Post Verified: eyewitness videos

Database of 231 videos exposes the horrors of war in Ukraine

By Washington Post Staff
0/19
play: true
0/12
play: false
0/4
play: false
0/5
play: false
0/9
play: false
0/2
play: false
0/2
play: false
0/5
play: true
0/7
play: false
0/30
play: false
0/5
play: false
0/2
play: false
0/37
play: false
0/3
play: false

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one of the most documented wars ever. Citizens, public officials and soldiers have posted videos every day that show the dead bodies in neighborhoods, the trails of missiles streaking through the skies and the smoldering ruins of entire towns.

Locator map showing locations of ukraine videos

Video location

Ukraine Map
Feb 24
Feb 24
May 4
Ukraine Map Icon

The Washington Post’s visual forensics team started to verify and catalogue videos from the war the day Russia’s invasion began. This work is now searchable in a database that will be updated. The videos have been uploaded in raw format; graphic content is clearly marked.

Certain trends are apparent:

  • Little has been spared. Houses, apartment buildings and playgrounds have been destroyed across Ukraine.
    See videos of residential areas
  • Patients seeking care became victims of war. A maternity hospital, a cancer ward and a children’s dental clinic are among dozens of health facilities that have been struck.
    See videos of medical facilities
  • The port city of Mariupol has been largely cut off from the world. But some inside have managed to document the horrors of Russia’s deadly siege.
    See videos from Mariupol
  • Bombardments are routine. Citizens filming from their windows and security cameras capture moments when strikes reduce structures to rubble.
    See videos of military strikes

If you’re in Ukraine and have footage you recorded of what is going on, please send it to us on Telegram at 202-580-1002. The Post will continue to verify videos of the Russian invasion.

Feb. 24

Russia invades: For months, Russia increased its military presence on the Ukrainian border while denying plans to enter Ukraine. On Feb. 24, tanks rolled in and strikes on cities began. Civilians, who had been told by their government that an attack was unlikely, streamed into subway stations for shelter, packed into train cars to escape or joined the resistance.
Russian helicopters attacked Hostomel airfield
Hostomel Read about this incident
Infrastructure
Video shared on social media on Feb. 24 shows helicopters and smoke rising over Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv as Russia began its invasion.(
Source
)
Missile strike near Ivano-Frankivsk airport
Ivano-Frankivsk
Infrastructure
Video posted to social media early on Feb. 24 shows a missile and explosion near the Ivano-Frankivsk airport in the west of the country.(
Source
)
Russian military vehicles spotted inside Chernobyl site
Chernobyl Read about this incident
Infrastructure
Video posted on Feb. 24 shows what appears to be Russian military vehicles on the grounds of the Chernobyl nuclear plant site.(
Source
)
Infrastructure
Video posted on Feb. 24 shows what appears to be Russian military vehicles on the grounds of the Chernobyl nuclear plant site.(
Source
)
Explosion near power plant
Ukrainka
Infrastructure
Video posted to social media on Feb. 24 shows a large smoke plume following a boom and explosion near the Trypilska thermal plant south of Kyiv.(
Source
)
Damaged apartment complex
Chuhuiv
Residential area
Civilian area
Video posted to social media on Feb. 24 shows a large crater in a courtyard of a smoldering apartment complex in Chuhuiv.(
Source
)
Damaged military vehicles, dead soldier in Kharkiv
Kharkiv
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Damaged materiel
Dead or injured people
Video posted to Telegram on Feb. 24 shows smoke and fire rising from damaged military vehicles and the body of a dead soldier lying nearby on the ground in the Kharkiv district.(
Source
)
Downed helicopter in Kyiv oblast
Kyiv oblast
Military strike
In video posted to social media on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, smoke can be seen rising up from a lake in Kyiv oblast as people parachute out of an allegedly downed helicopter. (
Source
)

Feb. 25

First residential areas struck in Kyiv: In the early morning, Russian strikes hit a residential building in the southern part of the capital. The apartment complex was destroyed and several residents were injured, becoming some of the first victims of a war that would kill thousands and displace millions.
Residential building in Kyiv destroyed, following Russian strikes
Kyiv Read about this incident
Residential area
Video posted to social media shows an apartment building destroyed and on fire early on Feb. 25.(
Source
)
Multiple explosions over Kyiv
Kyiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
Military strike
A webcam video captured multiple explosions over Kyiv early on Feb. 25.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Military strike
Video posted to social media early on Feb. 25 shows an explosion over Kyiv.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Military strike
An explosion is seen over Kyiv in video posted to social media early on Feb. 25.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Military strike
Video posted to social media early on Feb. 25 captured an explosion over Kyiv.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Military strike
Video posted to social media early on Feb. 25 shows an explosion over Kyiv.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Military strike
An explosion is seen over Kyiv in video posted to social media early on Feb. 25.(
Source
)
Key bridge outside Kyiv destroyed
Irpin Read about this incident
Infrastructure
Civilian area
People crossed a destroyed bridge between Kyiv and the suburb of Irpin on Feb. 25. Reports said Ukrainian forces bombed the structure to prevent Russian troops from advancing.(
Source
)
Hospital struck in Melitopol
Melitopol Read about this incident
Medical facility
Civilian area
The second floor of a hospital in Melitopol was struck on Feb. 25, as Russian forces carried out heavy shelling in the southeastern city.(
Source
)
Military vehicle ran over a civilian car while a man was driving it
Kyiv
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Damaged materiel
A video posted on Feb. 25 shows a military vehicle running over a civilian car that had been driving up a street in Kyiv. Those filming could be heard screaming in the background.(
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Damaged materiel
A video posted on Feb. 25 shows a military vehicle moving off a civilian car moments after running over it in Kyiv. (
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Damaged materiel
People tried to rescue a man who was conscious but trapped in his car after a military vehicle ran over it on a Kyiv street on Feb. 25. (
Source
)
Damaged materiel
A video posted on Feb. 25 shows the remnants of the car that was crushed by a military vehicle.(
Source
)

Feb. 26

Fires along a main street in Kyiv
Kyiv Read about this incident
Residential area
At least three fires and heavy smoke were seen along Kyiv's Peremohy Avenue, a wide two-way road, on Feb. 26.(
Source
)
Missile struck Kyiv residential building in broad daylight
Kyiv Read about this incident
Residential area
Military strike
A surveillance camera video shows the moment a missile hit a residential building in Kyiv on Feb. 26.(
Source
)
Residential area
Military strike
A surveillance camera video shows the moment a missile hit a residential building in Kyiv on Feb. 26.(
Source
)
Residential area
Video posted to social media on Feb. 26 after a missile struck a multistory residential building in Kyiv shows several floors of the building destroyed.(
Source
)
Residential area
Video posted to social media on Feb. 26 after a missile struck a multistory residential building in Kyiv shows several floors of the building destroyed.(
Source
)
Russian military vehicles in southern Ukraine
Tokmak
Residential area
A rocket launcher and other Russian military vehicles are seen driving on the streets of the southern Ukrainian city of Tokmak, in video uploaded to Telegram on Feb. 26.(
Source
)

