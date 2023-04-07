French winegrowers light candles to protect vines from spring frost

World
French winegrowers battling unseasonably cold weather resorted this week to lighting candles and other small fires to protect their vineyards from a potentially devastating frost.
In Saint-Émilion, temperatures dropped below freezing Wednesday, prompting winemakers to scramble. They lighted thousands of candles to shield the new buds and blooms from the cold.
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Saint-Émilion, about 30 miles from the famous wine-growing region of Bordeaux in southwestern France, is renowned in its own right. It has roughly 800 wineries, many of which are small family-owned estates.
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Two years ago, a brutal cold snap in April destroyed much of the French wine harvest, spreading across multiple regions and harming an industry already walloped by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the southwest region was also hit by frost, but wine production still rebounded from the 2021 downturn.
Scientists said the frost two years ago, which cost $2.4 billion in economic damage, was made more likely by climate change. The analysis was produced by World Weather Attribution, a partnership of climate scientists in Britain, France, India, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States.
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
At the time, French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said the frost and resulting damage was “probably the greatest agricultural catastrophe of the beginning of the 21st century.”
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Paris just voted to ban rental e-scooters. Other cities could be next.
The latest from The Washington Post