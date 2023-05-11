War destroyed his city. He stayed to paint over the destruction.

Europe
KHARKIV, Ukraine — The blasts ripped through the night sky of Ukraine’s second-largest city, jolting the artist. So he took out his pen and began to sketch. The next day, Gamlet Zinkivskyi had finished his latest work, another drawing to add to the dozens of pieces he’s created since Moscow’s full-scale invasion brought destruction and death to this eastern city, which rests just 26 miles from the Russian border.
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zinkivskyi, a well-known street artist, has traveled around the world to showcase his work. But since the war began he has stayed mostly in Kharkiv, despite the destruction Russia has inflicted on his city.
The 36-year-old surveyed the rubble and saw potential. Plywood covering blown-out windows became blank canvases. Pavement marred by shelling became the base of modern-day mosaics.
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
He began to create, sometimes braving shelling with nothing but a bulletproof vest and some paint. Zinkivskyi has sold some of his work to support the war effort.
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Through his art, Zinkivskyi is also rethinking Kharkiv’s cityscape as Ukrainians, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion, move to rid the former Soviet capital of Russian statues, street names and mosaics.
Just as Putin’s effort to reduce NATO’s presence on Russia’s borders led Finland and Sweden to seek to join the alliance, Russia’s war on Ukraine, including the bombing of predominantly Russian-speaking cities such as Mariupol and Kharkiv, has only pushed Ukrainians further away.
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zinkivskyi’s work could replace what has been taken down, but he also sees value in preserving and redefining monuments from the past.
He said a mosaic featuring Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin was covered up, which made him “extremely upset.”
“If someone had put a small red cap on Lenin’s head,” he said, “a red nose and a cap, it would have been perfect. It would have been funny.”
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zinkivskyi has witnessed the impact his work has had on Ukrainians fighting for their country. Once while he was painting, some soldiers he didn’t know stopped him. They each embraced him and thanked him for his work.
“I realized how important [my art] was for the military,” Zinkivskyi said.
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zinkivskyi still remembers one of the first pieces of art he made after the war began. He had been with his mother in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk and was preparing to return to Kharkiv, where Russian shelling had leveled entire neighborhoods. She was afraid to let him go. So he sketched her a small house. “Your real home is your family,” he wrote underneath.
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post
