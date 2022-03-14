The destruction of Ukraine

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Parts of the country are unrecognizable as people flee and buildings crumble

In less than three weeks, Ukraine’s apartment buildings, once warm homes to families and pets, have become impossible to live in. Infrastructure that once served millions, has become inoperable, unusable. City centers full of shoppers have been reduced to rubble. Hospitals meant to provide care and sanctuary have become scenes of destruction.

Moscow’s shelling of civilians and apparent disregard for cease-fires and humanitarian corridors has sparked international outrage. On Wednesday, a maternity hospital in Maruipol — a city strategically important to Russia — was bombed, killing at least four people, including a pregnant woman. Children and medical workers were among the more than a dozen injured.

Mariupol, Ukraine The World Health Organization said it had verified 24 attacks on health-care facilities, including the Mariupol attack. As Russia continues to bombard the seaside city, aid groups warn many residents are without water, food or medicine.

Experts say that the casualties and immediate destruction of these attacks are just the beginning of the humanitarian toll.

“The brutality of war isn’t in the immediate moment of violence, however horrific it may be. It is in the reverberation of these violent moments through time,” said Mark Kersten, a researcher at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. “That suffering lasts much longer than the time it takes us to look at an image and turn away.”

Homes destroyed

Some of the buildings hit are in residential areas, where analysts have noted there are no military targets nearby. Strikes on houses or apartment buildings often render the structure unlivable, leaving many displaced.

Once a building is struck, said Maria Avdeeva, research director of the European Expert Association, a nonprofit think tank, “people don’t have heat or power. It’s not possible for people to stay there.” In Kharkiv, where Avdeeva is based and has been documenting the destruction, temperatures remain below freezing most of the time, further increasing the danger for those without shelter.

Kyiv A projectile struck this housing complex in southeastern Kyiv on Feb. 25 during the predawn hours. One resident, Vladimir Skakun, 57, said he was resolved to fight and urged other Ukrainians to take up weapons. “We need to save Kyiv, the heart of Ukraine. Don’t hesitate,” he said, while standing in the ruins of what was once his home. The moments after the suspected Russian strike were captured on a video posted to Telegram and verified by The Washington Post. Bila Tserkva, Ukraine On the morning of March 5 in the city of Bila Tserkva, 50 miles south of Kyiv, a blast hit a residential area: this cluster of low-level brick buildings built some 15 years ago. Karina Maniukina, 16, was cooking in her home when the blast took place. Shards of glass cut her face. “I thought I was going to die,” she said. Kharkiv In Kharkiv, on March 1, this apartment building was destroyed. Avdeeva said it was built during the 1960s or ’70s, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. The thin walls and older frame meant “the destruction was very massive,” she noted. Borodyanka, Ukraine On March 2 a missile strike reduced this residential building in Borodyanka — just 40 miles northwest of Kyiv — to debris. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service told CNN shortly after the attack that it was impossible to know how many people were trapped under the wreckage. “People are killed in the damage. People are left homeless. People are killed in the rubble as the building collapses. But then there also is environmental damage,” said Bonnie Docherty, associate director of armed conflict and civilian protection at Harvard University’s International Human Rights Clinic. She noted that some buildings contain asbestos or other types of toxic material that could be released in the destruction.

Shelling public spaces

Kharkiv has been crushed by the war. Half of its population has fled. Damage to administrative buildings and public squares targeted in Ukraine’s second-largest city has not been contained to those areas. Nearby homes have also been destroyed, Avdeeva said.

“The more damage I see — and I understand there will be more coming — I don’t understand how Kharkiv will be able to again become the city it used to be,” she added.

Kharkiv On March 1, Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square was struck, leaving the main administrative building and homes in the area destroyed. “The explosion was so strong that all the buildings on the main square are now without windows,” Avdeeva said. She added that in addition to the nearby shops and houses that were destroyed, a children’s community center was also damaged in the blast. Kharkiv In this video taken March 3, Kharkiv’s historic center was battered by blasts. Avdeeva said the once-bustling area of shops and office buildings also housed apartments.

Infrastructure damage

Civilian infrastructure including power plants, radio towers and bridges have also been destroyed in the war. The impact of such attacks could have significant, long lasting repercussions.

“If you attack a power station in Ukraine and it goes without power, just as important of a question is will hospitals be able to power lifesaving machines that keep people alive,” Kersten said.

Sumy, Ukraine On March 5, after a heat and power plant was destroyed in the northeastern region of Sumy, the government said residents were left without heat and half of the city of Okhtyrka was left without power. Nighttime temperatures in Sumy can get below 20 degrees Fahrenheit in March. “The bombing of a power station might mean that schools and hospitals cannot run, and people won’t receive the care they need,” Kersten said. Kyiv TV tower A TV tower in Kyiv was also hit, killing five people, according to the Ukrainian government. The strike temporarily stalled broadcasting in the city. While this strike had less of a widespread effect, other strikes across the country have resulted in the loss of communication capabilities, which could have deadly ramifications. In that situation, for example, Docherty said, people might not be able to call an ambulance. Without information and government alerts on their phones, people might not know when to take shelter. Kyiv bridge Ukraine has also blown up some of its own infrastructure in an attempt to impede Russian troops. In Irpin, a Kyiv suburb besieged by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military destroyed a bridge, making it harder for Russia to encroach on the capital, but also making it more difficult for civilians to leave. People fleeing the area were on foot, carefully crossing the wreckage of the bridge. Kersten said in this case, the destruction of civilian infrastructure could be seen as warranted. “The options here are not destroy the bridge and have tanks stream into the villages and towns. Or destroy the bridge and risk that some people might not be able to get across.”