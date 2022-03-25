The ‘deglobalization’ of Moscow

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

But these days, most of the stores along Stoleshnikov are closed. On a recent Monday afternoon, a photographer for The Washington Post saw just a few people ambling by, on their way somewhere else.

Ladies in immaculate suits step from Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, tiny dogs in tow, or emerge from name-brand designer stores, laden with shopping bags. The flashy rich park Ferraris or Lamborghinis nearby.

A walk down two streets shows how life has changed in Russia’s capital

Stoleshnikov Lane Moscow

The quiet on Stoleshnikov echoes across parts of Moscow. Many Western companies, some of which catered to Russia’s upper crust, have pulled out of the country, in the face of mounting international ire and a raft of sanctions, following the invasion of Ukraine. The mass exodus, historians say, is radical, bringing to an end three decades of economic integration in a country that began to embrace globalization decades ago, even before the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Closed storefronts NORTH Harry Winston Prada Dior Fendi PETROVKA ST BOLSHAYA DMITROVKA ST STOLESHNIKOV LANE Chanel Dior Richard Mille Louis Vuitton Hermès Closed storefronts NORTH Harry Winston Brunello Cucinelli Prada Dior Cartier Fendi PETROVKA ST Piaget BOLSHAYA DMITROVKA ST STOLESHNIKOV LANE Chanel Richard Mille Dior Louis Vuitton Hermès Closed storefronts NORTH Harry Winston Brunello Cucinelli Prada Dior Cartier Fendi Piaget PETROVKA ST STOLESHNIKOV LANE BOLSHAYA DMITROVKA ST Chanel Dior Richard Mille Hermès Louis Vuitton

Russia is “a modern economy, highly integrated in global chains,” said Volodymyr Kulikov, a historian at Central European University. “And now we are witnessing unprecedented in history speedy and massive deglobalization and isolation of a large economy.” In the post-Soviet era, Western policymakers hoped the rapid spread of Western brands, many of them icons of capitalism, would serve to sow peace through economic interdependence.

Just a few decades later, as Russian tanks roll through Ukraine, that vision appears to be crumbling. More than 380 companies have announced that they would withdraw, scale back or pause operations in Russia, according to a database from the Yale School of Management. The moves are difficult for researchers to track, and the scope of changes varies across companies. But the effects are no doubt drastic.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Hundreds of companies have stopped or suspended operations in Russia but some have maintained business SUSPENDED OR REDUCED OPERATIONS Withdrew from Russia Completely halted operations or exited Russia Airbnb Stopped all bookings Etsy Deactivated all listings from Russian sellers Formula 1 Netflix Spotify Closed offices and imposed restrictions Swarovski Suspended operations Temporarily curtailed operations but kept options to reopen 3M Apple Suspended all sales Amazon Ikea Levi’s Suspended all sales McDonald’s Suspended direct operations Visa YouTube Scaled back Reduced some business operations but continued others Coinbase Michelin Halted production at some plants J.P. Morgan Wound down business but bought Russian debt MAINTAINED CURRENT OPERATIONS Bought time Postponed future investments but continued substantial business Abbott Labs Dunkin’ Donuts Suspended new development Marriott Closed corporate offices Siemens Froze new business Dug in Defied demands for exit and did not curtail any business Asus Decathlon Emirates Airlines Lenovo As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies. Source: Yale School of Management Hundreds of companies have stopped or suspended operations in Russia but some have maintained business SUSPENDED OR REDUCED OPERATIONS Withdrew from Russia Completely halted operations or exited Russia Airbnb Stopped all bookings Etsy Deactivated all listings from Russian sellers Formula 1 Netflix Spotify Closed offices and imposed restrictions Swarovski Suspended operations Temporarily curtailed operations but kept options to reopen 3M Apple Suspended all sales Amazon Ikea Levi’s Suspended all sales McDonald’s Suspended direct operations and restaurants Visa YouTube Scaled back Reduced some business operations but continued others Coinbase Michelin Halted production at some plants J.P. Morgan Wound down business but bought Russian debt MAINTAINED CURRENT OPERATIONS Bought time Postponed future investments but continued substantial business Abbott Labs Dunkin’ Donuts Suspended new development Marriott Closed corporate offices Siemens Froze new business Dug in Defied demands for exit and did not curtail any business Asus Decathlon Emirates Airlines Lenovo As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies. Source: Yale School of Management Hundreds of companies have stopped or suspended operations in Russia, but some have maintained business SUSPENDED OR REDUCED OPERATIONS Withdrew from Russia Suspended operations Completely halted operations or exited Russia Temporarily curtailed operations but kept options to reopen Airbnb Stopped all bookings 3M Apple Suspended all sales Amazon Etsy Deactivated all listings from Russian sellers Ikea Formula 1 Levi’s Suspended all sales Netflix McDonald’s Suspended direct operations and restaurants Spotify Closed offices and imposed restrictions Swarovski Visa YouTube Scaled back Reduced some business operations but continued others Coinbase Michelin Halted production at some plants J.P. Morgan Wound down business but bought Russian debt MAINTAINED CURRENT OPERATIONS Bought time Dug in Postponed future investments but continued substantial business Defied demands for exit and did not curtail any business Asus Abbott Labs Decathlon Dunkin’ Donuts Suspended new development Emirates Airlines Lenovo Marriott Closed corporate offices Siemens Froze new business As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies. Source: Yale School of Management Hundreds of companies have stopped or suspended operations in Russia, but some have maintained business SUSPENDED OR REDUCED OPERATIONS Withdrew from Russia Suspended operations Scaled back Completely halted operations or exited Russia Temporarily curtailed operations but kept options to reopen Reduced some business operations but continued others Coinbase Airbnb Stopped all bookings 3M Apple Suspended all sales Amazon Etsy Deactivated all listings from Russian sellers Michelin Halted production at some plants J.P. Morgan Wound down business but bought Russian debt Ikea Formula 1 Levi’s Suspended all sales Netflix McDonald’s Suspended direct operations and restaurants Spotify Closed offices and imposed restrictions Swarovski Visa YouTube MAINTAINED CURRENT OPERATIONS Bought time Dug in Postponed future investments but continued substantial business Defied demands for exit and did not curtail any business Asus Abbott Labs Decathlon Dunkin’ Donuts Suspended new development Emirates Airlines Lenovo Marriott Closed corporate offices Siemens Froze new business As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies. Source: Yale School of Management

Kulikov said that of the 50 largest foreign companies in Russia, which collectively earned some $99 billion in revenue in 2020, more than 20 companies, including Apple, Shell and Coca-Cola, had suspended shipments or some operations in the country as of this week.

Twenty-five have not made major moves to scale back or withdraw current operations.

Among the 50 largest foreign companies in Russia, reactions have been mixed Revenue in 2020 Withdrew from Russia $5B 1B 500M Shell: $1.4B Suspended operations Samsung: $3.4B Renault $4.2B Coca-Cola $1B Scaled back Pepsi $3B Bought time Philip Morris $4.9B Japan Tobacco $4.3B Nestlé $2.5B J&J $892M Dug in Kia $3B Leroy Merlin $4.8B Auchan $3.7B As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies. Sources: Yale School of Management, Volodymyr Kulikov Among the 50 largest foreign companies in Russia, reactions have been mixed Revenue in 2020 Withdrew from Russia $5B 1B 500M Shell: $1.4B Suspended operations Samsung: $3.4B Renault $4.2B Volkswagen $4.4B Coca-Cola $1B Scaled back Pepsi $3B Bought time Philip Morris $4.9B Japan Tobacco $4.3B Nestlé $2.5B J&J $892M Dug in Leroy Merlin $4.8B Auchan $3.7B Kia $3B As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies Sources: Yale School of Management, Volodymyr Kulikov Among the 50 largest foreign companies in Russia, reactions have been mixed Revenue in 2020 Withdrew from Russia $5B Daimler $2.6B Shell $1.4B British American Tobacco $2.7B 1B 500M Suspended operations Scaled back Pepsi $3B Bosch $1.2B Volkswagen $4.4B Renault $4.2B Samsung $3.4B Coca-Cola $1B Bought time Dug in Philip Morris $4.9B Japan Tobacco $4.3B Nestlé $2.5B Leroy Merlin $4.8B Auchan $3.7B Kia $3B Huawei $1.7B J&J $892M As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies. Sources: Yale School of Management, Volodymyr Kulikov Among the 50 largest foreign companies in Russia, reactions have been mixed Revenue in 2020 $5B 1B 500M Withdrew from Russia Suspended operations Scaled back British American Tobacco $2.7B Daimler $2.6B Shell $1.4B Volkswagen $4.4B Renault $4.2B Pepsi $3B Bosch $1.2B Samsung $3.4B Coca-Cola $1B Bought time Dug in Philip Morris $4.9B Japan Tobacco $4.3B Nestlé $2.5B Leroy Merlin $4.8B Auchan $3.7B Kia $3B Huawei $1.7B J&J $892M As of March 24. Categories are based on rough assessments drawn from public statements by companies. Sources: Yale School of Management, Volodymyr Kulikov

