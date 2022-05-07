As Russia marks annual Victory Day, Ukrainians scarred by war reject defeat

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

From Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv to its southern port of Mariupol, Monday will be a day of dread.

May 9 is Victory Day, when the states of the former Soviet Union celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. In Moscow, tanks will rumble proudly through Red Square, saluted by veterans and applauded by admiring crowds. And President Vladimir Putin will make a speech many think could signal a new — and potentially devastating — direction for his invasion of Ukraine.

But to Ukrainians along the vast 250-mile front line of Putin’s bloody offensive, the Russian military is unworthy of celebration. To them it is the force that has shelled their apartment buildings, fired missiles into their hospitals and tortured and killed their family members, friends and neighbors.

[Evacuees from Mariupol steel plant describe brutality of long siege]

The war has forever changed their lives. A poet has become a volunteer delivering emergency food and clothing. Fathers and mothers and teenagers have become soldiers. A priest has been forced to consider carrying a gun, and whether to kill. Some children have gone missing, and others have become accustomed to the sight and smell of dead bodies.

RUSSIA Belgorod Valuyki 50 MILES Kharkiv Russian-held areas Starobilsk LUHANSK Krasnohrad Izyum Severodonetsk UKRAINE Slovyansk Luhansk Bakhmut Separatist- Dobropillya Horlivka Dnipro controlled Shakhty Donetsk —Dnieper R. area DONETSK Zaporizhzhia Rostov-on-Don Taganrog Mariupol Russian-held areas Yeysk RUSSIA Berdyansk Melitopol Control areas as of May 6 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project THE WASHINGTON POST Russian-held areas as of May 6 RUSSIA Belgorod Valuyki Kharkiv UKRAINE LUHANSK Izyum Severodonetsk 50 MILES Slovyansk Luhansk Bakhmut Separatist- Dobropillya Dnipro controlled area —Dnieper R. Donetsk DONETSK Zaporizhzhia Rostov- on-Don Mariupol Melitopol RUSSIA Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project THE WASHINGTON POST Russian-held areas as of May 6 RUSSIA Belgorod Valuyki Kharkiv UKRAINE LUHANSK Izyum Severodonetsk Slovyansk Luhansk Bakhmut Dobropillya Dnipro Donetsk —Dnieper DONETSK Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Melitopol RUSSIA 50 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War THE WASHINGTON POST

In interviews along the front line, Washington Post reporters and photographers have documented some of their stories. Putin’s war is a part of them now — the thuds and explosions and air raid sirens ring in their ears even in their quietest moments.

Some have come to the front to fight, some to bring food and comfort. Others, especially the elderly, have nowhere else to go and hide in dank basement shelters. Nothing will ever be the same for any of them.

Ukraine, once part of the Soviet Union, has always treated Victory Day as a holiday. But this year, it will be just another day to take the fight to the Russian army, just another day to survive.

A poet in wartime

Poet Serhiy Zhadan, reciting some of his work for patients and staffers at a Kharkiv hospital, and at the theater he has made his headquarters, now filled with supplies and humanitarian aid. (Photos by Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Before it became the site of a brutal Russian military bombardment, Kharkiv was a city known for poetry. Its most famous resident is one of Ukraine’s most lauded poets.

Even as the blasts have broken windows on nearly every building, Serhiy Zhadan said he never considered leaving Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city and just 25 miles from the Russian border. It’s been on the front line since the first day of the war, in easy range of Russian artillery.

To him, Kharkiv was a city of youth, because of its 42 universities and colleges. Now most of those students have left, and Zhadan, 47, is finding ways to support those who have stayed behind.

“Why leave if there’s an opportunity to be here and be helpful?” he said. “And I love Kharkiv very much.”

Zhadan is busier now than he was before the war. His headquarters is a tucked-away theater downtown, where the stage is covered with food, clothing and other aid. He delivers it to the many people who have spent the past two months living in basements, sheltering from the near-constant shelling in the city.

His bed is a mattress pad in the theater, in a closet of puppet dolls. He pays regular visits to Ukrainian soldiers posted near the front line, to take them supplies and just listen to their stories. They’ve told him about Russian atrocities. Lately the news has been better — Ukrainian forces have expelled the Russians from north of the region and pushed back their positions near the city.

