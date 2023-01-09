Brazilian rioters damage iconic buildings and historic art

When supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed and ransacked the National Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, they didn’t just threaten the country’s young democracy; they also damaged iconic architectural buildings and vandalized valuable artworks. On Monday, the scope of the losses came into focus.

In the Planalto Palace, which houses the president’s office, rioters destroyed “an important part of the artistic and architectural collection gathered there and which represents an important chapter in national history,” the palace said in a statement Monday.