Feb. 27

Russian military vehicles and surrounding homes destroyed
Bucha Read about this incident
Damaged materiel
Residential area
A man walked down a street in Bucha, outside Kyiv, that was lined with damaged residential buildings and destroyed military vehicles on Feb. 27. His expletive-laden narration made clear he was stunned by the level of destruction outside his home. (
Source
)
Ukrainian soldiers engaged in street fight in Kharkiv
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Civilian area
Damaged materiel
Ukrainian forces, identified by the yellow on their uniforms, fired a high-explosive, antitank PG-7 warhead from a shoulder-fired rocket-propelled grenade launcher during a firefight in Kharkiv, a video posted on Feb. 27 shows. (
Source
)
Damaged materiel
Civilian area
Smoke billowed from an abandoned Russian military vehicle after a firefight with Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv on Feb. 27.(
Source
)
Damaged materiel
Civilian area
Ukrainian forces inspected abandoned, damaged Russian vehicles following a firefight in Kharkiv on Feb. 27.
(Associated Press)
Pediatric dental clinic damaged
Chernihiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
Medical facility
Infrastructure
A pediatric dental clinic in Chernihiv was hit in an attack on Feb. 27. Video of a central courtyard near the clinic shows the attack left a crater in the ground, uprooted trees, and blew windows and debris from the surrounding buildings. (
Source
)
Civilian area
Medical facility
Infrastructure
A pediatric dental clinic in Chernihiv posted video on Facebook on Feb. 27 after it was struck in an attack, showing blasted-out windows and debris scattered throughout the building.(
Source
)

Feb. 28

Kharkiv under heavy bombardment
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Cluster munitions
Civilian area
Military strike
Smerch cluster munition rockets were used in an attack on Kharkiv, according to Mark Hiznay, associate director of the arms division at Human Rights Watch, who at The Post’s request reviewed videos posted on Feb. 28.(
Source
)
Cluster munitions
Civilian area
Military strike
Smerch cluster munition rockets were used in an attack on Kharkiv, according to Mark Hiznay, associate director of the arms division at Human Rights Watch, who at The Post’s request reviewed videos posted on Feb. 28.(
Source
)
Smoke over Chernihiv
Chernihiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
Residential area
Video posted on Feb. 28 and filmed by Instagram user @lily_andrusenko shows smoke billowing over the northern city of Chernihiv after reports that a shopping mall had been hit. The recording was from a residence less than a mile from the shopping center.
(@lily_andrusenko)
Ukraine used Turkish-made drone to take out a Russian missile system
Kyiv oblast Read about this incident
Military strike
The Ukrainian military on Feb. 28 released video showing a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone carrying out a strike on a Russian Buk surface-to-air missile system in Ukraine, according to a drone expert. The video shows an initial hit on Russian forces some 65 miles northwest of Kyiv.(
Source
)
Rocket attack on residential areas of Kharkiv
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Civilian area
Video posted on Telegram on Feb. 28 shows the instant a rocket flew into a crowd outside a storefront, and what appears to be a piece of the munition hurtling away in the direction of a playground moments later.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Residential area
Video shows the tail section of a rocket experts said was a Smerch, which hit a civilian area in Kharkiv on Feb. 28.
(Courtesy of Alexey Zavrazhnyi)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Civilian area
Dead or injured people
Human remains were visible at the scene of a rocket attack outside a storefront in Kharkiv on Feb. 28.
(Courtesy of Alexey Zavrazhnyi)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Civilian area
Dead or injured people
A video posted on Feb. 28 shows an injured woman with blood coming from her leg in the aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv. Blown-up body parts can be seen later in the video.(
Source
)
Attack in Kharkiv caught on security camera
Kharkiv
Civilian area
Residential area
Security camera video dated Feb. 28 shows an attack on a residential area of Kharkiv.(
Source
)
Protests against Russian troops in Russian-controlled area
Berdyansk Read about this incident
Protest
Ukrainians stood opposite Russian military vehicles and sang the Ukrainian national anthem in the southern port city of Berdyansk on Feb. 28. (
Source
)
Protest
Ukrainians confronted Russian troops in the southern port city of Berdyansk on Feb. 28, telling the military to “go home.”(
Source
)
Protest
Ukrainians confronted Russian troops in military trucks in the southern port city of Berdyansk on Feb. 28, chanting, “Berdyansk is Ukraine.”(
Source
)

March 1

Missile struck near Kharkiv's regional administration building
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Government building
Civilian area
A security camera feed shows the moment a missile struck a government building in Kharkiv, at 8:01 a.m. on March 1. The building was engulfed in smoke and fire less than a second later.(
Source
)
Government building
Civilian area
A video posted on Telegram on March 1 shows the destruction inside Kharkiv's regional administrative building after the missile strike. (
Source
)
Government building
Civilian area
Video posted on March 1 shows the aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv's regional administration building.(
Source
)
Government building
Civilian area
A Ukrainian man describes the scene in the aftermath of the March 1 strike on Kharkiv's regional administration building.(
Source
)
Government building
Civilian area
A video posted to social media on March 1 shows the aftermath of a missile strike on the regional administration building in Kharkiv. (
Source
)
Government building
Civilian area
A video posted on Telegram on March 1 shows the aftermath of a missile strike on the regional administration building in Kharkiv. In the caption, the poster called for an international tribunal to investigate Russia's actions. (
Source
)
Russian troops moved through Kherson
Kherson Read about this incident
Residential area
More than a dozen Russian troops were seen moving through a residential intersection where tanks were stationed in the southern city of Kherson in a video posted on March 1.(
Source
)
Russian and Ukrainian military vehicles damaged and abandoned
Borodyanka Read about this incident
Damaged materiel
Civilian area
Video posted online on March 1 shows Russian trucks damaged and abandoned in Borodyanka, a village northwest of Kyiv. The trucks have a "V" on the side, a marker of a Russian military branch.(
Source
)
Damaged materiel
Civilian area
Video posted online on March 1 shows Russian trucks, identifiable by a "V," damaged and abandoned in Borodyanka, a village northwest of Kyiv.(
Source
)
Damaged materiel
Civilian area
Video posted online on March 1 shows Ukrainian vehicles destroyed in Borodyanka, a village outside Kyiv.(
Source
)
Kyiv TV tower and surrounding area struck at least twice
Kyiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Civilian area
Video posted on Twitter shows smoke and explosions near a Kyiv TV tower on March 1.(
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Civilian area
Dead or injured people
Video of the aftermath of a March 1 strike on Kyiv’s TV tower shows dead bodies and smoke. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Interior Ministry, said on his Telegram channel that the strike on the tower killed at least five people.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Video posted on Twitter shows smoke rising around a Kyiv TV tower on March 1.(
Source
)
Military strike
Civilian area
A video shows a March 1 strike on Kyiv's TV tower. The structure and the area immediately surrounding it were hit at least twice on March 1.(
Source
)
Military strike
Civilian area
A man stopped at an intersection and filmed the rising smoke near a Kyiv TV tower from approximately a quarter of a mile away, on March 1. A few seconds later, another strike followed.(
Source
)
Extensive damage to a residential area near a hospital in Kharkiv
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Civilian area
Residential area
Dead or injured people
Video shows the aftermath of an apparent attack by Russian forces near a hospital in Kharkiv on March 1. It shows what appears to be at least one casualty: A body lies next to a shrapnel-pocked red sedan.
(Obtained by The Washington Post)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Civilian area
Residential area
Dead or injured people
Video shows the aftermath of an apparent attack by Russian forces near a hospital in Kharkiv on March 1.
(Obtained by The Washington Post)
Civilian area
Residential area
Video shot from a damaged apartment building on March 1 captures the aftermath of an attack in Kharkiv, as well as the damage inside an apartment.(
Source
)
Intensive care hospital struck
Vasylivka Read about this incident
Civilian area
Medical facility
Infrastructure
Officials said three people died after Russian rockets struck an intensive care hospital in the southeastern town of Vasylivka on March 1. (
Source
)

