In the shadow of the Islamic State’s former capital, Syrians still struggle to survive

As you drive through Raqqa’s streets, they are much changed from when U.S.-backed forces reclaimed the city from Islamic State militants. The Islamist militants had called this their capital, and the war against them leveled swaths of the city. For the most part, the rubble has been cleared. New buildings have sprung up. Streets are busy, and businesses are getting back on their feet.
But across the surrounding province, recovery feels fragile.
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Syria’s economic crisis is biting. After 10 years of war, more than 1.9 million people are dependent on humanitarian aid across the country’s northeast, where Raqqa province is located. On the most extreme fringes, Washington Post journalists met people living day by day in the winter cold.
On the upper floors of bombed-out buildings, several did not even have cooking gas and shared a handful of blankets among large families. “We had a home here before,” said Sara Baba, one family’s matriarch. “It was destroyed.”
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Drought is accelerating the region’s problems. Farmlands are drying up because of low rainfall and the impact of upstream damming. In this sheep market outside Raqqa, the impact was clear. Animals had grown skinny as the cost of feeding them outstripped their owners’ means — and so the cost of meat was plummeting. “It’s a disaster,” one farmer said. “How am I meant to feed my family on this?”
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
In Sahel al-Banat camp, a barren outpost where many farming families have arrived seeking work, conditions were shocking by any measure. It was pitched on the edge of a trash dump and appeared to receive no humanitarian support.
For many families, burning trash was the only way to stay warm, and the air that clung to the camp smelled acrid.
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
As one woman described conditions, four of her daughters played barefoot on the hard and sooty earth. Their clothes were threadbare. The family had run out of bread for the day, although it was not even noon yet. “We are just trying to get by here,” she said, exhausted.
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
Nicole Tung for The Washington Post
