Brazilian rioters damage iconic buildings and historic art

By Paulina Villegas and Rafael Vilela | Jan 9, 2023

When supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed and ransacked the National Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, they didn’t just threaten the country’s young democracy; they also damaged iconic architectural buildings and vandalized valuable artworks. On Monday, the scope of the losses came into focus.

In the Planalto Palace, which houses the president’s office, rioters destroyed “an important part of the artistic and architectural collection gathered there and which represents an important chapter in national history,” the palace said in a statement Monday.

Employees clear the destruction outside Brazil's presidential palace on Monday.

Rioters broke the glass of the presidential palace on Sunday.

A copy of the Brazilian constitution is seen along with broken glass in the Brazilian Senate building.

Among the works that were damaged or destroyed was the 1995 painting “Bandeira do Brasil” — Flag of Brazil — by Jorge Eduardo, which shows the green, yellow and blue standard that serves as a backdrop for presidential pronouncements. The painting was found floating in the water that flooded the first floor after rioters opened fire hydrants, the palace said.

Emiliano Di Cavalcanti’s “As Mulatas,” the main piece in the third-floor Great Hall, was ripped in seven places. The painting, considered one of Di Cavalcanti’s most important, is valued at $1.5 million.

An art and preservation team evaluates the damage to a painting by Emiliano Di Cavalcanti.

The damage to Brazil's iconic government buildings is still coming into view a day after the attacks.

The three buildings that were occupied and vandalized are all UNESCO World Heritage sites. Designed by Oscar Niemeyer in the 1950s for Brazil’s then-new capital, the modernist structures are considered national icons. The opening of the Planalto Palace in 1960 marked the transfer of the federal government from the colonial, coastal city of Rio de Janeiro to the planned, central city of Brasília.

Members of a forensics team arrive at the Supreme Court to investigate the Jan. 8 attacks.

Workers replace cobblestones at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília that were pulled out by rioters.

Rioters slashed portraits of leaders including Senator Renan Calheiros. Calheiros is an ally of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in October.

Portraits of members of the Brazilian Senate after the Jan. 8 attack.

A destroyed portrait of Senator Renan Calheiros.

