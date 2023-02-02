Celebrating Stalingrad, Putin tries to justify his Ukraine war

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evoked Red Army glory in World War II in an attempt to justify his war in Ukraine. In a fiery speech, Putin drew false parallels, claiming that Russia was once again in a military conflict with Germany and would again triumph over its enemies.

“Unfortunately, we see that the ideology of Nazism in its modern form and manifestation again directly threatens the security of our country,” Putin told a group of soldiers and members of local patriotic groups.