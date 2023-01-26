Scenes from a deadly raid in the West Bank

Middle East
An Israeli raid on the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday killed at least nine people and injured 20. Buildings were destroyed and neighborhoods were badly damaged in some of the most intense fighting the occupied territory has seen in two decades.
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Described as a “counterterrorism operation” by the Israeli military, the raid was carried out in the Jenin refugee camp, home to about 14,000 of the city’s residents, according to the United Nations.
Eyewitnesses said three undercover Israeli cars pulled into the camp, setting off a gun battle with Palestinian fighters. The violence escalated, involving dozens of military vehicles and three bulldozers.
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
/IDF
Majdi Mohammed/ AP
Eyewitness videos obtained by The Washington Post captured the sounds of steady gunfire as crowds descended on the scene.
Majdi Mohammed/ AP
“They were shooting at anything that moved. They destroyed roads and cars, even water tanks,” camp resident Mohammed Shabi told The Post.
Majdi Mohammed/ AP
/The Washington Post
Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EPA/Shutterstock
Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Images from the aftermath revealed utter destruction. Cars were toppled over and buildings were reduced to rubble.
Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, died in the raid. The Israeli military said that six “terrorists” were killed and that it was investigating other casualties.
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
As the dust settled over Jenin, residents mourned the dead.
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images
Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images
Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images
Majdi Mohammed/AP
Mohamad Torokman/Reurters
Since last year, Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the West Bank, making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied territory since 2005, according to the United Nations.
Mohamad Torokman/Reurters
Sufian Taha, Victoria Bisset and Miriam Berger contributed to this report.
Mohamad Torokman/Reurters
Credits
Editing by Reem Akkad and Jesse Mesner-Hage. Video editing by Joseph Snell. Photo editing by Morgan Coates and Chloe Coleman.