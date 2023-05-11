War destroyed his city. He stayed to paint over the destruction.

Zinkivskyi, a well-known street artist, has traveled around the world to showcase his work. But since the war began he has stayed mostly in Kharkiv, despite the destruction Russia has inflicted on his city.

The 36-year-old surveyed the rubble and saw potential. Plywood covering blown-out windows became blank canvases. Pavement marred by shelling became the base of modern-day mosaics.