March 2

Signs of resistance: As Russian soldiers occupied the southern city of Kherson, residents confronted them. They heckled their new occupiers and waved Ukrainian flags in the main city square. Residents have continued resisting Russian occupation.
Defiant locals waved Ukrainian flags at Russian military
Kherson Read about this incident
Protest
A man waved Ukrainian flags in Kherson's Freedom Square across from Russian tanks on March 2. Residents heckled the soldiers.(
Source
)
Protest
Video appears to show Russian soldiers carrying Ukrainian flags away from a government building. Seconds later, four locals approached the military vehicles. A man walked away holding two flags high.(
Source
)
Explosion hit residential area and damaged a hospital
Zhytomyr Read about this incident
Medical facility
Residential area
Civilian area
Video posted on Twitter early on March 2 shows Ukrainian emergency officials putting out fires and dismantling debris after an attack that damaged a maternity clinic in the northwestern city of Zhytomyr. (
Source
)
Medical facility
Residential area
Civilian area
Video shared on Facebook early on March 2 by Zhytomyr regional council head Vladimir Fedorenko shows a damaged maternity hospital in the aftermath of an attack.(
Source
)
Ukrainians resisted Russian soldiers
Konotop Read about this incident
Protest
Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, explains to civilian residents in a March 2 video that if they resist, Russians will “blast the city with artillery.” He then asks the crowd if they want to fight. “I am for fighting. We make the decision all together, because the artillery is targeted at us,” he says.(
Source
)
Protest
Two Russian soldiers faced an angry crowd as they walked near the Konotop city council building to a Russian military police car, in video posted on March 2. One soldier with arms outstretched held a grenade in each hand. The other soldier raised his hands in surrender.(
Source
)
Protesters in Melitopol confronted Russian troops as gunshots rang out
Melitopol Read about this incident
Protest
Civilians confronted Russian troops in Melitopol, seen in video filmed by Olga Gaisumova on March 2. A barrage of gunshots was heard as protesters screamed at the Russian soldiers. It was not clear where they were coming from or if anyone was harmed. The troops retreated for cover.
(Olga Gaisumova)
Residents blocked a roadway to stop Russian troops
Enerhodar Read about this incident
Protest
Residents of Enerhodar, home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the banks of the Dnieper River, blocked Russian troops from entering the city on March 2, according to the local mayor. (
Source
)
Destruction in Mariupol market
Mariupol
Civilian area
Market or retail
A YouTube video posted on March 2 shows the aftermath of an attack on a market in Mariupol.(
Source
)
Aftermath of strike shows damage to school
Kharkiv
Civilian area
School
Infrastructure
A video uploaded on March 2 shows damage to a school in Kharkiv, including a large hole in the wall.(
Source
)
Buildings on fire in Kharkiv
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
Government building
Video posted on March 2 shows ruined buildings on fire in downtown Kharkiv. An official in the eastern city said missile strikes hit a police headquarters and university building, while a fierce firefight had repelled Russian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups” from a military hospital.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Government building
Video posted on March 2 shows fire and smoke coming from buildings in downtown Kharkiv. An official in the eastern city said missile strikes hit a police headquarters and university building, while a fierce firefight had repelled Russian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups” from a military hospital.(
Source
)

March 3

Large blast illuminated Kyiv's night sky
Kyiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Civilian area
A large explosion to the west of Kyiv lit up the night sky in the early hours of March 3. (
Source
)
Munitions hit residential neighborhood in Chernihiv
Chernihiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Residential area
Dash-cam video captured the moment at least eight munitions were dropped on a residential neighborhood in the northern city of Chernihiv on March 3. Emergency services reported that at least 22 people were killed.(
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Residential area
Dead or injured people
Fires raged and smoke enveloped multiple buildings after a March 3 strikes on a residential area in the northern city of Chernihiv. A woman can be heard screaming before bodies of victims come into view.(
Source
)
Bombardment in Enerhodar
Enerhodar Read about this incident
Military strike
Civilian area
Video posted to Telegram on March 3 shows an explosion in Enerhodar as smoke rises and sirens blare. (
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Civilian area
Video from Enerhodar posted on March 3 shows a rocket flying over a residential building. (
Source
)
Civilian area
Fire and smoke are seen near a citizen barricade on the road to Enerhodar posted on March 3 after reports that Russians were advancing on the city. (
Source
)
Destroyed Russian equipment, dead soldiers in Hostomel
Hostomel
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Damaged materiel
Dead or injured people
Civilian area
Ukrainian soldiers surveyed the damage to several Russian military vehicles in Hostomel, in a video shared by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on March 3. The bodies of dead soldiers can also be seen in the footage.(
Source
)
Ukrainians protested in Melitopol
Melitopol
Protest
Ukrainians chanted and waved flags as Russian tanks drove down a street in Melitopol, in video posted to social media on March 3. (
Source
)
Empty streets before Russian strike on nuclear power plant
Enerhodar Read about this incident
Infrastructure
A video stream filmed and posted on March 3, just hours before Russia struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, shows an empty, quiet street.(
Source
)

March 4

Fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Enerhodar Read about this incident
Infrastructure
At about 1:30 a.m. local time on March 4, video from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar captured white flashes. Ten minutes later, the city's mayor, Dmitry Orlov, posted on his Telegram channel that the power plant was on fire.(
Source
)
Infrastructure
At about 2:30 a.m. on March 4, 47 minutes into this live stream, multiple munitions could be seen being fired across the screen at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar. Two blasts appeared to make contact — the latter striking the top of the building nearest to the camera.(
Source
)

March 5

Area near nuclear reactor building damaged after fierce firefight
Enerhodar Read about this incident
Infrastructure
Video posted to social media on March 5 Ukrainian time, but likely filmed March 4, shows damage to a walkway less than 300 feet from a nuclear reactor at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. It surfaced less than 24 hours after Russian forces took control of the Enerhodar facility, where heavy fighting took place.(
Source
)
Pro-Ukrainian protests broke out despite Russian occupation
Kherson Read about this incident
Protest
Pro-Ukrainian protesters on March 5 crowded the streets of Kherson, one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces.(
Source
)
Protest
Video posted to TikTok on March 6 shows protesters chanting and yelling at a line of Russian soldiers at Freedom Square in Kherson the day before. (
Source
)
Protest
Pro-Ukrainian protesters confronted occupying Russian forces in Kherson in a March 5 video.(
Source
)
Protest
A pro-Ukrainian protester mounted a Russian tank and waved the Ukrainian flag as demonstrators came out against the Russian occupation in Kherson in a video from March 5.(
Source
)
Russian jet crashed in northern Ukrainian city
Chernihiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
A column of black smoke billowed from the location where a Russian plane crashed in Chernihiv on March 5. Two parachutes drifted down from the sky, suggesting the pilots ejected out. (
Source
)
Russian helicopter shot down
Kozarovychi
Damaged materiel
Military strike
​​Video posted to social media on March 5 shows a missile hitting a helicopter, which catches fire and crashes near the village of Kozarovychi in Kyiv oblast. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed it was a Russian helicopter that was shot down.(
Source
)