“Most businesses who decided to remain in Russia justified it by the necessity to provide essential services to Russia’s people,” Kulikov said. “Still, even the partial exodus of foreign companies will have disastrous social and economic consequences.”

The effects will ripple far beyond a few streets in Moscow.

“Western brands are part of the lifestyle of a particular segment of Russian society. So some Russians will see the loss of foreign trade as a big disruption, while others won’t care,” said Paul Musgrave, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “But even people who aren’t affected by the symbolism will be affected by the broader sanctions.”

New Arbat Ave Moscow

New Arbat Avenue, another key shopping drag in Moscow, lined with Western storefronts, many of them less exclusive than those along Stoleshnikov, has became a common hangout during the summer for teenagers on skateboards and families with young children. A place of gathering in Soviet times and for new generations, street life on New Arbat is subdued following the invasion. Some cafes and bars remain open, but many Western chains have left. Police patrol in the wake of antiwar protests. The McDonald’s, in a building with an ornate yellow facade, is shuttered, along with the 850 others, in Russia. The golden arches remain visible.

The opening of McDonald’s in the city 32 years ago was an iconic late-Soviet moment. On Jan. 31, 1990, a 500-yard line snaked around the chain’s first location in Pushkin Square, not too far from New Arbat. Pizza Hut would soon follow suit. Few brands could claim to be more antithetical to the Soviet ethos — or emblematic of the Western alternative.

Russians wait in line outside a McDonald’s in Moscow in 1991.

As the same fast-food chains shut their doors this month, Russians lined up to buy their last McDonald’s burger, in scenes reminiscent of the its initial entry to a market aching for Western consumer brands.

At that time, “CEOs talked about deepening commercial ties with Russia in terms of bringing peace and capitalism” Musgrave said. “That’s just not where we are. The deep dream of the ’90s is over in Moscow.”

“The West coming to the former Soviet Union was tremendous,” said Ekaterina Pravilova, a history professor at Princeton. She lived in Leningrad — since renamed St. Petersburg — at the time McDonald’s first opened there. It was expensive for most Russians but attracted the middle class, Pravilova said. “It was viewed with excitement, with curiosity,” she said.

More than three decades later, as Western countries seek to isolate Russia, post-Cold War aspirations have come to feel like a distant memory.

The McDonald’s on New Arbat Street in Moscow is closed. (Photo for The Washington Post) A sign on New Arbat Avenue says Starbucks has temporarily suspended business in Russia. (Photo for The Washington Post)

LEFT: The McDonald’s on New Arbat Street in Moscow is closed. (Photo for The Washington Post) RIGHT: A sign on New Arbat Avenue says Starbucks has temporarily suspended business in Russia. (Photo for The Washington Post)

For Russians, “it’s a feeling of deep gloom, kind of a horrified reaction as they see all these Western and global companies abandoning” the country, said Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at UCLA. “So much of culture is bound up in the products we use, the movies we see,” he said. “All of this leaves the Russians who’ve grown up in this new internationalized environment feeling isolated, cut off.”

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

The darkened storefronts and empty sidewalks along Stoleshnikov and New Arbat are among the starkest illustrations of this new isolation. But many of the closures are not meant to be for good. Sanctions are not “designed to be permanent” and would roll back if Russia ends the invasion in a way that is “irreversible,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NPR last week. A peace deal might encourage Western brands to reopen, ushering in a return to the capital Muscovites have come to know.