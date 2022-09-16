A look inside Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

After more than 500 miles of travel, from the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will at last reach its final destination: Windsor.

On the estate stands St. George’s Chapel, a preferred locale for royal family celebrations — including weddings and christenings. It’s also where many royal funerals have been held.

Britain’s longest-ruling monarch will be buried within the chapel’s 15th-century gothic walls on Monday. A detailed itinerary from the palace offers a glimpse of what to expect during this final farewell.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Your browser does not support the video element. The king and senior members of the royal family are expected to join the procession in the Quadrangle in Windsor Castle before the coffin enters St. George’s Chapel for a committal service. St. George’s Chapel has long been a place of joy and sorrow in the royal family. Edward VII married Danish Princess Alexandra of Denmark there in 1863. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot at this chapel in 2018. And 24 members of the royal family are buried in a vault below. - - The queen’s coffin will be carried up the steps through the nave. The nave. Some members of the royal family will be seated here. Other guests will include Commonwealth realm leaders and staff who worked on the queen’s private estates. In the quire, more royal family members will sit. At 4 p.m., the coffin will be carried up through the nave to a platform in the quire as the service begins. The coffin will rest atop a platform called a catafalque in the quire. Beneath it is the entrance to the royal vault. The service will entail prayers and hymns. As the Dean of Windsor recites a final psalm, the whole platform will descend into the royal vault. Bagpipes will begin to play from a doorway and gradually fade as the piper walks away. The service will close with the singing of “God Save the King.” At around 7:30 p.m., a private burial service including only family will take place at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, a small enclave within St. George’s Chapel that Elizabeth commissioned as a burial place for her father. The queen will be buried with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and with the ashes of her late sister Princess Margaret. The remains of her late husband, Philip, already in the royal vault, will be moved to rest alongside Elizabeth.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement