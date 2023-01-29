Scenes of mourning in Israel after synagogue attack

Middle East
Funerals are being held for the victims of a Jan. 27 attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem that killed seven people. On Sunday, relatives buried Eli Mizrahi, 48, and his wife, Natalie Mizrahi, 45. During the funeral, several mourners said that their deaths were part of a larger, divine plan for Israel. One read from scripture and said that “of course, anyone who was murdered in the name of God, and absolutely if he was murdered by Palestinians, it is in the name of God, then there is purpose in that terrible tragedy.”
Rafael Ben-Eliyahu, 56, was another victim laid to rest on Sunday.
The shooting, which Israeli authorities said was the work of a single Palestinian gunman, was the deadliest attack in Israel in years. It came after an Israeli raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, in the West Bank, that killed 10 Palestinians. The violence continued Sunday as hundreds of Israeli settlers targeted Palestinians in the occupied territory.
Shira Rubin and William Booth in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
