Hundreds dead and dozens missing after floods devastate South Africa

By Danielle Paquette | Apr 18, 2022

More than 440 people are dead, and dozens are missing after days of torrential rainfall spurred devastating floods across eastern South Africa. Rescuers, including search parties of soldiers, continue to scour the wreckage for those who were swept away.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

The floods are the deadliest to strike South Africa since 1987, when more than 500 people were killed in the same region. “We suspect the human toll and damage surpasses the 1987 floods,” said Sihle Zikalala, the premier of KwaZulu-Natal Province. “Our work to lift the people of KwaZulu-Natal from the flood disasters has just begun.”

Rogan Ward/Reuters

Destruction caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban in South Africa on April 16.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

Rogan Ward/Reuters

A search and rescue team look for bodies in Dassenhoek near Durban on April 17.

Rogan Ward/Reuters

Rogan Ward/Reuters

Search continues in Bellair, a suburb of Durban in South Africa, on April 18.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

The rains began on April 11 — some areas received up to 18 inches in just 48 hours. Fast-moving floodwaters submerged parts of one of Africa’s busiest port cities, Durban, destroying roads, hospitals, schools and entire neighborhoods.

When South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited hard-hit areas last week he blamed the deluge on climate change. Scientists warn that extreme storms will happen more frequently as the Earth warms.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Sports fields underwater in Durban on April 15.

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

Shipping containers were washed away by recent floodwaters near Durban on April 13.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

A destroyed building in Umdloti Beach, north of Durban, on April 14.

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

A man walks past the remains of a house in KwaNdengezi near Durban on April 15.

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Many communities still have no power or water, officials said, and tens of thousands of people are in dire need of shelter. Volunteers are scrambling to provide rooms, clothing, food and medicine.

The South African military has deployed 10,000 troops to look for survivors and help move them to safety.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rough waters from the Indian Ocean batters the Blue Lagoon beach in Durban on April 16.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

A man collects plastic bottles among debris at the Blue Lagoon Beach on April 16.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Volunteers from the local community hand out food parcels to residents in Durban on April 16.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Displaced people take refuge at a local hall in Ntuzuma on April 16.

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Rajesh Jantilal/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent