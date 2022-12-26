World

Photos: Christmas around the world

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 26, 2022

People in places around the world marked Christmas in ways traditional and varied, including attending religious services and spending time with loved ones, as well as hitting the beach and participating in races. And in Ukraine, many celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, shifting away from the Orthodox date of Jan. 7 as part of a rejection of all things associated with Russia.

Costas Baltas/Reuters

Nairobi | Worshippers with the Legio Maria African Church Mission attend the Christmas Eve vigil Mass at St. Helena Mathare Parish in the informal settlement of Mathare.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Yerevan, Armenia | An Armenian soldier looks at actors wearing Santa Claus and Snow Maiden costumes on Sunday.

Karen Minasyan/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool, England | A family watches Britain's King Charles III deliver his first annual Christmas Day message on television on Sunday.

Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Sandringham, England | Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales, leave at the end of the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday.

Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Monterey, California | Vern Brischke, dressed as Santa Claus, helps carry meals, as he visits with children and adults at the Annual Community Holiday Dinner at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, Calif., on Sunday. The event serves thousands of Christmas diners, and also has given out toys and clothing every Christmas for the past 37 years.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Sydney | People crowd St. Kilda beach on Christmas Day.

Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rome | People at a traditional Christmas lunch for the poor and homeless organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio at the church of Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rome.

Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Surabaya, Indonesia | Christian devotees gather at a Bethany church for the Christmas Mass on Sunday.

Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Krakow, Poland | A Nativity scene with live animals and people is displayed at the zoo in Krakow, southern Poland.

Lukasz Gagulski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Athens | People visit Syntagma Square during Christmas festivities.

Costas Baltas/Reuters

Vatican City | Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi message to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Kharkiv region, Ukraine | Artists perform during Christmas celebrations at a position of servicemen of the Ukraine National Guard amid Russia's attack on Ukraine on Saturday.

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Dnipro, Ukraine | Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas for the first time on Dec. 25 at a church in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Heidi Levine/for The Washington Post

Somerton, Ariz. | Fernando Fernie Quiroz, director of the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition, picks up litter along the U.S.-Mexico fence on Sunday. Quiroz visits locations along the border every morning to provide humanitarian aid to asylum seekers and clean up trash left behind.

Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images

Chennai, India | Christian devotees light candles after offering prayers on the occasion of the Christmas festival, at Annai Velankanni Shrine.

Idrees Mohammed/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

West Bank | Pilgrims pray together in the crypt of the grotto at the Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

Moscow | Visitors ride a carousel at a Christmas Market set up in Red Square decorated for New Year and Christmas festivities with the St. Basil's Cathedral in the background on Sunday.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Wad al-Bashir, Sudan | Children perform during a Christmas Day Mass at the Church of Pentecostal Reformation on Sunday.

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

Skopje, North Macedonia | Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual Christmas city race on Sunday.

Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona | Participants jump into the water during Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) swimming race in Barcelona's Port Vell on Sunday. The traditional 200-meter Christmas swimming race gathered around 300 participants.

Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez