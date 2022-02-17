In Ukraine’s separatist Donbas region, war is an ever-present reality

World
Masha lives on the front line. Since war broke out in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in 2014, the 82-year-old-woman has witnessed untold tragedies in her neighborhood, Oktyabrskaya, which lies some 1,000 feet from the perimeter that seals off the separatist-controlled enclave of Donetsk from the rest of Ukraine.
Photo for The Washington Post
Bullet holes line Masha’s kitchen. Scars from shrapnel mark her body. Sitting in a small home where she lives with her daughter and grandson her eyes brimmed with tears.
“I survived two wars. The Second World War and now” — her voice caught.
“Nobody knows anything about the future,” Masha continued. “We live in the unknown.”
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
Masha lives in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. Cut off from Ukraine because of the region’s pro-Moscow government and not officially recognized by Russia, the DPR remains in limbo.
The economy is in shambles. More than 3,000 civilians have been killed since 2014, according to the United Nations.
Photo for The Washington Post
A buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border has put Kyiv and Western allies on alert. Now some analysts are wondering if Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize self-declared republics like Donetsk. But its residents do not seem to care where they belong. They just want to belong somewhere.
Photo for The Washington Post
Even as tension was rising along the border, on Jan. 31, a curfew was lifted that for eight years kept people inside starting at 11 p.m. Night clubs have started to reopen. Those lucky enough to find them drink and dance like they have not been able to in nearly a decade. This night, the room blared with the beats of Daft Punk and Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.”
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
But the fighting is never far from the minds of people here. One sunny day, Sina, 75, was dancing in a park. Her husband had died 40 days ago, and she was celebrating being out of her official mourning period.
“There is war, and we are dancing,” she said. “How else? Otherwise you cannot endure it.”
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
On a government-chaperoned tour, reporters were taken to the Russian Orthodox Iversky Monastery. It was heavily shelled during the deadly 2015 battle between Ukrainian fighters and pro-Russian separatists for the nearby Donetsk airport. Shooting still continues almost daily.
Nuns still live in the building, and two men maintain what is left of the storied structure and its neighboring graveyard.
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR’s separatist government, has been in power since 2018, when his predecessor, Alexander Zakharchenko, was killed by a bomb blast at a cafe.
He faces an uphill battle governing with the breakaway region cut off from the trade routes it depended on it before the war. Donetsk remains an industrial town, with factories and plants, but siloed from Ukraine and subject to Russian tariffs, these manufacturers are struggling to stay afloat.
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
At the Donfrost factory, which makes refrigerators, workers said they were producing some 670 fridges a day, about half of their output before the war.
They can only sell their goods to Russia, within the DPR or to the nearby separatist region called the Luhansk People’s Republic.
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
While the region is rich in coal, this metallurgical plant is also struggling. It was forced to shut down from March to August 2020 due to a lack of raw materials.
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
In the Donetsk village of Aleksandrovskoe, Sergej, a mechanic who fixes gas lines, said while he once supported the DPR, now it did not matter what government he lived under as long as it brought peace.
Photo for The Washington Post
Photo for The Washington Post
“If Ukraine, Italy, America, Russia or France takes us, I don’t care,” he said at a local repair shop, while his friend Nikolai fixed his old Zhiguli. “Most important is stability.”
He’s given up looking for answers to a better future. “We don’t lose heart. We work, we have no time to give up hope,” Sergej said.
Photo for The Washington Post
Mellen reported from Washington.
Photo for The Washington Post
