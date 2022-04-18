Hundreds dead and dozens missing after floods devastate South Africa

Africa
More than 440 people are dead, and dozens are missing after days of torrential rainfall spurred devastating floods across eastern South Africa. Rescuers, including search parties of soldiers, continue to scour the wreckage for those who were swept away.
Rogan Ward/Reuters
The floods are the deadliest to strike South Africa since 1987, when more than 500 people were killed in the same region. “We suspect the human toll and damage surpasses the 1987 floods,” said Sihle Zikalala, the premier of KwaZulu-Natal Province. “Our work to lift the people of KwaZulu-Natal from the flood disasters has just begun.”
Rogan Ward/Reuters
Rogan Ward/Reuters
Rogan Ward/Reuters
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
The rains began on April 11 — some areas received up to 18 inches in just 48 hours. Fast-moving floodwaters submerged parts of one of Africa’s busiest port cities, Durban, destroying roads, hospitals, schools and entire neighborhoods.
When South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited hard-hit areas last week he blamed the deluge on climate change. Scientists warn that extreme storms will happen more frequently as the Earth warms.
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images
Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images
Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Many communities still have no power or water, officials said, and tens of thousands of people are in dire need of shelter. Volunteers are scrambling to provide rooms, clothing, food and medicine.
The South African military has deployed 10,000 troops to look for survivors and help move them to safety.
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
More than 300 people killed in South Africa’s deadliest storm
Seals are dying in droves along South Africa’s coast. What’s killing them remains a mystery.
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent