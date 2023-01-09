Brazilian rioters damage iconic buildings and historic art

Americas
When supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed and ransacked the National Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, they didn’t just threaten the country’s young democracy; they also damaged iconic architectural buildings and vandalized valuable artworks. On Monday, the scope of the losses came into focus.
In the Planalto Palace, which houses the president’s office, rioters destroyed “an important part of the artistic and architectural collection gathered there and which represents an important chapter in national history,” the palace said in a statement Monday.
Among the works that were damaged or destroyed was the 1995 painting “Bandeira do Brasil” — Flag of Brazil — by Jorge Eduardo, which shows the green, yellow and blue standard that serves as a backdrop for presidential pronouncements. The painting was found floating in the water that flooded the first floor after rioters opened fire hydrants, the palace said.
Emiliano Di Cavalcanti’s “As Mulatas,” the main piece in the third-floor Great Hall, was ripped in seven places. The painting, considered one of Di Cavalcanti’s most important, is valued at $1.5 million.
The three buildings that were occupied and vandalized are all UNESCO World Heritage sites. Designed by Oscar Niemeyer in the 1950s for Brazil’s then-new capital, the modernist structures are considered national icons. The opening of the Planalto Palace in 1960 marked the transfer of the federal government from the colonial, coastal city of Rio de Janeiro to the planned, central city of Brasília.
Rioters slashed portraits of leaders including Senator Renan Calheiros. Calheiros is an ally of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in October.
