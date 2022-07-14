Sri Lankans rose up as inflation soared: A visual timeline of the crisis

World
In the past week, videos of Sri Lankan protesters taking over the president’s house, swimming in his pool and scaling the walls of the prime minister’s office have captured global attention. The country, mired in economic and political crises, has descended into chaos.
The president has left the country, and the prime minister declared a state of emergency.
Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg News
It’s a crisis that’s rooted in months of financial struggle and popular unrest.
Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg News
Niha Masih/New Delhi
Niha Masih/New Delhi
Reuters
Since March, regular protests have taken place in the South Asian nation, whose 23 million people are contending with an economic crisis that has led to severe shortages in medicine, fuel and food. As the situation grew more desperate so did anger at the decades of political corruption.
Reuters
The country has been run by one family, the Rajapaksas, for most of the past 20 years. Following the unrest, which began earlier this year, the family’s power has collapsed.
Reuters
In one year, Sri Lanka’s inflation rate grew by more than 50 percent. It rose by around 15 percent just between May and June.
Reuters
Jonathan Wijayaratne/Bloomberg News
Eranga Jayawardena/AP
Nadil Pahanmith via Storyful
Protests in late March against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government pushed him to declare a state of emergency, giving police more power to crack down on dissent.
In mid-April, security forces clashed with demonstrators, injuring 10 and killing one in Rambukkana, a town about 50 miles from the capital of Colombo.
Nadil Pahanmith via Storyful
Associated Press
Five days later, students in Colombo descended on the president and prime minister’s offices, demanding their resignation as the country faced soaring inflation.
Associated Press
Reuters
Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images
Bloomberg News
In May, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa — Gotabaya’s brother — announced his resignation as clashes between protesters and police continued.
Bloomberg News
Nuzreth Jalaldeen via Storyful
The hardships faced by Sri Lankans have worsened since then. Last week the World Food Programme said more than 6 million residents don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
Nuzreth Jalaldeen via Storyful
Chamila Karunarathne/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Buddhika Weerasinghe/ Bloomberg News
Buddhika Weerasinghe/ Bloomberg News
Months of desperation and struggle came to a head this week as Sri Lankans stormed the president’s house.
Buddhika Weerasinghe/ Bloomberg News
They splashed in his pool. They cooked in his kitchen. They lifted weights in his gym.
The palatial surroundings served as a stark backdrop to the disconnect between the people and their government.
Buddhika Weerasinghe/ Bloomberg News
Chamila Karunarathne/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/ EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chamila Karunarathne/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Reuters
“We are desperate,” Himantha Wickremerathne, a 34-year-old lawyer who joined the protests told The Washington Post. “People from all walks of life have united with one intention — to demand that the corrupt president who clearly does not have a mandate step down.”
Less than a week later, Rajapaksa had left the country.
Reuters
For a brief moment, protesters appeared victorious.
But the country remains in a deep crisis, and it’s not clear who will fill the power vacuum, or how they will meet the needs of their people.
Reuters
Rafiq Maqbool/ AP
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Niha Masih and Hafeel Farisz contributed to this report.
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Sri Lanka protesters withdraw from key buildings, with president yet to resign
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing by Olivier Laurent and Reem Akkad. Video editing by Jason Aldag.