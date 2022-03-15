How Ukrainian children understand the war

Share this story

PRZEMYSL, Poland — The wave of refugees flooding through Europe is striking not just for its historic scale and speed but also because half of the 3 million people who have fled the war in Ukraine are children. That means one child becomes a refugee nearly every second, James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said. Many have had to say goodbye to their fathers before undertaking difficult and disorienting journeys with mothers and siblings, sometimes waiting more than a dozen hours in the cold before being allowed to cross into safer countries. Parents have agonized over how to explain what was happening. Some kids heard they were going on vacation. Others were told directly: Our homes are not safe, and Dad must stay behind to defend our country.

To understand how some of these children are experiencing the war, The Washington Post asked young refugees at the train station in Przemysl, Poland — near the Ukraine border — to draw what stood out about the past weeks.

A home and family left behind Veronika Lotova, 9, brought along her stuffed bear when she left her home in Ukraine’s Donbas region. She calls the bear Volodya, after a character in a television show she watched with her grandparents. Her family tried to get her grandparents out before the war, but they wouldn’t leave. Her mother worries that they and Veronika’s father won’t survive the bombings.

A view from the train Diana Shekaturina turned 7 the day Russian troops began shelling her city of Sumy. Birthday cake baking was disrupted by the need to take shelter. Days later, she was on a train to western Ukraine with her mother and 11-year-old sister. Her father stayed behind, recovering from a prewar injury, with hopes to join them later. While Diana puffed out her cheeks and focused on her drawing, her mother, Alyona, wept in the background.

Separated at the border Zhenia Grebenchuk, 13, fled Cherkasy, Ukraine, with his younger sister and mother, Tanya. His father took them to the bus and then returned home. Tanya said she and her children planned to wait out the war in Poland. Zhenia hoped it would only be a matter of weeks before Ukraine wins and he can kick around his soccer ball at home with friends again.

Tanks in combat When air raid sirens went off in Poltava, Ukraine, Misha Demchenko, 7, followed his parents to the basement and waited until the booms stopped before returning upstairs. When something fell and made a noise at the Przemysl train station, he asked his mom where the nearest shelter was. She tried to assure him they were safe. Misha rummaged in his bag for his toy Mercedes, a model of a real car belonging to his dad, who stayed behind to fight.

Julia Alekseeva contributed to this report.