for Russian paramedics.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

Displays at the expo.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

A stand showing off robot technology.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

A model of an Iranian drone.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

A robot fish that can be used to surveil underwater.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

Visitors hold guns on display at the Kalashnikov pavilion.

Photo for The Washington Post)

Photo for The Washington Post)

Visitors in a military vehicle.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

Mascots pose for pictures in fatigues.

Photo for The Washington Post

Photo for The Washington Post

More from the Post

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Chloe Coleman and Reem Akkad.