Inside Brazil’s Supreme Court, conservation teams pick up the pieces

By Rafael Vila and Claire Parker | Jan 15, 2023

After radical supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro attacked government buildings on Jan. 8, they left a trail of destruction in their wake. One of their targets: Brazil’s Supreme Court. Inside the building— designed by Pritzker-prize winning architect Oscar Niemeyer and situated in Brasilia’s Three Powers Plaza — splintered wooden furniture and broken glass littered the floor.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

The court’s artwork wasn’t spared either. Authorities are working to salvage as much of the damaged artwork as they can. “Recovering all this material will require a lot of effort,” said Lais Maria Evangelista Bezerra, who has worked to restore Supreme Court documents and furniture for 26 years.

“There are things that are unrecoverable, especially the furniture and ceramics that are shredded and wet.”

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Marcos Faria and his team, responsible for the art conservation of the Supreme Court, takes the damaged sculpture of Rui Barbosa for restoration. Rui Barbosa was a jurist and co-author of the Brazilian Constitution during the First Republic period.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

A contract guard, part of the Supreme Court's security team.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Damage in the Great Hall of the Brazilian Superior Court.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Preservation and restoration team at the Supreme Court begins work to rescue damaged works.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Damange in administrative offices.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Destruction in the Hall of Busts.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Lais Maria Evangelista Bezerra, 58, Restorer of Supreme Court documents and furniture for 26 years.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Lais Maria Evangelista Bezerra analyzes the destroyed art pieces to start the restoration work.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Damage in the Great Hall.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Teams from the Federal Police and the scientific police carry out forensics at the Supreme Federal Court to collect evidence about the criminals who participated in the attack.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Broken Satsuma vase, unknown artist, dated 1850.

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Chloe Coleman