March 6

Humanitarian corridor deaths: Russian forces fired mortar shells at Irpin, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, sending panicked residents running for their lives and killing at least eight people, according to a local government official. The attack came as Ukrainian authorities accused Russians of violating agreements to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
Fatal shelling of people evacuating Kyiv suburb
Irpin Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Civilian area
Dead or injured people
Video captured a fatal explosion that tore through a street as civilians attempted to flee Irpin on March 6. Lynsey Addario, a photojournalist for the New York Times, and her team documented the shelling and can be heard in the background of this video, filmed by Donbas Frontliner cameraman Andriy Dubchak. Four civilians were later confirmed dead.(
Source
)
Cruise missile attack decimated Ukrainian airport
Vinnytsia Read about this incident
Military strike
Infrastructure
Civilian area
Residents filmed a cruise missile flying toward the airport in Vinnytsia from up to 15 miles away on March 6. While the missiles appeared to come from a southwestern direction, according to The Post’s geolocation of the videos, experts warned against drawing conclusions on the missile’s launch point. (
Source
)
Military strike
Infrastructure
Civilian area
A cruise missile traveled in the direction of the Vinnytsia airport in a video shared on March 6.(
Source
)
Military strike
Infrastructure
Civilian area
Locals filmed a cruise missile in a video posted to social media on March 6. (
Source
)
Residents removed and burned the flag of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine
Starobilsk Read about this incident
Protest
Residents on March 6 removed a flag of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic in the eastern Ukrainian town of Starobilsk, which had recently been captured by Russian-backed separatists.(
Source
)
Protest
The flag of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic smoldered on the ground on March 6 after residents in the eastern Ukrainian town of Starobilsk set it on fire. The area had been recently captured by Russian-backed separatists.(
Source
)
Russian troops fired weapons at protest
Nova Kakhovka
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Protest
Dead or injured people
In video from March 6 filmed by Dmytro Vysotski, Russian forces fired their weapons at a civilian protest in Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. It was unclear whether they were firing in the air or on protesters. Later in the video, protesters confronted Russian soldiers occupying their city.
(Dmytro Vysotski)
Soldiers fired at drone as civilians tried to evacuate
Irpin Read about this incident
Infrastructure
Civilian area
Video posted on March 6 shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at a drone amid ongoing civilian evacuations in Irpin. The footage was filmed by Alexander Lourie and licensed by Storyful.(
Source
)
Infrastructure
Civilian area
Video posted on March 6 captures the sound of soldiers firing at a drone in Irpin, as another soldier in the foreground reloaded his weapon. Behind them, civilians attempted to evacuate. The footage was filmed by Alexander Lourie and licensed by Storyful.(
Source
)
Destruction near Kharkiv's main square
Kharkiv
Civilian area
Video of a main street in Kharkiv on March 6, filmed by Maria Avdeeva, shows damaged buildings and cars that appear crushed or burned.(
Source
)

March 7

Damage to residential buildings in Mykolaiv
Mykolaiv Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Residential area
Dead or injured people
Video posted on March 7 by Leonid Fisyienko shows damage to an apartment building in Mykolaiv. The video shows an older woman with blood streaming down her face.
(Leonid Fisyienko)
Civilians fled Kyiv suburb of Irpin
Irpin
Infrastructure
Civilian area
Civilians crossed a destroyed bridge where others were killed while trying to evacuate, seen in video posted on March 7 and filmed by Suspilne News. They were escaping Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv that had seen heavy attacks as Russia gained control of the area. (
Source
)
Ukrainians fired antitank missile
Mykolaiv
Infrastructure
The National Police of Ukraine shared video March 7 claiming to show Ukrainian forces firing at a Russian tank from the roof of the Mykolaiv airport.(
Source
)
Protests continued in Kherson region
Chaplynka, Kherson Read about this incident
Protest
Protests broke out against Russian occupation in Chaplynka, a town in the Kherson region, video posted on March 7 shows.(
Source
)

March 8

Gunfire as civilians evacuated Sumy
Sumy Read about this incident
Military strike
Residential area
Bursts of gunfire punctuated an otherwise calm scene of Romens’ka Street in Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. The video posted March 8 confirmed that shelling continued in the region as civilians tried to evacuate. (
Source
)
Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Sumy's regional governor, in a March 8 video described violence along the city’s outskirts in the “green corridor.” He cautioned that these examples prove “there is no 100 percent safety when it comes to moving out.”(
Source
)
Hospital admissions office severely damaged
Izyum Read about this incident
Medical facility
Infrastructure
The deputy mayor of Izyum, Volodymyr Matsokin, said the admissions office of a hospital was hit in an attack on March 8. Video he posted on Facebook that day showed the facade destroyed. “Patients climbed out from under the rubble as they could,” Matsokin wrote.(
Source
)
Ukrainians protested Russian occupation
Kherson
Protest
Civilian area
Protesters in Kherson carried Ukrainian flags and chanted on March 8, seen in video posted by Instagram user @tdvorova. The protest was part of a series of confrontations between Ukrainians and Russian forces in the region.(
Source
)
Protest
Protesters in Kherson carried Ukrainian flags and chanted on March 8, seen in video posted by Instagram user @tdvorova. The protest was part of a series of confrontations between Ukrainians and Russian forces in the region.(
Source
)
Protest
Protesters in Kherson gathered and chanted on March 8, seen in video posted by Instagram user @tdvorova. The protest was part of a series of confrontations between Ukrainians and Russian forces in the region.(
Source
)

March 9

Striking medical facilities: Russia has continued to bomb medical facilities, which is a possible war crime. The attack on a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol captured global attention. Four people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were killed, and 17 people were injured, according to local officials. Just before this incident, the World Health Organization said it had verified 18 attacks on health-care facilities, health workers and ambulances in Ukraine.
Maternity hospital destroyed in strike
Mariupol Read about this incident
Medical facility
Civilian area
A Russian strike on March 9 destroyed a maternity hospital in Mariupol. At least four people died and 17 more were injured, according to Mariupol officials.(
Source
)
Medical facility
Civilian area
A Russian strike on March 9 destroyed a maternity hospital in Mariupol. At least four people died and 17 more were injured, according to Mariupol officials.(
Source
)
Medical facility
Civilian area
A Russian strike on March 9 destroyed a maternity hospital in Mariupol. At least four people died and 17 more were injured, according to Mariupol officials.(
Source
)
Evacuees arrived in Poltava
Poltava
Civilian area
Buses full of people fleeing the heavily bombed city of Sumy arrived in Poltava, Ukraine, after a humanitarian corridor was established on March 8, according to Ukraine. Footage posted by Dmytro Lunin, the acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, early on March 9 shows buses arriving at Poltava-Pivdenna train station and people walking with luggage. (
Source
)
Damaged facades in Kharkiv's historic Constitution Square
Kharkiv
Civilian area
Residential area
Video from March 9 shows the damaged facades of 19th-century buildings in Kharkiv’s Constitution Square area, one of the city's oldest sections. (
Source
)

March 10

Ambush on Russian tanks
Brovary Read about this incident
Damaged materiel
Drone footage posted by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on March 10 appeared to show an ambush in Brovary, outside Kyiv, that sent a column of Russian tanks into disarray. Ukrainian artillery and tank fire appeared to destroy several tanks and sparked panic among the battalion’s drivers. The drone footage showed thick tire tracks on the road where some had tried to swerve and escape.(
Source
)
Aftermath of Russian strike in Mariupol
Mariupol Read about this incident
Civilian area
Residential area
Video posted by the far-right Azov Regiment on March 10 shows a massive crater in the center of Mariupol, as well as damaged apartments and shops, in the aftermath of a Russian attack. (
Source
)