At a concert for patients and doctors at a local hospital, Zhadan recited his poems. One was from 2013, when Ukraine was still peaceful. But the sentiment was relevant now, he told his audience. One line: “It is worth fighting and worth to get up again, even if you have to fall later.”

[In Kharkiv, a 24-hour shift with paramedics amid Russian shelling]

Elderly and alone in the silence

Liubov Stavitska, 79, at top left in her apartment in Dobropillya. Her building and others in residential neighborhoods there have suffered heavy damage from Russian bombardments. (Photos by Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

In the ruins of her home, 79-year-old Liubov Stavitska was alone.

Her husband and son died years ago, and there had been a time when the isolation had felt bearable. But when a Russian missile hit her backyard on April 30, she realized that she had no one left. No one was there to witness how the blast hurled her across the living room that her family had wallpapered, or how the shattered glass from the windows filled the air.

“Everything was shaking. Everything was falling down,” she remembered. “I really was very scared.”

Russian bombardment regularly targets this corner of eastern Ukraine, close to the front line. Rescue workers say those most often left behind in otherwise abandoned Soviet-era housing blocks are the elderly with no relatives to evacuate them.

Across from Stavitska’s backyard, its wet soil freshly churned from the impact of the missile strike, rescuers searching apartments found the decomposing bodies of several older people who had died of heart attacks weeks earlier.

Stavitska said that she was physically unharmed by the impact of the strike, but as she shuffled through the broken glass, squinting at the floor as she tried to work out which possessions could be saved, she felt sad. Most of her neighbors had already gone. The television was smashed, meaning there was nothing left to fill the silence of her days.

Bundled up in her pink coat and hat, she was shaking. She had called the local council for assistance and was told that someone would come when they could.

“I need help,” she said quietly. “I do have things in here that aren’t completely destroyed.”

She wondered where she would spend Saturday, her 80th birthday, even though she had no one to celebrate with.

Fighting for their children’s country

“Now I am fighting freely for what I believe,” said Olexi, 65, in the kitchen area of a front-line position near Bakhmut, in the Donbas region. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

On a warm spring day at this observation point near the eastern front line, soldiers were talking about why they fight.

Druid wanted to meet his daughter for the first time — she was born just days before the war started.

Kino wanted to embrace his son, who was also fighting for Ukraine and had been injured in combat.

“This is very personal,” said one of their comrades. “The Russians want to wipe out our families.”

Dressed in green fatigues and each carrying a gun, the men sat for hours every day watching a Russian position on the horizon. The sounds of shelling rang out from the distance, but at this observation point it was quiet. They asked to be identified by their military call signs, out of fear for their families’ security.

Kino smiled. “We think the Russians are still getting over their Easter hangover,” he said.

When war began here, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a general mobilization. No men of fighting age may leave the country, and soldiers on the front lines are deployed until further notice. So along this front line, they rely on video calls to find out, sometimes with difficulty, whether their loved ones back home are safe.

In the early weeks, Druid looked at the screen as his wife showed him their new baby, Nicole, and as she recovered from her emergency Caesarean in a bomb shelter instead of a hospital.

Another soldier, Bear, watched as his young daughter learned to speak. “Her pronunciation is bad,” he smiled.

But the hardest days on base have been for soldiers with family in areas where Russian forces were known to be committing atrocities. They often called wives and parents, but no one picked up. They checked their phones again and again, but no news came.

“I’m fighting so that my daughter doesn’t have to know what war is,” Druid said.

Thinking of his son, Kino added, “Even if I don’t see peace, I want my children to.”

Love, hope are his weapons

At top, chaplain Denys Kravchuk and Ukrainian service members attending one of his services at their Zaporizhzhia base. At bottom, displaced Ukrainians and others outside an aid center in the city. (Photos by Nicole Tung for The Washington Post)

As a man of God, Denys Kravchuk doesn’t think it’s right for him to carry a firearm. But as a man who often visits a Ukrainian front line that’s been heating up, Kravchuk knows how to use one if he must.

Kravchuk, a military chaplain in Zaporizhzhia — less than 40 miles from Russian forces — knows of three military chaplains killed in the past two months. It’s sparked a debate about whether even praying with soldiers now requires armament.

“You’ll never see me with a weapon — only if fighting begins and I have to protect myself or my loved ones,” he said. “A priest’s real weapon should be the cross.”

