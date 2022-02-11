Europe

Volunteers and veterans train for war in Ukraine

By Michael Robinson Chavez and Ruby Mellen | Feb 11, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine — In the blistering cold, ordinary Ukrainians gather each weekend at an old and dilapidated Soviet youth camp on the eastern edge of Kyiv with one mission: to protect their country against possible Russian aggression.

As Moscow’s troops continue to amass on Ukraine’s borders, more of its citizens are volunteering for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces. Veterans and new unlikely combatants are trained by active military.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

One new volunteer is Rumiya Romanenko, 59, from eastern Ukraine, which is now under the control of Russian-backed separatists. Wielding a prop wooden rifle, she explains she had to flee from her village.

“I want to fight so that I can return home,” she said.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Dmytro Myhas, a veteran and a volunteer with the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, carries his flak jacket as he leaves for a training session on Feb. 5 in Kyiv.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Volunteers with the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces check their weapons before a training session at an abandoned youth center in Kyiv on Feb. 5.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Volunteers gather for the training session.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

The aspiring soldiers gathered at frozen central plaza area that resembled a hockey rink. Veterans explained how to load guns, duck fire and avoid land mines.

Dmytro Myhas and his wife, Olana, were there. Dmytro served in the military in 2015 and 2016. Although it was Olana’s first time training, she already knows how to shoot.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Dmytro Myhas, helps his wife, Olana, with her weapon.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Trainees listen to a briefing on the types of mines, many of them illegal under international law, that they say the Russians deploy.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Volunteers head down an ice-covered road to a training session.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Rumiya Romanenko, 59, practices with a prop wooden rifle.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

The Defense Forces essentially operate as military reserves and have been expanding amid Russia’s buildup at the border. Western military analysts warn Ukraine’s army is no match for Russia. Kyiv could fall in days should Moscow decide to invade, they said. But on the city’s outskirts, these volunteers and veterans have not given up on preparing for a fight.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

