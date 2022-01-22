The human toll of the Russia-Ukraine conflict since 2014

World
As the standoff between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, many fear a repeat of the 2014 conflict, which left death, destruction and displacement in its wake.
That year, Russian forces annexed Crimea, and pro-Russian separatists seized industrial pockets in Ukraine’s east. Spells of violence have erupted since then with civilians caught in the crossfire.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Antoine E.R. Delaunay/ AP
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
Mstyslav Chernov/AP
Approximately 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict, more than 3,000 of them civilians, according to the United Nations. More than 2,000 deaths occurred in 2014, when fighting was most intense.
Mstyslav Chernov/AP
Mikhail Ivanchenko/AP
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
Sergei Grits/AP
On July 17, 2014 a Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people aboard were killed.
Sergei Grits/AP
Alexander Khudoteply/Getty Images
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
Joshua Paul/AP
Another major sight of conflict was the Donetsk airport, which Ukrainian and separatist forces fought over for nearly four months.
The battle lasted from September 2014 to January 2015, when the separatists seized control. Hundreds were killed in the clashes, which took place after a cease-fire agreement had already taken hold. A once-modern airport was reduced to ruins.
Joshua Paul/AP
Dmitry Lovetsky/AP
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
Dmitry Lovetsky/AP
The fighting in Ukraine also sparked a crisis of displacement.
Many in the separatists areas of Donetsk and Luhansk lost their homes due to the shelling.
In October, 2014, the United Nations had registered more than 360,000 people who were forced to leave their homes because of fighting in the east. Since then, the number has grown to well over 1 million.
Dmitry Lovetsky/AP
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Chloe Coleman.