Middle East

In the shadow of the Islamic State’s former capital, Syrians still struggle to survive

By Louisa Loveluck and Nicole Tung | Feb 25, 2022

As you drive through Raqqa’s streets, they are much changed from when U.S.-backed forces reclaimed the city from Islamic State militants. The Islamist militants had called this their capital, and the war against them leveled swaths of the city. For the most part, the rubble has been cleared. New buildings have sprung up. Streets are busy, and businesses are getting back on their feet.

But across the surrounding province, recovery feels fragile.

Nicole Tung for The Washington Post

A displaced family lives in makeshift home in Raqqa.

Syria’s economic crisis is biting. After 10 years of war, more than 1.9 million people are dependent on humanitarian aid across the country’s northeast, where Raqqa province is located. On the most extreme fringes, Washington Post journalists met people living day by day in the winter cold.

On the upper floors of bombed-out buildings, several did not even have cooking gas and shared a handful of blankets among large families. “We had a home here before,” said Sara Baba, one family’s matriarch. “It was destroyed.”

Sara Baba lives in a damaged building. Her family escaped Tal Abyad when it was captured in the Turkish offensive in 2019.

Baba's family members peer out into the hallway of their makeshift home.

Construction workers warm themselves by a fire.

Drought is accelerating the region’s problems. Farmlands are drying up because of low rainfall and the impact of upstream damming. In this sheep market outside Raqqa, the impact was clear. Animals had grown skinny as the cost of feeding them outstripped their owners’ means — and so the cost of meat was plummeting. “It’s a disaster,” one farmer said. “How am I meant to feed my family on this?”

Shepherds gather at the Souq al Ghanem livestock market on the outskirts of Raqqa.

A shepherd gathers his flock of sheep to be transported to the Souq al Ghanem livestock market.

Syrian farmers and shepherds face increasing uncertainty because of more intense droughts and hotter summers.

A boy plants seeds into the ground on a farm in al-Arishah, a town in northeastern Syria.

In Sahel al-Banat camp, a barren outpost where many farming families have arrived seeking work, conditions were shocking by any measure. It was pitched on the edge of a trash dump and appeared to receive no humanitarian support.

For many families, burning trash was the only way to stay warm, and the air that clung to the camp smelled acrid.

Tents made out of salvaged cloth and other material at the Sahel al Banat camp outside Raqqa.

A girl writes in an exercise book at the Sahel al Banat camp.

Many of the camp’s residents have been there for at least a year.

For many families at the camp, burning trash is the only way to stay warm and the air smells acrid.

As one woman described conditions, four of her daughters played barefoot on the hard and sooty earth. Their clothes were threadbare. The family had run out of bread for the day, although it was not even noon yet. “We are just trying to get by here,” she said, exhausted.

Children sort through waste for plastic and metal scrap to sell at a dumping ground opposite the camp.

The camp is pitched on the edge of a trash dump and appears to receive no humanitarian support.

