They’ve never held a gun, but they’re joining the fight against Russia

In Western Ukraine, cities are not yet under attack, or being shelled, by Russian forces.
But all of Ukraine is on a war footing, and the militarization of the general population is most visible in the thousands of civilians who are enlisting and training as part of ad hoc security forces.
They perform a wide array of surveillance and policing duties while other law enforcement officers head to the front.
Kasia Strek/Panos for The Washington Post
Most have never held a gun, save for the hunting enthusiasts among them.
Taras Radionoff was a security guard. With about a dozen others, he recently participated in rigorous tactical training led by the city of Lviv’s territorial defense force, which is comprised mostly of civilians.
Volunteers search trains or patrol after curfew. Many are given parts of military uniforms but need to buy supplementary items such as pads or boots.
At the main registration center for volunteers in Lviv, the line to sign up was hundreds deep on a recent day. Thousands have joined, and others are on reserve lists.
Getting the call means putting regular life on pause to beef up Ukraine’s back line in case fighting moves west.
A month ago, Volodymyr Marusiak ran a law firm. He remembers posing in his office then, but wearing a suit and tie. He now commands 140 territorial defense recruits.
The transformation in peoples lives and businesses sometimes feels near total. Lesya Hnatkevych used to teach his metallurgy students how to make barbecue trays and ironclad fencing.
Now, they produce “hedgehogs” — spiky antitank obstacles made of metal beams that serve as easy-to-deploy roadblocks.
