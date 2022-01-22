World

The human toll of the Russia-Ukraine conflict since 2014

By Ruby Mellen | Jan 22, 2022

As the standoff between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, many fear a repeat of the 2014 conflict, which left death, destruction and displacement in its wake.

That year, Russian forces annexed Crimea, and pro-Russian separatists seized industrial pockets in Ukraine’s east. Spells of violence have erupted since then with civilians caught in the crossfire.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Residents in Donetsk stand near their homes after shelling in eastern Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2014.

Antoine E.R. Delaunay/ AP

The Ukrainian army at a checkpoint on the edge of Slovyansk, the main town occupied by pro-Russian activists, on May 6, 2014.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Pro-Russian separatists fire at the Ukrainian army in Donetsk on Sept. 3, 2014.

Mstyslav Chernov/AP

Approximately 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict, more than 3,000 of them civilians, according to the United Nations. More than 2,000 deaths occurred in 2014, when fighting was most intense.

Mstyslav Chernov/AP

A woman in Luhansk cries after her family members were killed during shelling in eastern Ukraine on July 18, 2014.

Mikhail Ivanchenko/AP

Friends and relatives of Lena Ott, 42, dig her grave in a cemetery on May 15, 2014, in Starovarvarovka, Ukraine. Her family says she was killed when Ukrainian military fired at the car she was in.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Soldiers from the Ukrainian Army sit on combat vehicles on their way to the town of Kramatorsk on April 16, 2014.

Sergei Grits/AP

On July 17, 2014 a Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people aboard were killed.

Sergei Grits/AP

The wreckages of the Malaysian airliner near the town of Shaktarsk in separatist-held eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

Alexander Khudoteply/Getty Images

Emergency workers carry a body bag at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines flight near the village of Hrabove in eastern Ukraine on July 20, 2014.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

A Ukrainian police officer searches for human remains in a field on July 18, 2014, in Grabovka after the Malaysia Airline flight was shot down.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

A candlelight vigil for victims killed on the Malaysia Airlines flight at a church outside Kuala Lumpur on July 18, 2014.

Joshua Paul/AP

Another major sight of conflict was the Donetsk airport, which Ukrainian and separatist forces fought over for nearly four months.

The battle lasted from September 2014 to January 2015, when the separatists seized control. Hundreds were killed in the clashes, which took place after a cease-fire agreement had already taken hold. A once-modern airport was reduced to ruins.

Joshua Paul/AP

The main terminal of the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport on Oct. 8, 2014.

Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

Pro-Russian separatist fighters outside the Donetsk airport, the scene of an hours-long battle between the separatists and Ukrainian forces on May 26, 2014.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

People sit near an entrance to a bomb shelter to hide from shelling near the Donetsk airport on Oct. 21, 2014.

Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

The fighting in Ukraine also sparked a crisis of displacement.

Many in the separatists areas of Donetsk and Luhansk lost their homes due to the shelling.

In October, 2014, the United Nations had registered more than 360,000 people who were forced to leave their homes because of fighting in the east. Since then, the number has grown to well over 1 million.

Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

An official registers internally displaced people on Oct. 10, 2014, in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Yeva, 10, walks in the Krasnopyllia district in central Ukraine on Oct. 12, 2014, after she and her family fled fighting in Luhansk.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing by Chloe Coleman.