In the shadow of the Islamic State’s former capital, Syrians still struggle to survive

As you drive through Raqqa’s streets, they are much changed from when U.S.-backed forces reclaimed the city from Islamic State militants. The Islamist militants had called this their capital, and the war against them leveled swaths of the city. For the most part, the rubble has been cleared. New buildings have sprung up. Streets are busy, and businesses are getting back on their feet.

But across the surrounding province, recovery feels fragile.