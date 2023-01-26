Middle East

Scenes from a deadly raid in the West Bank

By Ruby Mellen | Jan 26, 2023

An Israeli raid on the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday killed at least nine people and injured 20. Buildings were destroyed and neighborhoods were badly damaged in some of the most intense fighting the occupied territory has seen in two decades.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Described as a “counterterrorism operation” by the Israeli military, the raid was carried out in the Jenin refugee camp, home to about 14,000 of the city’s residents, according to the United Nations.

Eyewitnesses said three undercover Israeli cars pulled into the camp, setting off a gun battle with Palestinian fighters. The violence escalated, involving dozens of military vehicles and three bulldozers.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

/IDF

Majdi Mohammed/ AP

Eyewitness videos obtained by The Washington Post captured the sounds of steady gunfire as crowds descended on the scene.

Majdi Mohammed/ AP

“They were shooting at anything that moved. They destroyed roads and cars, even water tanks,” camp resident Mohammed Shabi told The Post.

Majdi Mohammed/ AP

/The Washington Post

Palestinians throw stones after an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EPA/Shutterstock

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EPA/Shutterstock

Palestinian children look out of their homes after the raid.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Images from the aftermath revealed utter destruction. Cars were toppled over and buildings were reduced to rubble.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of the Israeli raid.

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Palestinians gather around a destroyed building during the Israeli raid.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, died in the raid. The Israeli military said that six “terrorists” were killed and that it was investigating other casualties.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

As the dust settled over Jenin, residents mourned the dead.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Palestinians killed during the raid.

Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

Mourners carry the body of one of nine Palestinians killed.

Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

A man fires his gun into the air during the funeral of one of the Palestinians killed during the raid.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

Majdi Mohammed/AP

Mohamad Torokman/Reurters

Since last year, Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the West Bank, making 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied territory since 2005, according to the United Nations.

Mohamad Torokman/Reurters

Sufian Taha, Victoria Bisset and Miriam Berger contributed to this report.

Mohamad Torokman/Reurters

Credits

Editing by Reem Akkad and Jesse Mesner-Hage. Video editing by Joseph Snell. Photo editing by Morgan Coates and Chloe Coleman.