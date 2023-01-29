Scenes of mourning in Israel after synagogue attack

Funerals are being held for the victims of a Jan. 27 attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem that killed seven people. On Sunday, relatives buried Eli Mizrahi, 48, and his wife, Natalie Mizrahi, 45. During the funeral, several mourners said that their deaths were part of a larger, divine plan for Israel. One read from scripture and said that “of course, anyone who was murdered in the name of God, and absolutely if he was murdered by Palestinians, it is in the name of God, then there is purpose in that terrible tragedy.”