Volunteers and veterans train for war in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — In the blistering cold, ordinary Ukrainians gather each weekend at an old and dilapidated Soviet youth camp on the eastern edge of Kyiv with one mission: to protect their country against possible Russian aggression.
As Moscow’s troops continue to amass on Ukraine’s borders, more of its citizens are volunteering for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces. Veterans and new unlikely combatants are trained by active military.
One new volunteer is Rumiya Romanenko, 59, from eastern Ukraine, which is now under the control of Russian-backed separatists. Wielding a prop wooden rifle, she explains she had to flee from her village.
“I want to fight so that I can return home,” she said.
The aspiring soldiers gathered at frozen central plaza area that resembled a hockey rink. Veterans explained how to load guns, duck fire and avoid land mines.
Dmytro Myhas and his wife, Olana, were there. Dmytro served in the military in 2015 and 2016. Although it was Olana’s first time training, she already knows how to shoot.
The Defense Forces essentially operate as military reserves and have been expanding amid Russia’s buildup at the border. Western military analysts warn Ukraine’s army is no match for Russia. Kyiv could fall in days should Moscow decide to invade, they said. But on the city’s outskirts, these volunteers and veterans have not given up on preparing for a fight.