March 11

Deadly Russian strike on shoe factory in Dnipro
Dnipro Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Infrastructure
Residential area
Dead or injured people
A strike on a shoe factory caused sections of the building to collapse and destroyed parts of the surrounding area in a largely residential district of Dnipro on March 11. At least one causality covered in debris is visible.(
Source
)
Military strike
Infrastructure
Security camera footage, with a timestamp of 5:55 a.m. on March 11, filmed from a nearby industrial area in Dnipro shows a massive explosion in an area near where a strike was reported. (
Source
)
Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology damaged
Kharkiv
School
Infrastructure
Video shared by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne News on March 11 shows damage to a nuclear research building at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine claimed the center was damaged by Russian shelling on March 6. (
Source
)
Charred remains at nursing home in Luhansk
Rubizhne Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Residential area
A video posted on Telegram in April shows a man who appears to be a pro-Russian fighter examining the wreckage of a nursing home near the eastern town of Rubizhne in Luhansk. The video also shows charred human remains. Ukrainian authorities alleged that a Russian tank fired at the home on March 11, killing 56 people. Local pro-Russian separatists disputed this, blaming Ukrainian troops for causing the disaster.(
Source
)

March 12

Aftermath of attack on cancer hospital
Mykolaiv Read about this incident
Medical facility
Civilian area
Video shows damage to a cancer hospital in Mykolaiv posted just before midnight on March 11 by Maxim Beznosenko, head of the health department of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.(
Source
)
Protests in Melitopol after reported abduction of mayor
Melitopol Read about this incident
Protest
A crowd protested in Melitopol on March 12 after the reported abduction of the city's mayor the day before.(
Source
)
Munitions struck apartment complex in Mykolaiv
Mykolaiv
Military strike
Residential area
Security camera footage captured the moment multiple explosions struck a residential apartment complex just north of Mykolaiv's city center on March 12, hitting a courtyard and parking areas.(
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Security camera footage captured the moment multiple explosions struck a residential apartment complex just north of Mykolaiv's city center on March 12, hitting parking spaces and a playground.(
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Security camera footage captured the moment multiple explosions struck a residential apartment complex just north of Mykolaiv's city center on March 12, hitting courtyards and parking spaces.(
Source
)

March 13

Russia carried out deadly attack on Ukrainian military base
Yavoriv Read about this incident
Military facility
At least 35 people were killed when Russia struck a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border on March 13, according to Ukrainian officials. The Lviv regional governor accused Russia of firing 30 missiles at the facility in Yavoriv.
(Ukraine Armed Forces)
Military facility
Video shows the aftermath of a deadly Russian strike on a major Ukrainian military base just miles from the Polish border on March 13. Ukrainian officials said at least 35 people were killed.(
Source
)
Resistance in occupied Kherson
Kherson
Protest
People in Kherson waved Ukrainian flags and chanted, “Kherson is Ukraine” in video posted March 13.(
Source
)
Protest
People waving Ukrainian flags chanted and protested in Kherson, in video posted March 13.(
Source
)

March 14

Missile strike in separatist-controlled city of Donetsk
Donetsk Read about this incident
Cluster munitions
Civilian area
Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-declared separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, said in a Telegram post on March 14 that the Ukrainians fired a “Tochka-U missile system with a cluster charge” but that it was shot down in the air, charges the Ukrainian government denied. Pushilin was filmed walking around the remnants of a missile.(
Source
)
Military strike
Cluster munitions
Civilian area
Surveillance camera video shows the moment a missile struck Donetsk on March 14. An explosion can be seen in the direction of the regional government office building. People on the street run for cover.(
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Cluster munitions
Civilian area
Dead or injured people
Video shared on March 14 from the separatist-controlled eastern city of Donetsk shows remnants of a missile, damage to buildings, and multiple dead or injured people lying on the ground. The Russian Defense Ministry, blaming Ukrainian forces, said 20 people were killed. The Ukrainian military denied involvement in the attack and said the missile was a Russian rocket. (
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Military strike
Civilian area
Dead or injured people
CCTV footage from outside a bank in Donetsk shows the moment on March 14 that a missile struck the area. People immediately tried to run inside, and one person appeared to have been hit by shrapnel.(
Source
)
Multiple strikes on residential area in Kharkiv
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Residential area
As strikes continued in Kharkiv, fires can be seen in this video uploaded on March 14.(
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Surveillance video shared on March 14 shows explosions in residential areas of Kharkiv.(
Source
)
Government building
Civilian area
Two separate fires spread in the vicinity of Kharkiv’s central market and city administration offices on March 14.(
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Surveillance camera video of apartment buildings captured strikes near a residential area of Kharkiv on March 14.(
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Video from a residential area of Kharkiv shows multiple explosions and the flash of munitions outside a window on March 14.(
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Video filmed by the Kharkiv River shows a munition streak across the screen and hit the ground. Sparks erupted from the site of impact at approximately 9:50 p.m. on March 14, according to the clip’s time stamp.(
Source
)
Military strike
Residential area
Video shows intense shelling in Kharkiv on March 14. (
Source
)

March 15

Russian military vehicles passed through Kherson
Kherson Read about this incident
Civilian area
Video shared on March 15 shows Russian trucks driving through Kherson. Three of the vehicles in the convoy appear to be equipped with multiple rocket launcher systems and are traveling with support vehicles and resupply trucks carrying additional rockets.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Video shared on March 15 shows Russian trucks driving through Kherson. The streets were quiet — a stark contrast with the protests there days earlier.(
Source
)
Renewed shelling in Kharkiv
Kharkiv
Residential area
A woman was rescued from an apartment building amid renewed shelling in Kharkiv, in a video posted by broadcasting group Suspilne Kharkiv on March 15.(
Source
)

March 16

Bombing of Mariupol Drama Theater: A Russian airstrike hit the city’s theater, where hundreds of residents had been sheltering, on March 16, according to the Mariupol city council. Satellite imagery before the attack showed the Russian word for “children” clearly marked in the front yard of the theater. Russian defense officials, without evidence, blamed the attack on a unit of the Ukrainian national guard.
Smoke billowed from theater in Mariupol after strike
Mariupol Read about this incident
Civilian area
Video from March 16 shows smoke billowing from the Mariupol Drama Theater, where people had been taking shelter. It's unclear how many people were killed when the building was struck.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Video from March 16 shows smoke billowing from the Mariupol Drama Theater, where people had been taking shelter. It's unclear how many people were killed when the building was struck.(
Source
)
Fires and ruined military vehicles
Kherson
Damaged materiel
Video posted to social media on March 16 shows small fires and smoke around Russian military vehicles at the Kherson airport. (
Source
)
Fire at Kharkiv market
Kharkiv
Market or retail
Civilian area
Large plumes of smoke rose from the Barabashovo market in the center of Kharkiv, seen in video posted on March 17 but said to have been from the day before. (
Source
)

March 17

Damage to school, civilian areas outside Kharkiv
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
School
Video posted on March 17 shows a school in Merefa, just outside of Kharkiv, on fire. (
Source
)
Civilian area
School
A heavily damaged school in Merefa, just outside of Kharkiv, is seen on March 17.(
Source
)
Large market in Kharkiv on fire
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Market or retail
Civilian area
The State Emergency Service of Kharkiv posted on Telegram on March 17 that a Russian attack hit Barabashovo market, one of the largest shopping centers in the city. A call for rescue services came in at 2:00 pm local time and they were extinguishing the fire. A Kharkiv resident confirmed the fire to The Post and said a different fire also took place nearby the day before. (
Source
)
Market or retail
Civilian area
A large cloud of black smoke envelops the Barabashovo market, one of the largest shopping centers in the city, seen in video posted on March 17. A Kharkiv resident confirmed the fire to The Post and said a different fire also took place nearby the day before.(
Source
)
Bodies recovered from destroyed apartment building
Chernihiv
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Residential area
Dead or injured people
In a video posted March 17, the State Emergency Service said it recovered the bodies of five people, including three children and their parents, after an apartment building in Chernihiv was destroyed.(
Source
)

