Photos: Christmas around the world

World
People in places around the world marked Christmas in ways traditional and varied, including attending religious services and spending time with loved ones, as well as hitting the beach and participating in races. And in Ukraine, many celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, shifting away from the Orthodox date of Jan. 7 as part of a rejection of all things associated with Russia.
