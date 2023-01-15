Inside Brazil’s Supreme Court, conservation teams pick up the pieces

Americas
After radical supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro attacked government buildings on Jan. 8, they left a trail of destruction in their wake. One of their targets: Brazil’s Supreme Court. Inside the building— designed by Pritzker-prize winning architect Oscar Niemeyer and situated in Brasilia’s Three Powers Plaza — splintered wooden furniture and broken glass littered the floor.
Rafael Vilela/For The Washington Post
The court’s artwork wasn’t spared either. Authorities are working to salvage as much of the damaged artwork as they can. “Recovering all this material will require a lot of effort,” said Lais Maria Evangelista Bezerra, who has worked to restore Supreme Court documents and furniture for 26 years.
“There are things that are unrecoverable, especially the furniture and ceramics that are shredded and wet.”
Credits
Photo editing and production by Chloe Coleman