March 18

Military facility hit in Mykolaiv: A Russian bomb struck the barracks of a Ukrainian military facility in the southern city on March 18, according to the region's governor, Vitaliy Kim. Swedish journalists who documented the scene hours after the attack reported that at least 40 people were killed.
Deadly Russian strike on military barracks in Mykolaiv
Mykolaiv Read about this incident
Military facility
Video recorded in the early hours of March 18 shows a collapsed building in Mykolaiv, as plumes of smoke rise above it. At least 40 soldiers were killed when a Russian bomb hit the barracks of a military facility in the southern city, according to Swedish journalists on the scene.(
Source
)
Military facility
Video recorded in the early hours of March 18 shows a collapsed building in Mykolaiv. At least 40 soldiers were killed when a Russian bomb hit the barracks of a military facility there, Swedish journalists reported.(
Source
)
Military facility
Video shows the damage inside the Mykolaiv barracks, where at least 40 soldiers were killed when a Russian bomb hit the facility on March 18, according to Swedish journalists on the scene.(
Source
)
Attack on residential area of Kyiv
Kyiv
Residential area
Civilian area
The State Emergency Service said in a March 18 video that at least one person was killed after a strike on a residential area in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district. It said first responders received a report of a fire at a five-story residential building at 8:04 a.m. (
Source
)
Residential area
Civilian area
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko describes the aftermath of an attack on a residential area in a March 18 video. He said at least one person was killed and that schools were also damaged. (
Source
)
University and residential buildings destroyed
Kharkiv
Residential area
Civilian area
School
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that one person died and 11 were injured in Kharkiv when shelling hit a university and nearby residential buildings on March 18. The service posted footage of the scene in the aftermath of the shelling that morning. (
Source
)
Shelling of Kramatorsk
Kramatorsk Read about this incident
Military strike
Government building
Civilian area
Residential area
Surveillance camera video dated March 18 shows a projectile hitting an area near the center of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, followed by an explosion and a plume of smoke. Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed and at least six were injured in a Russian strike.(
Source
)
Residential area
Civilian area
Video posted on March 18 shows a large plume of smoke rising behind stores in Kramatorsk, where Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed and at least six were injured in a Russian strike. (
Source
)
Residential area
Civilian area
Video posted on March 18 by Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, shows severe damage to apartment buildings in Kramatorsk, where Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed and at least six were injured in a Russian strike. (
Source
)

March 20

Demonstrations in Kherson
Kherson
Protest
A video posted on March 20 shows dozens of people gathering near Freedom Square in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson and forcing a Russian military vehicle to reverse. They chanted, “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes! Death to enemies!”(
Source
)
Protest
A video posted on March 20 shows dozens of people gathered near Freedom Square in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson and chanting the national anthem.(
Source
)
Protest
A video posted on March 20 shows dozens of people gathered near Freedom Square in Russian-occupied Kherson. They chanted, "Go home!"(
Source
)
Protest
A video posted on March 20 shows dozens of people gathering near Freedom Square in Russian-occupied Kherson. Some in the crowd blocked Russian military vehicles attempting to move down the street.(
Source
)
Protesters gathered in Enerhodar's central square to protest the deputy mayor's abduction
Enerhodar Read about this incident
Protest
Civilian area
People protested near Enerhodar's city council building after the abduction of Deputy Mayor Ivan Samoidyuk, in video posted on March 20. They chanted, "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!" and "Enerhodar is Ukraine."(
Source
)
Protest
Civilian area
Protesters in Enerhodar confronted Russian soldiers trying to get through the crowd in a small vehicle, in video posted on March 20. A Russian soldier pointed his gun up in the air, and the sound of gunshots rang out twice. (
Source
)
Protest
Civilian area
Demonstrators gathered near Enerhodar's city council building to protest the abduction of Deputy Mayor Ivan Samoidyuk, in video posted on March 20. They chanted, "Freedom to Samoidyuk!"(
Source
)
Protesters beaten and detained
Berdyansk Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Protest
Civilian area
A group of protesters gathered in Berdyansk, in video posted on March 20. At least one man was beaten as multiple protesters were detained.(
Source
)
Protest
Civilian area
A group of protesters gathered near the Mirage amusement park in Berdyansk, in video posted March 20. They sang songs as people in riot gear looked on.(
Source
)

March 21

Protesters fired on in Kherson
Kherson Read about this incident
Protest
A chaotic scene unfolded in a video posted online on March 21, showing protests in Kherson. Protesters jogged toward the center of Freedom Square. Then a loud boom erupted and what sounds like rapid-fire gunshots rang out as the crowd dispersed in panic. (
Source
)
Protest
Civilian area
Security camera footage posted March 21 shows smoke and loud bangs as dozens of people dispersed in Kherson’s Freedom Square. The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office said Russians used firearms and noise grenades against civilians and that one person was injured.(
Source
)
Damaged residential area in Odessa
Odessa Read about this incident
Civilian area
Residential area
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine cleared rubble from a damaged area of Odessa in the aftermath of a suspected Russian strike, in video posted March 21.(
Source
)
Residential area
Civilian area
Odessa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov walked around residential buildings damaged by an alleged Russian strike. A resident said he heard shelling at about 5:50 a.m. on March 21.(
Source
)
Smoke rising from residential buildings
Mariupol Read about this incident
Residential area
Civilian area
Video uploaded to social media on March 21 was filmed from an apartment building near the eastern edge of Mariupol and shows smoke that appears to be coming from a residential area. (
Source
)
Deadly strike on Kyiv shopping mall
Kyiv Read about this incident
Market or retail
Civilian area
A shopping mall in Kyiv was destroyed in what Ukraine said was a Russian attack on the building. Footage posted by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on March 21 shows the destruction of the Retroville mall the day after the attack. RFE/RL said at least eight people were killed, citing Ukraine's prosecutor general.(
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Military strike
Market or retail
Civilian area
Dead or injured people
A security camera time-stamped March 20 caught the moment a missile struck the Retroville shopping complex in Kyiv, which killed at least eight people, officials said. A video posted by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the early hours of March 21 also shows rescue workers removing an injured man from the rubble.(
Source
)

March 22

Ukrainian forces reclaimed town near Kyiv
Makariv Read about this incident
Civilian area
Residential area
Police officials reviewed damage in the town of Makariv, about 40 miles west of Kyiv. The video, posted on March 22, shows damage to sites including Makariv’s cultural center, police station and multiple residential buildings. A highway was marred by shell craters.(
Source
)
Russia launched cruise missiles near Sevastopol
Sevastopol Read about this incident
Military strike
Russian naval forces launched long-range 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles from the waters off Sevastopol on March 22, according to analysis of this video by a weapons expert. At least four projectiles were fired from the water and appeared to be traveling northwest, away from the city, based on geolocation of this video.(
Source
)
Military strike
Russian naval forces launched long-range 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles from the waters off Sevastopol on March 22, according to analysis of this video by a weapons expert. This video shows eight flares with long tails that appear to be airborne missiles flying over the Black Sea.(
Source
)

