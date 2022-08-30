Inside occupied Ukraine: A photographer’s first-hand account

The call in July came on a Sunday. Pack your bags, they told me. You’re going to Russian-occupied Ukraine in two days.

As a Moscow-based photographer covering the war, I’d heard about these surreal press tours of Russian-seized Ukrainian towns run by the Defense Ministry. I knew these trips came with a healthy dose of Kremlin propaganda, but I was eager to photograph parts of the region few journalists could access. It was one of the only possibilities I had to see what life was like in places virtually cut off from the world.