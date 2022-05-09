Database of 231 videos exposes the horrors of war in Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one of the most documented wars ever. Citizens, public officials and soldiers have posted videos every day that show the dead bodies in neighborhoods, the trails of missiles streaking through the skies and the smoldering ruins of entire towns.
The Washington Post’s visual forensics team started to verify and catalogue videos from the war the day Russia’s invasion began. This work is now searchable in a database that will be updated. The videos have been uploaded in raw format; graphic content is clearly marked.
Certain trends are apparent:
- Little has been spared. Houses, apartment buildings and playgrounds have been destroyed across Ukraine. See videos of residential areas
- Patients seeking care became victims of war. A maternity hospital, a cancer ward and a children’s dental clinic are among dozens of health facilities that have been struck. See videos of medical facilities
- The port city of Mariupol has been largely cut off from the world. But some inside have managed to document the horrors of Russia’s deadly siege. See videos from Mariupol
- Bombardments are routine. Citizens filming from their windows and security cameras capture moments when strikes reduce structures to rubble. See videos of military strikes
If you’re in Ukraine and have footage you recorded of what is going on, please send it to us on Telegram at 202-580-1002. The Post will continue to verify videos of the Russian invasion.