March 23

Bombed bridge in Chernihiv
Chernihiv Read about this incident
Infrastructure
Russian forces bombed a key bridge in the besieged city of Chernihiv, cutting it off from the highway leading to Kyiv, local authorities said. Video posted March 23 showed the bridge, which crossed the Desna River, partly destroyed.(
Source
)
Infrastructure
Russian forces bombed a key bridge in the besieged city of Chernihiv, cutting it off from the highway leading to Kyiv, local authorities said. Viacheslav Chaus, the Chernihiv region’s governor, said in a video posted to Facebook on March 23 that officials would find alternative routes for aid and vowed to rebuild the damaged infrastructure.(
Source
)
Russian drone strike hit Kyiv
Kyiv Read about this incident
Military strike
Damaged materiel
Video released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on March 23 shows firefighters running for shelter from live rounds, after a Russian drone strike hit a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system in the same area of Kyiv. (
Source
)
Military strike
Damaged materiel
A Russian drone strike took out a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system near a residential area of Kyiv, according to a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on March 23. The Russians claimed the strike was carried out by a guided missile and targeted a Ukrainian air defense complex.(
Source
)
Drone video shows Mariupol's destruction
Mariupol Read about this incident
Residential area
Civilian area
Drone video shared by Ukraine’s far-right Azov Regiment on March 23 revealed that Russian shelling and a siege had devastated Mariupol’s residential neighborhoods. The majority of the structures visible had sustained damage.(
Source
)
Residential complex in Kyiv badly damaged
Kyiv Read about this incident
Residential area
Civilian area
Fayna Town, a newly built residential complex in Kyiv, sustained damage from rocket strikes, according to video posted to Telegram on March 23. (
Source
)

March 24

Russian landing ship in flames at Ukrainian port
Berdyansk Read about this incident
Damaged materiel
Fires and smoke rose from a ship at a port in Berdyansk in a video posted on March 24. The Ukrainian navy identified it as the Orsk, a ship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.(
Source
)
Damaged materiel
Fires and smoke rose from a ship at a port in Berdyansk in a video posted on March 24. The Ukrainian navy identified it as the Orsk, a ship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.(
Source
)
Damaged materiel
Fires and smoke rose from a ship at a port in Berdyansk in a video posted on March 24. The Ukrainian navy identified it as the Orsk, a ship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.(
Source
)
Strike hit civilians waiting for aid
Kharkiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
Military strike
A Russian strike hit civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, leaving at least six dead and 15 injured, according to a statement from Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of Kharkiv. Security camera video time-stamped about noon on March 24 captured the moment of the strike as people lined up near the entrance to a post office.(
Source
)

March 25

Aftermath of Mariupol theater bombing
Mariupol Read about this incident
Civilian area
Video from inside the Mariupol theater, which was hit by a Russian airstrike on March 16, was posted on social media on March 25. Hundreds of people were sheltering in the theater when it was hit. The video shows people covered in dust near the base of a staircase, with more people coming down from the level above.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Video from inside the Mariupol theater, which was hit by a Russian airstrike on March 16, was posted on social media on March 25, showing part of the interior reduced to rubble. Hundreds of people were sheltering in the theater when it was hit. (
Source
)

March 26

Explosions rocked Lviv
Lviv Read about this incident
Infrastructure
A large, dark cloud of smoke is seen near the site of a Russian strike in Lviv on March 26. Maksym Kozytskyy, Lviv’s governor and head of the regional military, said an oil depot and a factory had been hit in residential areas of the city, which is 50 miles from the border with Poland.(
Source
)
Protests in city housing Chernobyl workers
Slavutych Read about this incident
Protest
Protesters chant, “Go home!” in Slavutych, a housing community for workers at the nearby Chernobyl nuclear plant site, in video from March 26. (
Source
)
Protest
Gunfire is heard and what appears to be tear gas fills a town square in Slavutych where protesters opposing the Russians gathered, in footage posted by Suspilne News on March 26. Slavutych is a housing community for workers at the nearby Chernobyl nuclear plant site.(
Source
)

March 29

Missile struck government building
Mykolaiv Read about this incident
Government building
Military strike
Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim shared video on March 29 of the moment he said a Russian missile struck the city's main government building. Ukraine’s emergency services said seven people died and 22 were injured. (
Source
)

March 30

Drone video shows destruction in Mariupol
Mariupol Read about this incident
Civilian area
Residential area
Drone video shared on March 30 shows widespread destruction in Mariupol, including the ruins of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which was bombed on March 16. (
Source
)

April 2

Atrocities in Bucha: As Russian troops withdrew from areas surrounding Kyiv, videos emerged of multiple dead bodies lying on the streets of nearby Bucha.
Bodies and destruction lined the streets of Bucha after Russian retreat
Bucha Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Residential area
Dead or injured people
Several bodies are seen lying in the streets of a residential area in Bucha after the Russian withdrawal, in video posted to social media on April 1. (
Source
)
Residential area
Video posted to social media on April 2 shows two men driving through the city of Bucha after Russian forces left. They passed abandoned cars, some of which appear to have been stripped for parts. (
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Residential area
Dead or injured people
Video posted April 2 shows the bodies of three people, one lying next to a bicycle and the others in the road, in Bucha after Russian forces' withdrawal.(
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Residential area
Dead or injured people
A number of bodies are seen lying in the streets of a residential area of Bucha after Russian forces retreated, in a video posted to social media on April 2.(
Source
)
Residential area
Dead or injured people
Video filmed from a vehicle and posted on April 2 shows burned-out and destroyed shops in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew.(
Source
)
Russian forces fired on protesters in occupied Enerhodar
Enerhodar Read about this incident
Protest
Civilian area
Russian troops appeared to use lethal force to disperse a peaceful protest in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar on April 2, video posted to Telegram shows. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman said four people were injured.(
Source
)
Protest
Civilian area
Russian troops appeared to use lethal force to disperse peaceful protesters in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar on April 2, video posted to Telegram shows. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman said four people were injured.(
Source
)
Protest
Civilian area
Video posted on April 2 appeared to show Russians using lethal force to disperse protesters in Enerhodar. “There is a fight in the city center!” a man yelled while rushing away from multiple loud booms. “Russian occupiers attacked civilians. There was a peaceful protest here.” Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman said four people were injured.(
Source
)

April 3

Gunfire at Ukrainian protest of Russian invasion
Kakhovka Read about this incident
Protest
Civilian area
Video posted on April 3 shows a protest in the southern city of Kakhovka interrupted by a loud barrage of ammunition. Demonstrators carried Ukrainian flags and chanted, “[go] home.”(
Source
)
Protest
Civilian area
Video posted on April 3 shows Russian soldiers moving protesters away from a main square in Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied city in the Kherson region. About two minutes into the video, soldiers discharge a barrage of ammunition and an explosion erupts. (
Source
)
Body left in car on highway near Bucha for nearly a month
Bucha Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Civilian area
Video posted to Twitter on April 3 by a member of Ukraine’s parliament shows the body of a woman dressed in civilian clothes in a car riddled with holes that appear to be from bullets or shrapnel. Satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show that the vehicle had been in the same location on a highway near Bucha for at least 3½ weeks.(
Source
)

April 4

Corpses wrapped in body bags in Bucha
Bucha Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Residential area
People wrapped up two corpses in body bags after the month-long Russian occupation of Bucha, in video posted by British journalist John Sweeney on April 4. (
Source
)
Apparent killing of Russian soldier by Ukrainian troops
Dmytrivka Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
A graphic video shared on April 4 shows the apparent killing of an injured Russian soldier by Ukrainian troops in Dmytrivka, west of Kyiv. “Look, he’s still alive. He’s wheezing,” a man says in Russian, as one of the men lying on the ground appears to struggle to breathe. The injured man is then shot several times.(
Source
)