Ukraine’s military chaplains get some combat training, including first aid. Kravchuk, a 28-year-old newlywed, said he’s scared every time he travels to the front line, but his job is to be a calming presence there. He tells every soldier he loves them.

A soldier on the front line recently scolded Kravchuk for talking too much about the future. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, he said.

“I told him that living just one day at a time isn’t good,” Kravchuk said. “A person should have some more ambitious plans in life, to have something to live for.”

On May 1, the first Sunday after Orthodox Easter, traditionally a day when the Eastern Orthodox community honors its dead, Kravchuk led soldiers in prayer.

There were more losses to mourn this year. The small room at the garrison, with an altar and church icons on the wall, had a somber feel as morning sunlight and the smell of incense filled the space.

At the end of the service, the soldiers blew out their candles and picked up the guns they had stashed outside. Kravchuk took off his dark green robe, still dressed in military uniform underneath.

Without a home, imagining a future

Anastasia Dembitskaya, from Mariupol, with her nephew and daughter, was among those arriving via car and bus recently at a reception center for the displaced in Zaporizhzhia. (Photos by Nicole Tung for The Washington Post)

In Anastasia Dembitskaya’s last days in her hometown of Mariupol, things were suddenly easier. After two months of bombardment, Russian forces roamed the streets in near-total control, with a small group of Ukrainian fighters holding out in one massive steel plant.

She climbed out of the basement where she and her two children had waited out the siege and saw all that had been lost. The city was in ruins. Russian soldiers were living in apartments once occupied by those who had fled or been killed.

Nearly all her friends and loved ones were already gone. She feared some had been forcibly evacuated to Russia. Others were scattered across Ukraine and beyond. Her city had been annihilated, and she was one of the last still here.

Russians offered food — they called it humanitarian aid — to the few remaining residents. Dembitskaya said they made them listen to the Russian national anthem before they could have it. They also passed out propaganda claiming all the destruction was the fault of Ukraine or NATO.

One day she ran into her boss — a link to her now-distant former life. He was leaving the city with a convoy of cars, and she joined. He warned that Russians were putting people on buses to Russia, so cars were safer.

They drove to Zaporizhzhia, a city near the front line but under Ukrainian control. They had to pass through more than 20 Russian military checkpoints, where searches were long and tiresome. A drive that would normally take about three hours required two days.

When she finally got to safety, she and her children sat at a table in a tent where volunteers gave them hot food.

What was her plan now?

“Western Ukraine,” Dembitskaya answered. “Only Ukraine.”

Searching for a son

Oleh Buriak shows a picture of his son, Vlad, now 16. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)

Oleh Buriak’s face creased with worry as he talked about his 16-year-old son. Vlad had been missing for weeks, taken by Russian forces who occupied their hometown of Melitopol.

A nerdy, quiet teen who loved video games, Vlad had surprised everyone when the war began. When Russian forces took over, he had stayed put because he said his family needed him.

“Our little geek had a strength that we didn’t expect,” his father said.

The Russians destroyed their life in Melitopol. They arrested the mayor, and peaceful protesters began to disappear. Russian rubles became the legal tender.

Vlad’s parents are split. Buriak lives in Zaporizhzhia. Vlad was living in Melitopol with his mother and sister, who evacuated as the Russians arrived.

Buriak told his son again and again that he must leave, but the young man resisted. His grandfather, a cancer patient, was in his final weeks and needed his help.

For 42 days, Vlad stayed by his side and administered what palliative care he could. His grandfather died at 5:45 a.m. on April 8, and Vlad began driving out of town almost immediately.

At the last checkpoint under Russian control, a soldier demanded Vlad’s phone, other passengers in the car said later.

“It’s my property,” he told the soldier.

“You’re giving it to us,” the soldier said.

He opened the door and pulled Vlad out. It was 11:42 a.m.

Vlad hasn’t been seen since. Buriak said he had received information suggesting the boy was alive, and he is clinging to that hope.

As he flicked through photographs of Vlad as a younger boy, the man’s shoulders sagged in despair. There was Vlad, waiting patiently for his dinner, or wrapped up for winter by their Christmas tree.

“As a father, he knows I’d do anything for him,” Buriak said. “His kidnappers need to communicate. They have to tell us what they want.”

Khurshudyan reported from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Loveluck reported from Dobropillya, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia. Eugene Lakatosh in Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut and Dmytro Plotnikov in Dobropillya contributed to this report.