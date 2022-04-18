Hundreds dead and dozens missing after floods devastate South Africa

The rains began on April 11 — some areas received up to 18 inches in just 48 hours. Fast-moving floodwaters submerged parts of one of Africa’s busiest port cities, Durban, destroying roads, hospitals, schools and entire neighborhoods.

When South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited hard-hit areas last week he blamed the deluge on climate change. Scientists warn that extreme storms will happen more frequently as the Earth warms.