April 5

Drone video shows killing of cyclist weeks before Russian withdrawal from Bucha
Bucha Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Military strike
Dead or injured people
Residential area
Drone video posted to Telegram, verified by Bellingcat on April 5 and confirmed by The Washington Post, shows what appears to be a Russian BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicle firing at and apparently killing a civilian on a bicycle. High-resolution satellite imagery provided to The Post by Planet Labs suggests the video was filmed after the Russian takeover of Bucha but before March 11, based on damage to a destroyed house. (
Source
)

April 6

Trenches in Chernobyl radioactive exclusion zone
Chernobyl Read about this incident
Infrastructure
A drone video shows trenches in the forest near the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant site. The footage was shared on April 6 by the Telegram channel of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned atomic energy enterprise. (
Source
)

April 7

Drone video shows bodies, Russian military vehicle in Bucha
Bucha Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Residential area
Drone footage from Bucha shows civilian casualties, widespread damage to buildings and Russian military vehicles. The video was distributed by Sergey Korotkikh, a commander of the far-right Azov Regiment, and was first published on April 7 by Meduza, a Russian news outlet banned by the Kremlin. The Post confirmed through information from satellite imagery and other videos that it was filmed sometime after March 19.(
Source
)

April 8

Kramatorsk train station attack: A missile struck the train station in this town in eastern Ukraine on April 8. At least 50 were killed and more than 90 were injured, according to the regional governor. Hundreds of evacuees had been gathering at the station that day to escape a looming Russian offensive.
Aftermath of deadly Kramatorsk train station attack
Kramatorsk Read about this incident
Civilian area
Video shows part of a missile with the Russian words "for the children" painted on it, after a strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine on April 8.(
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Civilian area
Video shows the panic that unfolded in the aftermath of a missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine on April 8, which killed at least 50 people trying to flee the region. People can been seen dragging the bodies of those killed or injured. (
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Civilian area
Video shows dead bodies, including one of a child, in the aftermath of a missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine on April 8. The attack killed at least 50 people trying to flee the region. (
Source
)
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Civilian area
Video shows dead bodies, including one of a child, in the aftermath of a missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine on April 8 that killed at least 50 people trying to flee the region. (
Source
)

April 19

Dead bodies on Mariupol's streets: Bodies of more than a dozen civilians lay on a street south of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, videos show. Mariupol has become the site of some of the war’s worst devastation, and Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of targeting unarmed civilians.
Bodies of civilians on Mariupol streets
Mariupol Read about this incident
Alert icon
GRAPHIC CONTENT
(click to show)
Dead or injured people
Civilian area
Multiple dead bodies can be seen along a highway south of Mariupol's Ilyich steel and iron works in this video posted to social media on April 19. Other videos posted as early as April 15 show the bodies of at least a dozen civilians lying on streets in Mariupol. (
Source
)

April 23

Missile strike in Odessa
Odessa Read about this incident
Residential area
Video posted on Twitter on April 23 shows smoke coming from a residential building in Odessa. Ukrainian officials said at least eight people were killed in multiple missile strikes. (
Source
)
Residential area
Video posted on Twitter on April 23 shows plumes of smoke rising from a residential building in Odessa. Ukrainian officials said at least eight people were killed in multiple missile strikes. (
Source
)

April 28

Missiles hit central Kyiv
Kyiv Read about this incident
Civilian area
Russian missiles struck the capital, according to Ukrainian officials, the same day the U.N. secretary general visited. Video posted on April 28 shows fire and smoke in the Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv. (
Source
)
Civilian area
Russian missiles struck the capital, according to Ukrainian officials, the same day the U.N. secretary general visited. Video posted on April 28 shows a plume of smoke rising from the Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv, followed by a blast.(
Source
)

May 1

Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant
Mariupol Read about this incident
Civilian area
Infrastructure
Video posted by the far-right Azov Regiment shows civilians being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on May 1. Officials said they believed up to 1,000 people had sought refuge at the complex, which was pummeled for days by Russian strikes.(
Source
)

May 4

Ruins of Mariupol theater
Mariupol
Civilian area
Video posted to Telegram on May 4 shows abandoned cars, mangled building materials and cleanup crews outside the heavily damaged Mariupol theater, which was bombed on March 16.(
Source
)
Strike hits bridge in Dnipro
Dnipro Read about this incident
Civilian area
Infrastructure
Video time-stamped May 4 shows an explosion on the Amurskyi Bridge in the center of Dnipro, which is used by both cars and trains to cross the Dnieper River. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported shelling in the area and warned residents to seek shelter.(
Source
)
Civilian area
Infrastructure
Video posted on May 4 shows an explosion on the Amurskyi Bridge in the center of Dnipro, which is used by both cars and trains to cross the Dnieper River. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported shelling in the area and warned residents to seek shelter.(
Source
)
February
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Significant Dates
FILTER VIDEOS BY TAG
Infrastructure
Residential area
Civilian area
Damaged materiel
Dead or injured people
Military strike
Medical facility
Cluster munitions
Protest
Government building
Market or retail
School
Military facility
FILTER VIDEOS BY LOCATION
North
Hostomel
Chernobyl
Ukrainka
Kyiv
Irpin
Bucha
Chernihiv
Borodyanka
Vasylivka
Zhytomyr
Brovary
Makariv
South
Melitopol
Kherson
Enerhodar
Mariupol
Nova kakhovka
Mykolaiv
Odessa
Sevastopol
Berdyansk
Kakhovka
East
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv
Konotop
Starobilsk
Sumy
Izyum
Donetsk
West
Ivano-frankivsk
Vinnytsia
Yavoriv
Lviv
Central
Dnipro
Methodology

A team of reporters at The Washington Post has been monitoring and verifying videos of the war since Feb. 24. To do that, reporters geolocate the video by cross-referencing distinctive landmarks in the footage with reliable source material such as satellite imagery or Google Earth street view. Next, reporters investigate when the video was recorded, checking for metadata and time stamps. Other visuals, official statements, eyewitness testimony and spoken audio provide context that can help corroborate videos. Reporters also review the uploader’s account and try to find the original source for the video. The source links in this database are where reporters discovered the video online, but are not always the original source. Weapons and military equipment can be clues as to what transpired; reporters consult with military experts on that. Some videos in this database were also corroborated by news verification groups such as Storyful or open-source researchers, but all have been independently confirmed by The Post.

Post reporters also screen for fake videos by examining whether there are jump cuts, interrupted audio, or visuals and audio that don’t match. We also run a reverse-image search and look for other posts on the same topic to make sure it is not an old video — perhaps even from a different conflict — that is recirculating.

Verification takes rigorous reporting, fact-checking and collaboration across the newsroom. The Post publishes only verified videos.

Credits

Visual forensics reporting by Sarah Cahlan, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Meg Kelly, Atthar Mirza, Elyse Samuels, Jon Swaine, Razzan Nakhlawi, Jonathan Baran, Joy Sharon Yi, JM Rieger, Jason Aldag, Karly Domb Sadof, Dalton Bennett, Louisa Loveluck, Monica Rodman and Adriana Usero. Design and development by Shikha Subramaniam, Leo Dominguez, Gabriel Florit, Atthar Mirza and Jason Bernert. Graphics by Dylan Moriarty. Writing by Elyse Samuels, Ruby Mellen, Sarah Cahlan and Meg Kelly.

Editing by Matt Callahan, Reem Akkad, Nadine Ajaka and Ann Gerhart. Copy editing by Vanessa Larson.